You did it!
The MVP for our Catstronauts backend is up and running!
Let's revisit our UI mockups and check that all the queries the client needs will work with our server.
Queries the frontend needs to be able to run
Home page:
query GetTracksForHomepage {tracksForHome {idtitlethumbnaillengthmodulesCountauthor {namephoto}}}
Track details page:
query GetTrackDetails($trackId: ID!) {track(id: $trackId) {idtitleauthor {idnamephoto}thumbnaillengthmodulesCountnumberOfViewsnumberOfLikesmodules {idtitlelength}description}}
Module details page:
query GetModuleAndParentTrack($moduleId: ID!, $trackId: ID!) {module(id: $moduleId) {idtitlecontentvideoUrl}track(id: $trackId) {idtitlemodules {idtitlelength}}}