19. Putting it all together
1m

You did it!

The MVP for our Catstronauts backend is up and running!

Let's revisit our UI mockups and check that all the queries the client needs will work with our server.

Queries the frontend needs to be able to run

Home page:

query GetTracksForHomepage {
  tracksForHome {
    id
    title
    thumbnail
    length
    modulesCount
    author {
      name
      photo
    }
  }
}

Track details page:

query GetTrackDetails($trackId: ID!) {
  track(id: $trackId) {
    id
    title
    author {
      id
      name
      photo
    }
    thumbnail
    length
    modulesCount
    numberOfViews
    numberOfLikes
    modules {
      id
      title
      length
    }
    description
  }
}

Module details page:

query GetModuleAndParentTrack($moduleId: ID!, $trackId: ID!) {
  module(id: $moduleId) {
    id
    title
    content
    videoUrl
  }
  track(id: $trackId) {
    id
    title
    modules {
      id
      title
      length
    }
  }
}
