You did it!

The MVP for our Catstronauts backend is up and running!

Let's revisit our UI mockups and check that all the queries the client needs will work with our server.

Queries the frontend needs to be able to run

Home page:

query GetTracksForHomepage { tracksForHome { id title thumbnail length modulesCount author { name photo } } } Copy

Track details page:

query GetTrackDetails ( $trackId : ID ! ) { track ( id : $trackId ) { id title author { id name photo } thumbnail length modulesCount numberOfViews numberOfLikes modules { id title length } description } } Copy

Module details page: