Let's revisit our architecture diagram so far.

What next? We want to replace our mock data with actual Catstronaut data! That means we'll need resolvers and data sources.

Resolvers

A resolver is a function that returns data to populate a specific field in the schema.

How does it do that? By getting data from other services, like REST APIs or databases.

Where our data will come from: Catstronauts REST API

Data sources

How do we connect our resolvers to the Catstronauts REST API? We could use something like node-fetch to query the REST API directly. But there's a tool that will make things work better: the RESTDataSource class from Apollo.

