Progress update
Let's revisit our architecture diagram so far.
What next? We want to replace our mock data with actual Catstronaut data! That means we'll need resolvers and data sources.
Resolvers
A resolver is a function that returns data to populate a specific field in the schema.
How does it do that? By getting data from other services, like REST APIs or databases.
- Where our data will come from: Catstronauts REST API
Data sources
How do we connect our resolvers to the Catstronauts REST API? We could use something like
node-fetch to query the REST API directly. But there's a tool that will make things work better: the
RESTDataSource class from Apollo.
Resources:
- Apollo Docs: Data sources. Includes a list of other commonly used data sources.