SDL Crash Course

A track is a group of Modules that teaches about a specific topic

Add the Track type. It needs an id field and a title .

Delete it once you're able to run a test query in Sandbox!

This is just a placeholder for the starter code.

Now how do we query that? We need to add an entry point, through the Query type. Let's remove this example field, the deleteMe field.

deleteMe: "Hello I am an example to be deleted!"

Since we removed the deleteMe field, we also want to remove it from our mocks file, so head over to mocks.js and remove the deleteMe field from the Query type.

Back to schema.js . Add a field to the Query type called tracksForHome , this will return all the tracks we need for our homepage.

This field returns an array of Track objects. We'll also make the list non-nullable, and the Track elements inside non-nullable. So the client can rest assured that they'll always be getting something back to show on the homepage.