SDL Crash Course
Scalar types
- Int
- Float
- String
- Boolean
- ID
Nullability
An
! indicates that a field is non-nullable.
For example:
title: String! means the
title field is non-nullable. It must return a
String title.
yearReleased: Int means the
yearReleased field is nullable. It can return
null.
cast: [Actor!] means the
cast field can return
null. It can also return a list, where the elements of the list must be
Actor types, the elements cannot be
null.
Descriptions
"""A movie available forstreaming"""type Movie {"The name of the movie"title: String!yearReleased: Intcast: [Actor!]}
Add a type or field description using (
") double quotes just above the type or field. You can also use triple double quotes (
""") for multi-line descriptions.
Root types
Client entry points into the API
Queries: Read operations
type Query {}
Mutations: Write operations
type Mutation {}
Field arguments
movie(id: ID!): Movie
Arguments are used by resolvers to determine how to populate the data for that field.
- Know which specific object to retrieve
- Filter through a set of objects
- Transform the field's returned value
Code-along: Add types and fields to enable querying for all track titles
Open up
schema.graphql.
Add the
Tracktype. It needs an
idfield and a
title."A track is a group of Modules that teaches about a specific topic"type Track {id: ID!"The track's title"title: String!}
Now how do we query that? We need to add an entry point, through the
Querytype. Let's remove this example field, the
deleteMefield.type Query {- """- This is just a placeholder for the starter code.- Delete it once you're able to run a test query in Sandbox!- """- deleteMe: String}
Since we removed the
deleteMefield, we also want to remove it from our mocks file, so head over to
mocks.jsand remove the
deleteMefield from the
Querytype.mocks.jsQuery: () => ({- deleteMe: "Hello I am an example to be deleted!"}),
Back to
schema.js. Add a field to the
Querytype called
tracksForHome, this will return all the tracks we need for our homepage.
This field returns an array of
Trackobjects. We'll also make the list non-nullable, and the
Trackelements inside non-nullable. So the client can rest assured that they'll always be getting something back to show on the homepage.type Query {"Query to get tracks array for the homepage grid"tracksForHome: [Track!]!}
Check your work
Save your changes and let's check our API!
Head over to Sandbox again, where we should still be connected to
localhost:4000.
Run this query:
query GetTracksForHome {tracksForHome {idtitle}}
We should get back:
{"data": {"tracksForHome": [{"id": "track_01","title": "Astro Kitty, Space Explorer"},{"id": "track_01","title": "Astro Kitty, Space Explorer"}]}}