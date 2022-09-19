Apollo
Welcome!
What is GraphQL?
Designing your first schema
Querying with Apollo Sandbox
Exercise: Build queries in Sandbox
Using Apollo Client for queries
The useQuery hook
Exercise: Display data for track details page
The Apollo Client cache
Schema changes in the client
Exercise: Define a read function
The @client directive
Exercise: Using the @client directive
Mutations
Exercise: Increase likes on a track
Learn how to use Apollo Client to build a web client powered by a GraphQL API. This course should be used as a companion to the 'Getting started with GraphQL and Apollo: Frontend' workshop. We'll learn what GraphQL is and how to use a schema-first design process to collaborate with the backend team. Then we'll build queries and mutations using Apollo Sandbox and get it all working in the browser. We'll also learn how to use the Apollo Client cache.
JavaScript basics, React basics