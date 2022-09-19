Odyssey / Getting Started with GraphQL and Apollo: Frontend

Illustration of an astronaut holding the GraphQL logo in outerspace

Getting Started with GraphQL and Apollo: Frontend

  15 lessons
  18m
  • 18m

Apollo

  • Welcome!

    2m

  • What is GraphQL?

    1m

  • Designing your first schema

    1m

  • Querying with Apollo Sandbox

    1m

  • Exercise: Build queries in Sandbox

    1m

  • Using Apollo Client for queries

    1m

  • The useQuery hook

    1m

  • Exercise: Display data for track details page

    2m

  • The Apollo Client cache

    1m

  • Schema changes in the client

    1m

  • Exercise: Define a read function

    1m

  • The @client directive

    1m

  • Exercise: Using the @client directive

    1m

  • Mutations

    1m

  • Exercise: Increase likes on a track

    2m

Learn how to use Apollo Client to build a web client powered by a GraphQL API. This course should be used as a companion to the 'Getting started with GraphQL and Apollo: Frontend' workshop. We'll learn what GraphQL is and how to use a schema-first design process to collaborate with the backend team. Then we'll build queries and mutations using Apollo Sandbox and get it all working in the browser. We'll also learn how to use the Apollo Client cache.

JavaScript basics, React basics

