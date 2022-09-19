Course description

Learn how to use Apollo Client to build a web client powered by a GraphQL API. This course should be used as a companion to the 'Getting started with GraphQL and Apollo: Frontend' workshop. We'll learn what GraphQL is and how to use a schema-first design process to collaborate with the backend team. Then we'll build queries and mutations using Apollo Sandbox and get it all working in the browser. We'll also learn how to use the Apollo Client cache.