16. Conclusion
Thanks for joining us and we hope you had a great learning experience. Here's a recap of what we covered:

  • Querying and the useQuery hook: We jumped into GraphQL with an exploration of queries, and how to use them directly in our React components with the useQuery hook.
  • New features on the frontend: We saw how we can get started on new features right away (without waiting for the backend to be ready!) by implementing client-only fields and defining a read function in our cache’s type policies.
  • Mutations and the useMutation hook: We learned how to make updates to our data by defining mutations, and we saw how to use them directly in React components with the useMutation hook.
