- Querying and the
useQueryhook: We jumped into GraphQL with an exploration of queries, and how to use them directly in our React components with the
useQueryhook.
- New features on the frontend: We saw how we can get started on new features right away (without waiting for the backend to be ready!) by implementing client-only fields and defining a
readfunction in our cache’s type policies.
- Mutations and the
useMutationhook: We learned how to make updates to our data by defining mutations, and we saw how to use them directly in React components with the
useMutationhook.