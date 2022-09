Mockups

Expand to see mockup images Homepage Track details page Modules page

Activity: Create a sketch of the data needed for the Catstronauts app

Goal: Create a sketch of the data needed for the Catstronauts app.

Use the mockups to name all the data fields the UI needs.

Label each field with the kind of data it represents (Int, String, Boolean, etc.).

Group related pieces of data into types.

Tip: Want to draw digitally? Use excalidraw.com.

Types of data: