Goal: Build the queries we need for the tracks homepage and track details page, using Apollo Sandbox.
Under Connection Settings, set the endpoint to the GraphQL API URL:https://workshop-catstronauts-api.herokuapp.com/
Already built your own Catstronauts API from the Backend Workshop? Feel free to connect to that one instead!
Review the tracks homepage mock-up and build the query needed to satisfy it.query GetTracksForHomepage {tracksForHome {idtitlethumbnaillengthmodulesCountauthor {idnamephoto}}}
Review the track details page mock-up and build the query needed to satisfy it.query GetTrackDetails($trackId: ID!) {track(id: $trackId) {idtitleauthor {idnamephoto}thumbnaillengthmodulesCountnumberOfViewsmodules {idtitlelength}description}}
Bonus: Build a query for the module details page
query GetModuleAndParentTrack($moduleId: ID!, $trackId: ID!) {module(id: $moduleId) {idtitlecontentvideoUrl}track(id: $trackId) {idtitlemodules {idtitlelength}}}
Bonus: Save the query to an operation collection
