5. Exercise: Build queries in Sandbox
Goal: Build the queries we need for the tracks homepage and track details page, using Apollo Sandbox.

  1. Under Connection Settings, set the endpoint to the GraphQL API URL:

    https://workshop-catstronauts-api.herokuapp.com/

    Already built your own Catstronauts API from the Backend Workshop? Feel free to connect to that one instead!

  2. Review the tracks homepage mock-up and build the query needed to satisfy it.

    query GetTracksForHomepage {
      tracksForHome {
        id
        title
        thumbnail
        length
        modulesCount
        author {
          id
          name
          photo
        }
      }
    }

  3. Review the track details page mock-up and build the query needed to satisfy it.

    query GetTrackDetails($trackId: ID!) {
      track(id: $trackId) {
        id
        title
        author {
          id
          name
          photo
        }
        thumbnail
        length
        modulesCount
        numberOfViews
        modules {
          id
          title
          length
        }
        description
      }
    }

Bonus: Build a query for the module details page

query GetModuleAndParentTrack($moduleId: ID!, $trackId: ID!) {
  module(id: $moduleId) {
    id
    title
    content
    videoUrl
  }
  track(id: $trackId) {
    id
    title
    modules {
      id
      title
      length
    }
  }
}

Bonus: Save the query to an operation collection

