11. Exercise: Define a read function
Goal: Define a read function for the numberOfLikes field.

  1. Open up the src/index.js file.

  2. Find the line where we initialized the InMemoryCache for ApolloClient.

    const client = new ApolloClient({
      uri: 'https://workshop-catstronauts-api.herokuapp.com/',
      cache: new InMemoryCache()
    });

  3. Add the properties needed to define the read function. We're targetting the Track type and its numberOfLikes field.

    cache: new InMemoryCache({
      typePolicies: {
        Track: {
          fields: {
            numberOfLikes: {
              read() {
                // TODO - fill in
              }
            }
          }
        }
      }
    }),

  4. In the read function, return a hard-coded number.

    read() {
      return 42;
    }
