Goal: Define a
read function for the
numberOfLikes field.
Open up the
src/index.jsfile.
Find the line where we initialized the
InMemoryCachefor
ApolloClient.const client = new ApolloClient({uri: 'https://workshop-catstronauts-api.herokuapp.com/',cache: new InMemoryCache()});
Add the properties needed to define the
readfunction. We're targetting the
Tracktype and its
numberOfLikesfield.cache: new InMemoryCache({typePolicies: {Track: {fields: {numberOfLikes: {read() {// TODO - fill in}}}}}}),
In the
readfunction, return a hard-coded number.read() {return 42;}