8. Exercise: Display data for track details page
2m

Goal: Display data for track details page.

Open up the src/pages/track.js file. Note track with NO 's'!

  1. Import the gql and useQuery modules from the @apollo/client package.

    import {useQuery, gql} from '@apollo/client';

  2. Create a new variable for the query called GET_TRACK_DETAILS. This will be set to the query we built in Sandbox earlier, wrapped with the gql tag.

    const GET_TRACK_DETAILS = gql`
      query GetTrackDetails($trackId: ID!) {
        track(id: $trackId) {
          id
          title
          author {
            id
            name
            photo
          }
          thumbnail
          length
          modulesCount
          numberOfViews
          modules {
            id
            title
            length
          }
          description
        }
      }
    `;

  3. Inside the Track component, we'll use the useQuery hook, passing it the GET_TRACK_DETAILS query. We'll also retrieve the loading, error, data properties from the result.

    const Track = () => {
      let {trackId} = useParams(); // get trackId from the URL params
    

      const {loading, error, data} = useQuery(GET_TRACK_DETAILS);
    

      return (
        <Layout>
          TODO: Replace me with track details for this track id: {trackId}!
        </Layout>
      );
    };

  4. We need to pass our query a variable called trackId. As the second argument to the useQuery hook, add the variables option, passing it the trackId. We get access to this trackId value from the useParams hook in the line above (using React Router).

    const Track = () => {
      let {trackId} = useParams(); // get trackId from the URL params
    

      const {loading, error, data} = useQuery(GET_TRACK_DETAILS, {
        variables: {trackId}
      });
    

      return (
        <Layout>
          TODO: Replace me with track details for this track id: {trackId}!
        </Layout>
      );
    };

  5. As before, we'll handle the rendering for the loading and error states.

    if (loading) {
      return <Loading />;
    }
    if (error) {
      return <p>ERROR: {error.message}</p>;
    }

  6. Finally, we'll handle rendering the TrackDetail component when the data is available.

    if (data) {
      return (
        <Layout>
          <TrackDetail track={data.track} />
        </Layout>
      );
    }

Check your work

After completing this exercise, your app should look like this:

Bonus: Module details page

src/pages/module.js
import React from 'react';
import {useParams} from 'react-router-dom';
import {useQuery, gql} from '@apollo/client';
import {Layout, ModuleDetail, Loading} from '../components';


/**
 * GET_MODULE_AND_PARENT_TRACK gql query to retrieve a specific module and its parent track,
 * both needed for the ModuleDetail component
 */
const GET_MODULE_AND_PARENT_TRACK = gql`
  query GetModuleAndParentTrack($moduleId: ID!, $trackId: ID!) {
    module(id: $moduleId) {
      id
      title
      content
      videoUrl
    }
    track(id: $trackId) {
      id
      title
      modules {
        id
        title
        length
      }
    }
  }
`;


/**
 * Module page fetches both parent track and module's data from the gql query GET_MODULE_AND_PARENT_TRACK
 * and feeds them to the ModuleDetail component
 */
const Module = () => {
  let {trackId, moduleId} = useParams(); // get trackId and moduleId from the URL params


  const {loading, error, data} = useQuery(GET_MODULE_AND_PARENT_TRACK, {
    variables: {moduleId, trackId}
  });


  if (loading) {
    return <Loading />;
  }


  if (error) {
    return <p>ERROR: {error.message}</p>;
  }


  if (data) {
    return (
      <Layout fullWidth>
        <ModuleDetail track={data.track} module={data.module} />
      </Layout>
    );
  }
};


export default Module;
