Goal: Display data for track details page.
Open up the
src/pages/track.js file. Note track with NO 's'!
Import the
gqland
useQuerymodules from the
@apollo/clientpackage.import {useQuery, gql} from '@apollo/client';
Create a new variable for the query called
GET_TRACK_DETAILS. This will be set to the query we built in Sandbox earlier, wrapped with the
gqltag.const GET_TRACK_DETAILS = gql`query GetTrackDetails($trackId: ID!) {track(id: $trackId) {idtitleauthor {idnamephoto}thumbnaillengthmodulesCountnumberOfViewsmodules {idtitlelength}description}}`;
Inside the
Trackcomponent, we'll use the
useQueryhook, passing it the
GET_TRACK_DETAILSquery. We'll also retrieve the
loading, error, dataproperties from the result.const Track = () => {let {trackId} = useParams(); // get trackId from the URL paramsconst {loading, error, data} = useQuery(GET_TRACK_DETAILS);return (<Layout>TODO: Replace me with track details for this track id: {trackId}!</Layout>);};
We need to pass our query a variable called
trackId. As the second argument to the
useQueryhook, add the
variablesoption, passing it the
trackId. We get access to this
trackIdvalue from the
useParamshook in the line above (using React Router).const Track = () => {let {trackId} = useParams(); // get trackId from the URL paramsconst {loading, error, data} = useQuery(GET_TRACK_DETAILS, {variables: {trackId}});return (<Layout>TODO: Replace me with track details for this track id: {trackId}!</Layout>);};
As before, we'll handle the rendering for the
loadingand
errorstates.if (loading) {return <Loading />;}if (error) {return <p>ERROR: {error.message}</p>;}
Finally, we'll handle rendering the
TrackDetailcomponent when the data is available.if (data) {return (<Layout><TrackDetail track={data.track} /></Layout>);}
Check your work
After completing this exercise, your app should look like this:
Bonus: Module details page
import React from 'react';import {useParams} from 'react-router-dom';import {useQuery, gql} from '@apollo/client';import {Layout, ModuleDetail, Loading} from '../components';/*** GET_MODULE_AND_PARENT_TRACK gql query to retrieve a specific module and its parent track,* both needed for the ModuleDetail component*/const GET_MODULE_AND_PARENT_TRACK = gql`query GetModuleAndParentTrack($moduleId: ID!, $trackId: ID!) {module(id: $moduleId) {idtitlecontentvideoUrl}track(id: $trackId) {idtitlemodules {idtitlelength}}}`;/*** Module page fetches both parent track and module's data from the gql query GET_MODULE_AND_PARENT_TRACK* and feeds them to the ModuleDetail component*/const Module = () => {let {trackId, moduleId} = useParams(); // get trackId and moduleId from the URL paramsconst {loading, error, data} = useQuery(GET_MODULE_AND_PARENT_TRACK, {variables: {moduleId, trackId}});if (loading) {return <Loading />;}if (error) {return <p>ERROR: {error.message}</p>;}if (data) {return (<Layout fullWidth><ModuleDetail track={data.track} module={data.module} /></Layout>);}};export default Module;