Import the gql and useQuery modules from the @apollo/client package. import { useQuery , gql } from '@apollo/client' ;

Create a new variable for the query called GET_TRACK_DETAILS . This will be set to the query we built in Sandbox earlier, wrapped with the gql tag. const GET_TRACK_DETAILS = gql ` query GetTrackDetails($trackId: ID!) { track(id: $trackId) { id title author { id name photo } thumbnail length modulesCount numberOfViews modules { id title length } description } } ` ;

Inside the Track component, we'll use the useQuery hook, passing it the GET_TRACK_DETAILS query. We'll also retrieve the loading, error, data properties from the result. const Track = ( ) => { let { trackId } = useParams ( ) ; const { loading , error , data } = useQuery ( GET_TRACK_DETAILS ) ; return ( < Layout > TODO: Replace me with track details for this track id: { trackId } ! </ Layout > ) ; } ;

We need to pass our query a variable called trackId . As the second argument to the useQuery hook, add the variables option, passing it the trackId . We get access to this trackId value from the useParams hook in the line above (using React Router). const Track = ( ) => { let { trackId } = useParams ( ) ; const { loading , error , data } = useQuery ( GET_TRACK_DETAILS , { variables : { trackId } } ) ; return ( < Layout > TODO: Replace me with track details for this track id: { trackId } ! </ Layout > ) ; } ;

As before, we'll handle the rendering for the loading and error states. if ( loading ) { return < Loading /> ; } if ( error ) { return < p > ERROR: { error . message } </ p > ; }