Create a variable called LIKE_TRACK , paste in the mutation we built in Sandbox, wrapped in the gql tag.

Inside the Likes component, we'll use the useMutation hook, passing in the LIKE_TRACK mutation as the first argument. This mutation needs variables, so we'll also set the variables property to an object with trackId , set to the value of id (which is coming from the component's props).

Finally, from the result of the useMutation hook, we'll destructure the first element of the tuple and call it likeTrackMutate .