Goal: Increase the number of likes on a track after clicking a button.
Open up the
src/components/likes.jsfile.
Import
useMutationand
gqlfrom the
@apollo/clientpackage.import {useMutation, gql} from '@apollo/client';
Create a variable called
LIKE_TRACK, paste in the mutation we built in Sandbox, wrapped in the
gqltag.const LIKE_TRACK = gql`mutation LikeTrack($trackId: ID!) {likeTrack(trackId: $trackId) {successtrack {idnumberOfLikes}}}`;
Inside the
Likescomponent, we'll use the
useMutationhook, passing in the
LIKE_TRACKmutation as the first argument. This mutation needs variables, so we'll also set the
variablesproperty to an object with
trackId, set to the value of
id(which is coming from the component's props).
Finally, from the result of the
useMutationhook, we'll destructure the first element of the tuple and call it
likeTrackMutate.export default function Likes({numberOfLikes, id}) {const [likeTrackMutate] = useMutation(LIKE_TRACK, {variables: {trackId: id}});}
Set the
onClickhandler of the
LikeButtoncomponent to call the
likeTrackMutatefunction.<LikeButtononClick={likeTrackMutate}>
Check your work
Hmmmmm, clicking on the Like button doesn't seem to be changing anything in the UI. But if we look at our Network tab, we can see the mutation is being sent successfully, and we're getting data back. So what's happening?
There is an intentional bug here, so take some time to troubleshoot what's going on. Keep in mind what you learned in the last section about "Schema changes in the client", the
read function and the
@client directive.
Take your time to see if you can figure out what's happening, before moving on to the solution below.
Fixing the bug
In the
src/pages/track.jsfile, remove the
@clientdirective from the
GET_TRACK_DETAILSquery.src/pages/track.js- numberOfLikes @client+ numberOfLikes
In the
src/index.jsfile, remove the type policies we defined in the
InMemoryCacheconstructor. (Or comment it out, if you want to refer to it again later!)src/index.jsconst client = new ApolloClient({uri: 'https://workshop-catstronauts-api.herokuapp.com/',cache: new InMemoryCache({});