Goal: Query the numberOfLikes field using the
@client directive
Open up the
src/pages/track.jsfile and find the
GET_TRACK_DETAILSquery.const GET_TRACK_DETAILS = gql`query GetTrackDetails($trackId: ID!) {track(id: $trackId) {idtitleauthor {idnamephoto}thumbnaillengthmodulesCountnumberOfViewsmodules {idtitlelength}description}}`;
Add the
numberOfLikesfield to the query. Where you add it doesn't really matter, but we've decided to add it after the
numberOfViewsfield.
After the field, add the
@clientdirective.const GET_TRACK_DETAILS = gql`query GetTrackDetails($trackId: ID!) {track(id: $trackId) {idtitleauthor {idnamephoto}thumbnaillengthmodulesCountnumberOfViewsnumberOfLikes @clientmodules {idtitlelength}description}}`;
Check your work
Head over to
localhost:3000 in your browser and click on a track. You should see the number of likes showing up!