13. Exercise: Using the @client directive
1m

Goal: Query the numberOfLikes field using the @client directive

  1. Open up the src/pages/track.js file and find the GET_TRACK_DETAILS query.

    const GET_TRACK_DETAILS = gql`
      query GetTrackDetails($trackId: ID!) {
        track(id: $trackId) {
          id
          title
          author {
            id
            name
            photo
          }
          thumbnail
          length
          modulesCount
          numberOfViews
          modules {
            id
            title
            length
          }
          description
        }
      }
    `;

  2. Add the numberOfLikes field to the query. Where you add it doesn't really matter, but we've decided to add it after the numberOfViews field.

    After the field, add the @client directive.

    const GET_TRACK_DETAILS = gql`
      query GetTrackDetails($trackId: ID!) {
        track(id: $trackId) {
          id
          title
          author {
            id
            name
            photo
          }
          thumbnail
          length
          modulesCount
          numberOfViews
          numberOfLikes @client
          modules {
            id
            title
            length
          }
          description
        }
      }
    `;

Check your work

Head over to localhost:3000 in your browser and click on a track. You should see the number of likes showing up!

