Mutation: A GraphQL operation that modifies data.

To write a mutation, we start with the keyword mutation , then what we want to name the mutation. Inside the curly braces, we add the entry point and the fields for the mutation.

mutation AddSpacecat ( $name : String ! ) { addSpacecat ( name : $name ) { code success message spacecat { id name } } }

The useMutation hook

Options: The GraphQL query as the first argument, and an options object as the second argument.

Result: A tuple with a mutate function in the first position and an object representing the mutation result in the second position.

Code-along: Build the LikeTrack mutation in Sandbox

mutation LikeTrack ( $trackId : ID ! ) { likeTrack ( trackId : $trackId ) { success track { id numberOfLikes } } } Copy

In the Variables panel: