Mutation: A GraphQL operation that modifies data.
To write a mutation, we start with the keyword
mutation, then what we want to name the mutation. Inside the curly braces, we add the entry point and the fields for the mutation.
mutation AddSpacecat($name: String!) {addSpacecat(name: $name) {codesuccessmessagespacecat {idname}}}
The
useMutation hook
Options: The GraphQL query as the first argument, and an options object as the second argument.
Result: A tuple with a mutate function in the first position and an object representing the mutation result in the second position.
Code-along: Build the
LikeTrack mutation in Sandbox
mutation LikeTrack($trackId: ID!) {likeTrack(trackId: $trackId) {successtrack {idnumberOfLikes}}}
In the Variables panel:
{"trackId": "c_0"}