To access Sandbox, go to http://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox.

Demo: Sandbox with the Countries API

Go to Sandbox. Under Connection Settings, set the endpoint to the Countries API URL below: https://countries.trevorblades.com/ Copy

We'll show you how to build queries using Sandbox for the following data:

Fetch the code, name, and emoji for all countries

query AllCountries { countries { code name emoji } } Copy

Fetch the name, capital, currency, emoji and continent name for a specific country with the code "CA".

query SpecificCountry ( $code : ID ! ) { country ( code : $code ) { name capital currency emoji continent { name } } } Copy

In the Variables panel:

{ "code" : "CA" } Copy

Important things from Sandbox Demo

Convention: Give your operation a helpful and descriptive name, using PascalCase.

Schema Definition Language: countries: [Country!]!

The countries field returns a list of Country types.

field returns a list of types. The list is non-nullable (it cannot be null).

The objects inside of the list must be of type Country , and is also non-nullable.

Response: After running the query, we can see the response as a JSON object, shaped in the same way as our query, under the data key. We can also see this response in table view.

Variables: