To access Sandbox, go to http://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox.
Demo: Sandbox with the Countries API
Go to Sandbox.
Under Connection Settings, set the endpoint to the Countries API URL below:https://countries.trevorblades.com/
We'll show you how to build queries using Sandbox for the following data:
Fetch the code, name, and emoji for all countries
query AllCountries {countries {codenameemoji}}
Fetch the name, capital, currency, emoji and continent name for a specific country with the code "CA".
query SpecificCountry($code: ID!) {country(code: $code) {namecapitalcurrencyemojicontinent {name}}}
In the Variables panel:
{"code": "CA"}
Important things from Sandbox Demo
Convention: Give your operation a helpful and descriptive name, using PascalCase.
Schema Definition Language:
countries: [Country!]!
- The
countriesfield returns a list of
Countrytypes.
- The list is non-nullable (it cannot be null).
- The objects inside of the list must be of type
Country, and is also non-nullable.
Response: After running the query, we can see the response as a JSON object, shaped in the same way as our query, under the
data key. We can also see this response in table view.
Variables:
- Variables are denoted with a
$symbol.
- We can add variables in the Variables panel in the bottom middle section of Sandbox.