Working directly with the cache
We can:
- Write directly to the cache, updating data objects manually.
- Instruct the cache how to read values from the cache, applying transformations or making modifications as needed.
- Specify how queries work with the cache, and whether they check the cache for existing data or always make a new network request.
The plan
- Define how to read the
numberOfLikesfield from the cache (using the
readfunction)
- Query for
numberOfLikesas a client-only field directly in our component (using the
@clientdirective).
read function syntax
cache: new InMemoryCache({typePolicies: {Book: {// name of the typefields: {title: {// name of the fieldread() {// code goes here}}}}}});
The
@client directive
Add
@client after the name of the field in your query.