How the cache works
Querying for a book with id: 5
Querying for a book with id: 5 again
Demo: Apollo DevTools
Install Apollo DevTools as a browser extension. Follow the instructions in the Apollo documentation.
With our Catstronauts app running in the browser, open up Apollo DevTools.
Explore the tabs
- Queries
- Mutations
- Cache
Activity: Draw the diagram
What is happening with Apollo Client,
InMemoryCache and the GraphQL server when you…
- Load the homepage for the first time
- Click on a track for the first time
- Go back to the homepage
- Click on the same track again