9. The Apollo Client cache
1m

How the cache works

Querying for a book with id: 5

Querying for a book with id: 5 again

Demo: Apollo DevTools

  1. Install Apollo DevTools as a browser extension. Follow the instructions in the Apollo documentation.

  2. With our Catstronauts app running in the browser, open up Apollo DevTools.

  3. Explore the tabs

    • Queries
    • Mutations
    • Cache

Activity: Draw the diagram

What is happening with Apollo Client, InMemoryCache and the GraphQL server when you…

  1. Load the homepage for the first time
  2. Click on a track for the first time
  3. Go back to the homepage
  4. Click on the same track again
