read function
- A field policy that customizes how a field is read from the cache.
- Can transform cached data to suit our client's needs
- Can return data for local-only fields
read function syntax
cache: new InMemoryCache({typePolicies: {// 'Book' is the name of the typeBook: {fields: {// 'title' is the name of the fieldtitle: {read() {// code goes here}}}}}});
read function and the cache
How the read function works with the cache:
How the read function works with the cache and the
@client directive: