12. The read function field policy
The read function

  • A field policy that customizes how a field is read from the cache.
  • Can transform cached data to suit our client's needs
  • Can return data for local-only fields

The read function syntax

cache: new InMemoryCache({
  typePolicies: {
    // 'Book' is the name of the type
    Book: {
      fields: {
        // 'title' is the name of the field
        title: {
          read() {
            // code goes here
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }
});

The read function and the cache

How the read function works with the cache:

How the read function works with the cache and the @client directive:

