7. The useQuery hook
1m

Code-along: Display a list of tracks on the homepage

Goal: Display tracks on the homepage

In the src/pages/tracks.js file, do the following:

Note: Make sure you're in the tracks.js file -- tracks with an s, plural!

  1. Import the gql and useQuery modules from @apollo/client.

    import {useQuery, gql} from '@apollo/client';

  2. Create a variable called GET_TRACKS_FOR_HOMEPAGE. We'll paste in the query we built earlier in Sandbox, making sure to wrap it in the gql tag.

    const GET_TRACKS_FOR_HOMEPAGE = gql`
      query GetTracksForHomepage {
        tracksForHome {
          id
          title
          thumbnail
          length
          modulesCount
          author {
            name
            photo
          }
        }
      }
    `;

  3. Inside the Tracks component, we'll use the useQuery hook, pulling out the loading, error and data properties from the return result.

    const Tracks = () => {
      const {loading, error, data} = useQuery(GET_TRACKS_FOR_HOMEPAGE);
    

      return <Layout grid>TODO: Replace me with real tracks!</Layout>;
    };

  4. We'll handle the loading state.

    if (loading) {
      return <Loading />;
    }

  5. Then handle the error state.

    if (error) {
      return <p>ERROR: {error.message}</p>;
    }

  6. Finally, we'll display the data when it's available. Inside the Layout component, we'll map over the data and display a TrackCard component for each track.

    if (data) {
      return (
        <Layout grid>
          {data.tracksForHome.map(track => (
            <TrackCard key={track.id} track={track} />
          ))}
        </Layout>
      );
    }
