Code-along: Display a list of tracks on the homepage
Goal: Display tracks on the homepage
In the
src/pages/tracks.js file, do the following:
Note: Make sure you're in the
tracks.js file -- tracks with an s, plural!
Import the
gqland
useQuerymodules from
@apollo/client.import {useQuery, gql} from '@apollo/client';
Create a variable called
GET_TRACKS_FOR_HOMEPAGE. We'll paste in the query we built earlier in Sandbox, making sure to wrap it in the
gqltag.const GET_TRACKS_FOR_HOMEPAGE = gql`query GetTracksForHomepage {tracksForHome {idtitlethumbnaillengthmodulesCountauthor {namephoto}}}`;
Inside the
Trackscomponent, we'll use the
useQueryhook, pulling out the
loading,
errorand
dataproperties from the return result.const Tracks = () => {const {loading, error, data} = useQuery(GET_TRACKS_FOR_HOMEPAGE);return <Layout grid>TODO: Replace me with real tracks!</Layout>;};
We'll handle the
loadingstate.if (loading) {return <Loading />;}
Then handle the
errorstate.if (error) {return <p>ERROR: {error.message}</p>;}
Finally, we'll display the data when it's available. Inside the
Layoutcomponent, we'll map over the data and display a
TrackCardcomponent for each track.if (data) {return (<Layout grid>{data.tracksForHome.map(track => (<TrackCard key={track.id} track={track} />))}</Layout>);}