Import the gql and useQuery modules from @apollo/client . import { useQuery , gql } from '@apollo/client' ; Copy

Create a variable called GET_TRACKS_FOR_HOMEPAGE . We'll paste in the query we built earlier in Sandbox, making sure to wrap it in the gql tag. const GET_TRACKS_FOR_HOMEPAGE = gql ` query GetTracksForHomepage { tracksForHome { id title thumbnail length modulesCount author { name photo } } } ` ; Copy

Inside the Tracks component, we'll use the useQuery hook, pulling out the loading , error and data properties from the return result. const Tracks = ( ) => { const { loading , error , data } = useQuery ( GET_TRACKS_FOR_HOMEPAGE ) ; return < Layout grid > TODO : Replace me with real tracks ! < / Layout > ; } ; Copy

We'll handle the loading state. if ( loading ) { return < Loading / > ; } Copy

Then handle the error state. if ( error ) { return < p > ERROR : { error . message } < / p > ; } Copy