Code walkthrough

Two top-level folders: client and final (We’ll work out of client, but you can consult the code in final to check your work!)

The pages directory contains the code for each page in the app, as well as the routing logic located in index.js.

The components directory contains all of our presentational React components, which receive data as props and render it out.

Code-along: Configure Apollo Client

Goal: Configure ApolloClient .

Watch the code walkthrough below or follow the written steps.

Import the modules we need from the @apollo/client package. src/index.js import { ApolloProvider , ApolloClient , InMemoryCache } from '@apollo/client' ; Copy Initialize an ApolloClient instance, passing it in the correct values for uri and cache . src/index.js const client = new ApolloClient ( { uri : 'https://workshop-catstronauts-api.herokuapp.com/' , cache : new InMemoryCache ( ) } ) ; Copy

Code-along: Configure Apollo Provider

Goal: Configure ApolloProvider .

Wrap the App component in an ApolloProvider component, passing it the client we just initialized. src/index.js < ApolloProvider client = { client } > < App /> </ ApolloProvider > Copy