Code walkthrough
Two top-level folders: client and final (We’ll work out of client, but you can consult the code in final to check your work!)
The pages directory contains the code for each page in the app, as well as the routing logic located in index.js.
The components directory contains all of our presentational React components, which receive data as props and render it out.
Code-along: Configure Apollo Client
Goal: Configure
ApolloClient.
Watch the code walkthrough below or follow the written steps.
Import the modules we need from the
@apollo/clientpackage.src/index.jsimport {ApolloProvider, ApolloClient, InMemoryCache} from '@apollo/client';
Initialize an
ApolloClientinstance, passing it in the correct values for
uriand
cache.src/index.jsconst client = new ApolloClient({uri: 'https://workshop-catstronauts-api.herokuapp.com/',cache: new InMemoryCache()});
Code-along: Configure Apollo Provider
Goal: Configure
ApolloProvider.
Wrap the
Appcomponent in an
ApolloProvidercomponent, passing it the
clientwe just initialized.src/index.js<ApolloProvider client={client}><App /></ApolloProvider>