Workshop Setup Instructions
Please complete the following before the workshop, to set up your computer with all the tools you'll need.
- Node.js
- Git
- Starter code
- Apollo DevTools
We recommend using Google Chrome as a browser. Firefox also works!
Download and install Node.js.
Instructions
Choose the appropriate version for your operating system from the Node.js Downloads page. We recommend using v16.
How do I know if it's working?
From the terminal, run the command below. You should see something like the output message shown.
node --versionv16.17.0
Download and install Git
Instructions
Use this installation guide to set up Git for your operating system.
How do I know if it's working?
From the terminal, run the command below. It should output a list of available Git commands (like "clone", "init", or "add").
git
Download and install VS Code
Instructions
Use this installation guide to set up VS Code for your operating system.
How do I know if it's working?
You should be able to open up the VS Code application.
Installing Apollo Devtools
The Apollo Client Devtools are available as an extension for Chrome and Firefox.
Clone the starter code repo
Help us conserve hotel bandwidth by setting up the starter code before the workshop.
From the terminal, run the command below to download a copy of the starter code.
git clone https://github.com/apollographql-education/workshop-frontend-getting-started.git
Now run the command below to change into the project directory and install the required dependencies.
cd workshop-frontend-getting-started/client && npm install
Check that everything is working by starting the frontend app using the command below.
npm start
It should open a new browser window at http://localhost:3000, showing the UI skeleton for an app called Catstronauts, and a message like "TODO: Replace me with real tracks!"
Task!