Overview

Let's talk about the supergraph!

In this lesson, we will:

Identify the key pieces of a supergraph and what each piece does

Describe how a round-trip request and response works from the client to the supergraph

What's in a supergraph?

When a client needs some data, it sends a GraphQL operation to the supergraph, and receives data back. It's a pretty great experience!

But what exactly is in a supergraph that makes this magic happen?

A supergraph has two key pieces:

One or more subgraphs

A router

Subgraphs

A subgraph is a standalone GraphQL server with its own schema, resolvers, and data sources. It's usually focused on a specific business domain.

Because of this focus, teams can work on their own subgraphs independently, without impacting developers working on other subgraphs. And since each subgraph is a separate server, teams have the flexibility to choose the language, infrastructure, and policies that work best for them.

We can host a subgraph on whatever platform we'd like, but we need to tell GraphOS about them! To do this, we'll publish each subgraph schema to GraphOS, where it will be stored in the schema registry.

At its core, the schema registry is a version control system for our schema. It stores our schema's change history, tracking the types and fields that were added, modified, and removed.

Note: When we have multiple subgraphs, the schema registry also takes care of tracking all those subgraphs, surfacing potential conflicts between them using schema checks, and powering schema composition. In this course, we're starting small, with one subgraph in our supergraph. Want to dive deeper into a supergraph architecture with multiple subgraphs? Check out the Voyage series.

The router

The router is responsible for accepting incoming operations from clients and splitting them into smaller operations. Then, it sends these smaller operations to the appropriate subgraphs.

GraphOS takes care of hosting the router, which is really handy! We can configure it however we'd like, decide who can send requests, set secrets, define custom headers. We'll tell the router how to run, and it does the work for us.

GraphOS will provide us with the endpoint the client can use to query the supergraph.

The journey of a GraphQL operation through the supergraph.

Let's revisit that journey again. This time, we know what's going on behind the scenes!

When a client needs some data, it sends a GraphQL operation to the supergraph. Specifically, it sends it to the endpoint provided by GraphOS, which points to the router.

The router takes the incoming operation and splits it into smaller operations. It sends these smaller operations to the appropriate subgraphs.

Each subgraph uses its schema, resolvers and data sources to retrieve the data, then sends it back to the router.

The router bundles this data together in the shape that matches the original request, then sends it back to the client. The client receives the data and happily uses it for a powerful user experience! 🎉

Key takeaways

The supergraph architecture is composed of one or more subgraphs and a router.

GraphOS includes a schema registry, which stores each subgraph schema's history.

GraphOS provisions and hosts the router, which is configurable.

The client sends a GraphQL operation to the supergraph. The router receives this request and uses the subgraphs to resolve the data, before returning it to the client.

