Overview

Before we journey into the supergraph, let's take a look at our starting point.

In this lesson, we will:

Get to know our current app architecture

Examine how the current GraphQL API is set up

Clone and run the client app

The Catstronauts architecture

Spoiler alert: if you completed all of our Lift-off courses, this will look incredibly familiar!

Catstronauts consists of a web client and a GraphQL server. The server uses a REST API as a data source.

This simple architecture works fine, for now. But remember: we have Big Ambitious Plans for Catstronauts! And to set ourselves up for success, we'll make use of the supergraph.

So let's dive into the pieces of our architecture and make sure we have what we need to get there.

GraphQL server

Let's start with the server, which is hosted at https://space-courses-api.herokuapp.com/.

When you visit the URL, you'll see an embedded Explorer to start running queries against the API right away! We'll dive deeper into how to use Apollo Explorer later, but feel free to click around if you're curious.

When going through the course, you'll use this server endpoint to get started with the supergraph. However, if you'd like to clone the code and deploy it to your own endpoint, feel free to do so! This step is optional.

Here's where you can find the code: https://github.com/apollographql-education/space-courses-api

Learn more: (Optional) Deploying a GraphQL server There are many different ways to get this API out into the internet! We invite you to pick a platform that best suits your experience and needs. Here are a few resources for you to explore: (Recommended for beginners) Lift-off V: Production & the Schema Registry (uses Railway)

Deploying with Heroku and GitHub

Let's take a quick peek at the server initialization code in src/index.js .

src/index.js const server = new ApolloServer ( { schema : buildSubgraphSchema ( { typeDefs , resolvers } ) , } ) ; Copy

This GraphQL API uses Apollo Server. It's also set up as a subgraph server, (made possible with the buildSubgraphSchema function) which means that it'll be ready when the time comes to use Apollo Federation! Remember, we're setting up these foundations now to make it easier for us in the future.

The client app

Our client is a web app that catstronauts-in-training use to study and learn their training materials. It uses React and Apollo Client, though you won't need any experience with either to continue with the course.

We'll clone the repo and install the packages.

Note: If you've completed the Lift-off series, you can use your own client repo instead of cloning a new one!

client git clone https://github.com/apollographql/odyssey-lift-off-part5-client cd odyssey-lift-off-part5-client npm i Copy

Next, let's start up the application.

client npm start Copy

This opens up http://localhost:3000 in the browser, where we can see all of the training material! We can click on a card and see an overview and a list of modules, and start a track to get into the content.

If we take a peek inside the source code, in the src/index.js file, we can see what URL this application is currently sending requests to: the GraphQL API from earlier!

src/index.js const client = new ApolloClient ( { uri : "https://space-courses-api.herokuapp.com/" , cache : new InMemoryCache ( ) , name : "web" , version : "1.0" , } ) ; Copy

Later on in the course, we'll change this to connect to the supergraph instead, unlocking all the benefits we talked about earlier.

Similar to the server-side, you can choose to deploy the client app on your own. This step is optional!

Learn more: (Optional) Deploying the client app There are many different ways to get this app out into the internet for all the world to see! We won't be diving into a specific platform or detailed instructions in this course. Instead, we invite you to pick a platform that best suits your experience and needs. Here are a few resources for you to explore: (Recommended for beginners) Lift-off V: Production & the Schema Registry (uses Railway)

Deploying with Heroku and GitHub

Deploying with Netlify and Git

Creating an Apollo Studio account

In case you haven't created your Apollo account yet, visit http://studio.apollographql.com and click Create an account. You can sign up either with an email and password, or with an existing GitHub account. You'll also create your own organization.

After that, you're all set!

Task! I have an Apollo account.

Up next