Overview

Right now, the client app is making queries directly to the GraphQL Tracks API. Let's fix that and send queries to our supergraph instead! In this lesson, we will:

Send queries from our locally-running client app to the cloud supergraph

Configure the cloud router to accept requests from the client app

⚠️ Checkpoint

Before you start this lesson, make sure you have done the following:

Cloned the client repo and installed its packages. (See Lesson 3: Project setup) git clone https://github.com/apollographql/odyssey-lift-off-part5-client cd odyssey-lift-off-part5-client npm i Copy

Created a cloud-hosted supergraph. (See Lesson 4: Creating a supergraph in GraphOS)

Running the client app

Let's open up the client repo, open up the src directory and take a look at the index.js file.

Find the line where we initialize Apollo Client with a uri property. Let's go ahead and change it to the cloud router URL. We can find that value in Studio, at the top of our supergraph's README page.

https://studio.apollographql.com

src/index.js const client = new ApolloClient({ - uri: 'https://space-courses-api.herokuapp.com/', // change to YOUR cloud router URL + uri: 'https://main--playground-graphos-basics.apollographos.net/graphql', cache: new InMemoryCache(), name: 'web', version: '1.0', }); Copy

Let's run the app. Open up a terminal window and run npm start , which will open up localhost:3000 in a browser.

Right away, we can see there's something wrong!

http://localhost:3000

The page shows "ERROR: Failed to fetch". If we open up the console in the browser, we can further see that the http://localhost:3000 url has been blocked by CORS policy.

Access to fetch at 'https://main--playground-graphos-basics.apollographos.net/graphql' from origin 'http://localhost:3000' has been blocked by CORS policy.

To fix this, we need to configure our cloud router to allow queries coming from our local client app!

Configuring the cloud router

Let's head over to Studio. In our supergraph's Settings page, under This Variant we'll click on the Cloud Routing tab.

https://studio.apollographql.com

This is where we can configure how the cloud router runs. We've already got some default configuration under the Router Configuration YAML section.

Router Configuration YAML cors : origins : - https : //studio.apollographql.com headers : subgraphs : tracks : request : - propagate : matching : ".*" Copy

The first key, cors contains another key ( origins ), which contains the list of URLS that are allowed to query the router. Right now, only Studio is allowed to query the router!

We can also see headers configuration for the space-courses subgraph, which propagates every single request header. We won't worry too much about that, but we do want to add an item to our origins list!

Let's add the URL where our client is running ( http://localhost:3000 ), then hit Save.

https://studio.apollographql.com

Router Configuration YAML cors : origins : - https : //studio.apollographql.com - http : //localhost : 3000 Copy

Note: Make sure your URL does not have a trailing slash ( / ). It won't work otherwise!

We'll see a message pop up that our configuration has been saved.

https://studio.apollographql.com

Running the client, round two

Let's head back over to the client.

And the CORS error is nowhere to be seen! We can see the homepage with our full list of tracks and click into each. Perfect!

http://localhost:3000

Although we're working in local land, we're connected to production data. In the real world, you'll probably have a separate graph variant to handle local queries and mutations, so that production data isn't compromised. You can learn more about graph variants and workflows in the Voyage III course.

Note: When you want to bring this client app to production, you'll want to edit the cloud router config and include that URL under the cors.origins key too!

Everything works the same as before, in the client side. Behind the scenes, the supergraph is doing its magic.

Practice

Which of the following statements are true? By default, only Apollo Studio can query the cloud router. By default, the cloud router accepts requests from anywhere on the internet. We can configure the cloud router to allow requests from specific URLs. Submit

Key takeaways

We can configure the cloud router to allow requests from specific URLs using its cors and origins keys.

Conclusion

And there we have it: our Catstronauts app is on the supergraph!

Awesome job! We've learned what the supergraph is and the components that make it work: subgraphs and a router. We created a supergraph with an existing GraphQL API and now it's set up for success inside GraphOS, using its cloud routing features.

We've still got a lot to learn about GraphOS and the supergraph. Stay tuned for our upcoming courses!