Overview

With GraphQL operations, some fields may take slower to resolve than others. From a user perspective, this could mean staring at a loading screen for longer than they want to.

The Apollo Router has a built-in feature up its sleeve to help us out with this issue! In this lesson, we will:

Learn about the @defer directive

directive Apply the @defer directive to a slow field in our query

Investigating a slow query

Let's take this example of an operation regularly sent to the Poetic Plates API. The GetRecipePage operation includes details about a specific recipe, its ingredients and instructions. It also asks for a list of recently added recipes.

query GetRecipePage { recipe ( id : "recOZrH0RhjSjATBp" ) { id name cookingTime prepTime readyTime servings instructions ingredients { text } } recentlyAddedRecipes { name cookingTime servings } } Copy

When we try running this using Studio Explorer, we can see for ourselves just how long this query takes 🐢

From the client app, the important information is located in the recipe details. That's what the users want to see right away! Unfortunately, the recentlyAddedRecipes field is slowing everything down. @defer to the rescue!

The @defer directive

Learn more: What's a GraphQL directive? A GraphQL directive is like a special instruction for part of your GraphQL schema or operation. A directive starts with the @ symbol, followed by the name of the directive.

The @defer directive enables our queries to receive data for specific fields incrementally, instead of receiving all field data at the same time. This is helpful whenever some fields in a query take much longer to resolve than others, like the recentlyAddedRecipes field and its subfields.

We can only defer certain fields in our schema, specifically:

Root fields of the Query type (along with their subfields)

type (along with their subfields) Fields of any entity type (along with their subfields)

Since recentlyAddedRecipes is a root field in our Query type, it matches the first situation and we can safely defer it!

Note: Curious about entity types? Check out our Odyssey Voyage series.

How to use @defer

To use the @defer directive, we apply it to fragments in our queries.

Learn more: What's a fragment? A GraphQL fragment is a subset of fields from an object type that you can reuse and share between multiple GraphQL operations. Learn more about named and inline fragments and how to use them in this Side Quest: Intermediate Schema Design.

So the GetRecipePage operation with the recentlyAddedRecipes field deferred would look like this:

query GetRecipePage { recipe ( id : "recOZrH0RhjSjATBp" ) { id name cookingTime prepTime readyTime servings instructions ingredients { text } } ... @defer { recentlyAddedRecipes { name cookingTime servings } } } Copy

There's an even easier way to do this in Explorer, so you don't have to remember the syntax every time.

With the operation open, we can place our cursor on the field we want to defer, right-click and select "Wrap with inline @defer fragment" (or "Extract @defer fragment") and Explorer automatically takes care of the syntax for us.

https://studio.apollographql.com

Let's run the query now.

We can see in the Response panel that a new section called "Response Timeline" has appeared at the bottom.

https://studio.apollographql.com

When we hover over the first circle, we can see the data about our recipe is returned, but not the recentlyAdded Recipes field.

When we hover over the second circle, we can see the additional data for the recentlyAdded Recipes field returned, a few milliseconds afterwards.

Amazing! This is going to make a big difference in our client app experiences.

Note: Clients must support receiving deferred query responses as multipart HTTP responses. This functionality is currently supported in Apollo Client for Web and Kotlin (experimental).

Practice

Use the schema below to answer the follow question:

type Query { availableFruits : [ Fruit ] fruit ( id : ID ) : Fruit randomFruit : Fruit } type Mutation { buyFruit ( fruitId : ID ) : Fruit } type Fruit { id : ID cost : Float isInSeason : Boolean color : String }

Which of the following fields (and its subfields) can be deferred? allFruits buyFruit cost availableFruits randomFruit Submit

Which of the following statements are true? Any field of a schema can be deferred. You need to implement support for the @defer feature in your subgraphs. The @defer feature comes built-in with Apollo Router. Submit

Key takeaways

The @defer directive enables our queries to receive data for specific fields incrementally. We apply it to a fragment in our query.

directive enables our queries to receive data for specific fields incrementally. We apply it to a fragment in our query. Apollo Router comes with built-in support for the @defer directive.

Conclusion

And there we have it: Poetic Plates is a supergraph ready to receive queries and share the magic of poetic AI-generated recipes!

Awesome job! We've learned what the supergraph is and the components that make it work: subgraphs and a router. We created a supergraph with an existing GraphQL API and now it's set up for success inside GraphOS. We've got a public variant ready to receive queries for API consumers to try out. We've got access to operation and field metrics segmented by clients and we can use @defer to improve our user experience.

This is only the beginning, we've still got a lot to learn about GraphOS and the supergraph. If you want to learn how to make changes to your supergraph safely and confidently, the next course, "GraphOS: Shipping your supergraph" is for you! See you there! 👋