Querying in GraphQL is just one part of the equation. We've seen the power of specific and expressive queries that let us retrieve exactly the data we're looking for, all at once.

But when we want to actually change, insert, or delete data, we need to reach for a new tool: GraphQL Mutations.

In this lesson, we will:

Boost our schema with the ability to change data

Explore mutation syntax and write an operation to add tracks to a playlist

Learn about GraphQL input types

Learn about mutation response best practices

Create a Java record to hold immutable response data

Mutations in Spotify

Onward to the next feature in our Spotify project: adding tracks to an existing playlist.

Let's take a look at the corresponding REST API method that enables this feature: POST /playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks

From the documentation, we need the following parameters:

playlist_id - The ID of the playlist, as a string

position - An integer, zero-indexed, where we want to insert the track(s)

uris - A comma-separated string of uri values corresponding to the tracks we want to add

The method then returns an object with a snapshot_id property that represents the state of the playlist at that point in time.

All right, now how do we enable this functionality in GraphQL?

Designing Mutations

Much like the Query type, the Mutation type serves as an entry point to our schema. It follows the same syntax as the schema definition language, or SDL, that we've been using so far.

We declare the Mutation type using the type keyword, then the name Mutation . Inside the curly braces, we have our entry points, the fields we'll be using to mutate our data.

Let's open up schema.graphqls and add a new Mutation type.

schema.graphqls type Mutation { } Copy

For the fields of the Mutation , we recommend starting with a verb that describes the specific action of our update operation (such as add , delete , or create ), followed by whatever data the mutation acts on.

We'll explore how we can add items to a playlist, so we'll call this mutation addItemsToPlaylist .

type Mutation { " Add one or more items to a user's playlist. " addItemsToPlaylist : } Copy

For the return type of the addItemsToPlaylist mutation, we could return the Playlist type; it's the object type we want the mutation to act upon. However, we recommend following a consistent Response type for mutation responses. Let's see what this looks like in a new type.

Note: In this course, we've defined all of our types in a single schema.graphqls file. This isn't required, however; the DGS framework builds the final GraphQL schema from all .graphqls files it finds in the schema folder. This means that as your schema grows larger, you can choose to break it up across multiple files if preferred.

The Mutation response type

Return types for Mutation fields usually end with the word Payload or Response .

Following convention, we'll combine the name of our mutation ( addItemsToPlaylist ) with Payload . (Don't forget to capitalize!)

type AddItemsToPlaylistPayload { } Copy

We should return the object type that we're mutating ( Playlist , in our case), so that clients have access to the updated object.

type AddItemsToPlaylistPayload { playlist : Playlist } Copy

Note: Though our mutation acts upon a single Playlist object, it's also possible for a mutation to change and return multiple objects at once.

Notice that playlist can be null , because our mutation might fail.

To account for any partial errors that might occur and return helpful information to the client, there are a few additional fields we can include in a response type.

code : an Int that refers to the status of the response, similar to an HTTP status code.

success : a Boolean flag that indicates whether all the updates the mutation was responsible for succeeded.

message : a String to display information about the result of the mutation on the client side. This is particularly useful if the mutation was only partially successful and a generic error message can't tell the whole story.

Let's also add comments for each of these fields so that it makes our GraphQL API documentation more useful.

type AddItemsToPlaylistPayload { " Similar to HTTP status code, represents the status of the mutation " code : Int ! " Indicates whether the mutation was successful " success : Boolean ! " Human-readable message for the UI " message : String ! " The playlist that contains the newly added items " playlist : Playlist } Copy

Lastly, we can set the return type of our mutation to this new AddItemsToPlaylistPayload type, and make it non-nullable. Here's what the addItemsToPlaylist mutation should look like now:

type Mutation { " Add one or more items to a user's playlist. " addItemsToPlaylist : AddItemsToPlaylistPayload ! } Copy

The Mutation input

To make any changes to a particular playlist, our mutation needs to receive some input.

Let's think about the kind of input this addItemsToPlaylist mutation would expect. We're potentially adding many new tracks to a singular playlist. This means that whoever is sending this query should be able to provide the specific playlist, along with the item(s) to be added. Furthermore, we could let them pass additional customization, specifying where in the playlist the items should be inserted.

We've used a GraphQL argument before in the Query.playlist field: we passed in a single argument called id .

type Query { playlist ( id : ID ! ) : Playlist }

But for addItemsToPlaylist , we might have up to three arguments. One way we could tackle this is to add them, one-by-one, as separate arguments to our addItemsToPlaylist mutation.

type Mutation { " Add one or more items to a user's playlist. " addItemsToPlaylist ( playlistId : ID ! position : Int uris : [ String ! ] ! ) : AddItemsToPlaylistPayload ! }

But this approach can become unwieldy and hard to understand. Instead, it's a good practice to use GraphQL input types as arguments for a field.

Exploring the input type

The input type in a GraphQL schema is a special object type that groups a set of arguments together, and can then be used as an argument to another field. Using input types helps us group and understand arguments, especially for mutations.

To define an input type, use the input keyword followed by the name and curly braces ( {} ). Inside the curly braces, we list the fields and types as usual. Note that fields of an input type can be only a scalar, an enum, or another input type.

input AddItemsToPlaylistInput { " The Spotify ID of the playlist. " playlistId : ID ! " The position to insert the items, a zero-based index. For example, to insert the items in the first position: position=0; to insert the items in the third position: position=2. If omitted, the items will be appended to the playlist. Items are added in the order they are listed in the query string or request body. " position : Int " A comma-separated list of Spotify URIs to add, can be track or episode URIs. A maximum of 100 items can be added in one request. " uris : [ String ! ] ! } Copy

Note: You can learn more about the input type, as well as other GraphQL types and features in Side Quest: Intermediate Schema Design.

Using the input

To use an input type in the schema, we can set it as the type of a field argument. For example, we can update the addItemsToPlaylist mutation to use uses AddItemsToPlaylistInput type like so:

type Mutation { " Add one or more items to a user's playlist. " addItemsToPlaylist ( input : AddItemsToPlaylistInput ! ) : AddItemsToPlaylistPayload ! } Copy

Notice that the AddItemsToPlaylistInput is non-nullable. To run this mutation, we actually need to require some input!

See the new types in the schema.graphqls file Here are the three new types we added to our schema.graphqls file in this lesson. GraphQL type Mutation { " Add one or more items to a user's playlist. " addItemsToPlaylist ( input : AddItemsToPlaylistInput ! ) : AddItemsToPlaylistPayload ! } type AddItemsToPlaylistPayload { " Similar to HTTP status code, represents the status of the mutation " code : Int ! " Indicates whether the mutation was successful " success : Boolean ! " Human-readable message for the UI " message : String ! " The playlist that contains the newly added items " playlist : Playlist } input AddItemsToPlaylistInput { " The Spotify ID of the playlist. " playlistId : ID ! " The position to insert the items, a zero-based index. For example, to insert the items in the first position: position=0; to insert the items in the third position: position=2. If omitted, the items will be appended to the playlist. Items are added in the order they are listed in the query string or request body. " position : Int " A comma-separated list of Spotify URIs to add, can be track or episode URIs. A maximum of 100 items can be added in one request. " uris : [ String ! ] ! } Copy

Building the SpotifyClient method

As we've done for other requests, we'll build a method in SpotifyClient to manage this call to update data.

Back in SpotifyClient , let's add a new method for this mutation.

datasources/SpotifyClient public void addItemsToPlaylist ( ) { return client . post ( ) } Copy

This time, because the endpoint uses the POST method, we'll chain .post() rather than .get() .

Next, we'll craft our destination endpoint in-line. We want to attach some query parameters to our specified endpoint, so instead of passing in a plain String value to uri() , we'll use its uriBuilder parameter.

public void addItemsToPlaylist ( ) { return client . post ( ) . uri ( uriBuilder -> uriBuilder ) } Copy

From here, we can chain on our path , and pass in the POST endpoint we want to hit. Before interpolating the value for {playlist_id} , we'll chain on our two query parameters: position and uris . Then, we can call retrieve . Let's also update our method to receive all three variables we expect: playlist_id , position , and uris .

public void addItemsToPlaylist ( String playlistId , Integer position , String uris ) { return client . post ( ) . uri ( uriBuilder -> uriBuilder . path ( "/playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks" ) . queryParam ( "position" , position ) . queryParam ( "uris" , uris ) . build ( playlistId ) ) . retrieve ( ) } Copy

Watch out: Take note of where the parentheses appear in this call! There should be two parentheses that wrap up our URI construction before .retrieve() is called.

To work with the results of this call, we should map the response to a Java class. But what shape does it take?

Checking the response

Glancing back at our API documentation, we can see that when a playlist is successfully updated, we get back an object with a "snapshot_id" key that matches the ID of the playlist we updated.

Response object: success { "snapshot_id" : "string" }

And if something goes wrong—like if we try to update a playlist that doesn't exist—we should instead get back an object with an "error" key.

Response object: error { "error" : "string" }

To work with the response from this endpoint, we need a new model that can handle both of these shapes. Because we won't have to do any manipulation to this model, we'll use a Java record instead of a class. In com.example.spotifydemo.models , let's create a new Java record called Snapshot .

models/Snapshot package com . example . spotifydemo . models ; import com . fasterxml . jackson . annotation . JsonProperty ; public record Snapshot ( @JsonProperty ( "snapshot_id" ) String id , String error ) { } Copy

Note: We use the @JsonProperty annotation to mark id as the argument that will receive the value of the JSON object's snapshot_id property. (This way we can work with the much simpler property, id !)

Learn more: Why are we making Snapshot a Java record instead of a POJO class? Java records are special classes we can use to represent objects with basic data properties we don't need to change. In our case, that's just what our returned snapshot is! We don't need to manually set or manipulate any of its properties as we might in a Plain Old Java Object (POJO) class; we can just receive them, and read them out! By using a record, we don't need to define explicit getters (and we don't need setters, since we won't change any values!); we can simply refer to the property that we want, when we want it. And in the process, we can omit a lot of syntax!

Now in SpotifyClient we can import Snapshot :

import com . example . spotifydemo . models . Snapshot ; Copy

And in addItemsToPlaylist , we can provide a class for our JSON response to be mapped to, also updating the return type for the method.

public Snapshot addItemsToPlaylist ( String playlistId , Integer position , String uris ) { return client . post ( ) . uri ( uriBuilder -> uriBuilder . path ( "/playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks" ) . queryParam ( "position" , position ) . queryParam ( "uris" , uris ) . build ( playlistId ) ) . retrieve ( ) . body ( Snapshot . class ) ; } Copy

That's it for the call to the endpoint—let's wrap up our method in PlaylistDataFetcher and make sure it's calling this method in SpotifyClient .

Connecting the dots in the datafetcher

Our schema is complete with all the types we need to make our mutation work, and SpotifyClient is updated with a new method. Now we just need to hook up the remaining pieces on the backend!

Let's first make sure that our generated code accounts for these new schema types, and restart our server.

Task! I've restarted my server.

Next, we'll jump back into our PlaylistDataFetcher file. Remember the @DgsQuery annotation we used on our class' featuredPlaylists method? Well, there's another we can use to mark a method as responsible for a mutation: @DgsMutation !

Let's import it at the top of the file.

datafetchers/PlaylistDataFetcher import com . netflix . graphql . dgs . DgsMutation ; Copy

Now we can add this annotation, and write our new method just below it. We'll give it the same name as our Mutation type's field: addItemsToPlaylist .

public class PlaylistDataFetcher { @DgsMutation public void addItemsToPlaylist ( ) { } } Copy

If you're using IntelliJ as your IDE, you'll see immediately that a yellow squiggly line appears beneath the name of our method. Hovering over it, we'll see a message that encourages us to use the @InputArgument annotation, and add the input argument the schema field expects.

@DgsMutation public void addItemsToPlaylist ( @InputArgument AddItemsToPlaylistInput input ) { } Copy

We haven't defined an AddItemsToPlaylistInput Java class we can use as input 's data type, but fortunately DGS has us covered! After updating our schema and restarting our server, we should now see a new class made just for this purpose in our generated code folder: AddItemsToPlaylistInput !

We can import it from our generated folder to complete our annotation.

import com . example . spotifydemo . generated . types . AddItemsToPlaylistInput ; @DgsMutation public void addItemsToPlaylist ( @InputArgument AddItemsToPlaylistInput input ) { } Copy

We'll also find that we can now assign an appropriate return type to our addItemsToPlaylist method, as the generated code folder now contains an AddItemsToPlaylistPayload class as well.

import com . example . spotifydemo . generated . types . AddItemsToPlaylistInput ; import com . example . spotifydemo . generated . types . AddItemsToPlaylistPayload ; @DgsMutation public AddItemsToPlaylistPayload addItemsToPlaylist ( @InputArgument AddItemsToPlaylistInput input ) { } Copy

Preparing query parameters

Let's continue by extracting the value we'll use for the playlist_id parameter. We can declare a new variable, playlistId , which is a String .

datafetchers/PlaylistDataFetcher @DgsMutation public AddItemsToPlaylistPayload addItemsToPlaylist ( @InputArgument AddItemsToPlaylistInput input ) { String playlistId ; } Copy

Our input argument, of type AddItemsToPlaylistInput , has a convenient getter method, getPlaylistId , we can use to pull out the value of the playlistId that the client provides when running the mutation.

@DgsMutation public AddItemsToPlaylistPayload addItemsToPlaylist ( @InputArgument AddItemsToPlaylistInput input ) { String playlistId = input . getPlaylistId ( ) ; } Copy

We can do the same for the position and uris arguments that will be passed from the query into this function.

String playlistId = input . getPlaylistId ( ) ; Integer position = input . getPosition ( ) ; List < String > uris = input . getUris ( ) ; Copy

Calling the SpotifyClient method

Within the PlaylistDataFetcher 's addItemsToPlaylist method, we've extracted out the arguments we need to pass to the API endpoint. Now, let's make the call to the SpotifyClient .

datafetchers/PlaylistDataFetcher String playlistId = input . getPlaylistId ( ) ; Integer position = input . getPosition ( ) ; List < String > uris = input . getUris ( ) ; Snapshot snapshot = spotifyClient . addItemsToPlaylist ( playlistId , position , String . join ( "," , uris ) ) ; Copy

Note: We're transforming our List of String uris into a single string, as this is the format the endpoint expects.

And let's be sure that we've imported our Snapshot class. We'll also need the generated Playlist class, and the Objects utility for reasons we'll discuss below.

import com . example . spotifydemo . models . Snapshot ; import com . example . spotifydemo . generated . types . Playlist ; import java . util . Objects ; Copy

Next, we expect our method to return an instance of AddItemsToPlaylistPayload , so let's create a new object that we can set when the call succeeds or fails.

AddItemsToPlaylistPayload payload = new AddItemsToPlaylistPayload ( ) ; Copy

If our call to the endpoint fails for any reason, we'll want to have control over what we send back to the client. Let's make sure that we check on our snapshot returned from SpotifyClient .

As long as it is not null, we can pluck off the ID, verify it matches the playlist's ID, then set all of the properties on the returned payload object.

if ( snapshot != null ) { String snapshotId = snapshot . id ( ) ; if ( Objects . equals ( snapshotId , playlistId ) ) { Playlist playlist = new Playlist ( ) ; playlist . setId ( playlistId ) ; payload . setCode ( 200 ) ; payload . setMessage ( "success" ) ; payload . setSuccess ( true ) ; payload . setPlaylist ( playlist ) ; return payload ; } } Copy

Note: Recall that our AddItemsToPlaylistPayload type has a playlist field that returns a Playlist type (not MappedPlaylist !). The same is true of the generated AddItemsToPlaylistPayload class; it expects its playlist property to return an instance of the Playlist class. For this reason, we create a new Playlist instance, set its ID from our mutation input, then call payload.setPlaylist() with the entire Playlist object. We'll return to this in just a moment.

See the addItemsToPlaylist method Here's how our addItemsToPlaylist method should look right now: Java @DgsMutation public AddItemsToPlaylistPayload addItemsToPlaylist ( @InputArgument AddItemsToPlaylistInput input ) { String playlistId = input . getPlaylistId ( ) ; Integer position = input . getPosition ( ) ; List < String > uris = input . getUris ( ) ; Snapshot snapshot = spotifyClient . addItemsToPlaylist ( playlistId , position , String . join ( "," , uris ) ) ; AddItemsToPlaylistPayload payload = new AddItemsToPlaylistPayload ( ) ; if ( snapshot != = null ) { String snapshotId = snapshot . id ( ) ; if ( Objects . equals ( snapshotId , playlistId ) ) { Playlist playlist = new Playlist ( ) ; playlist . setId ( playlistId ) ; payload . setCode ( 200 ) ; payload . setMessage ( "success" ) ; payload . setSuccess ( true ) ; payload . setPlaylist ( playlist ) ; return payload ; } } } ; Copy

Handling the sad path

If all is successful, we'll end up with a new AddItemsToPaylistPayload instance that we can return. But if anything goes sideways along the way, we can define a different set of properties outside of the if block.

payload . setCode ( 500 ) ; payload . setMessage ( "could not update playlist" ) ; payload . setSuccess ( false ) ; payload . setPlaylist ( null ) ; return payload ; Copy

Running a simple mutation

And here's what our full method looks like!

See the complete addItemsToPlaylist method Java @DgsMutation public AddItemsToPlaylistPayload addItemsToPlaylist ( @InputArgument AddItemsToPlaylistInput input ) { String playlistId = input . getPlaylistId ( ) ; Integer position = input . getPosition ( ) ; List < String > uris = input . getUris ( ) ; Snapshot snapshot = spotifyClient . addItemsToPlaylist ( playlistId , position , String . join ( "," , uris ) ) ; AddItemsToPlaylistPayload payload = new AddItemsToPlaylistPayload ( ) ; if ( snapshot != = null ) { String snapshotId = snapshot . id ( ) ; if ( Objects . equals ( snapshotId , playlistId ) ) { Playlist playlist = new Playlist ( ) ; playlist . setId ( playlistId ) ; payload . setCode ( 200 ) ; payload . setMessage ( "success" ) ; payload . setSuccess ( true ) ; payload . setPlaylist ( playlist ) ; return payload ; } payload . setCode ( 500 ) ; payload . setMessage ( "could not update playlist" ) ; payload . setSuccess ( false ) ; payload . setPlaylist ( null ) ; return payload ; } } ; Copy

We'll try running this mutation in the Explorer, but first: there's a missing piece we need to address.

As we can see in our schema, the AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.playlist field returns a Playlist type. After we made a successful mutation call, we created a new Playlist instance and set its ID with the value from the mutation's input. But that means that the Playlist instance we pass it currently looks a bit like this:

Playlist { id = ' 4 qP1j7LvQSAfNxs9iRei0W ',name=' null ' , description = 'null' , tracks = 'null' }

So if we include subfields from the Playlist type in the mutation operation shown below, we won't get actual data—most of these have null values right now! This clearly doesn't take advantage of GraphQL's ability to traverse from object type to object type.

mutation AddTracksToPlaylist ( $input : AddItemsToPlaylistInput ! ) { addItemsToPlaylist ( input : $input ) { playlist { id name tracks { name } } } } Copy

We can fix this, but first, let's see an operation that does work. We'll restart our server to make sure all of our changes have been applied.

Task! I've restarted my server.

In Explorer, fill out the following operation:

mutation AddTracksToPlaylist ( $input : AddItemsToPlaylistInput ! ) { addItemsToPlaylist ( input : $input ) { code success message } } Copy

And add the following to the Variables panel.

{ "input" : { "playlistId" : "4qP1j7LvQSAfNxs9iRei0W" , "uris" : [ "spotify:track:4iV5W9uYEdYUVa79Axb7Rh" , "spotify:track:1301WleyT98MSxVHPZCA6M" ] } } Copy

When we run the operation, we'll see that this mutation actually works as expected! We can clearly see the values we set for code , success , and message in our happy path.

{ "data" : { "addItemsToPlaylist" : { "code" : 200 , "success" : true , "message" : "success" } } }

Key takeaways

Mutation s are write operation s used to modify data.

Naming mutation s usually starts with a verb that describes the action, such as "add," "delete," or "create."

It's a common convention to create a consistent response type for mutation responses.

Mutation s in GraphQL often require multiple argument s to perform actions. To group arguments together, we use a GraphQL input type for clarity and maintainability.

