Overview
In the last lesson, we saw how our mutation operation successfully responds with the
code,
success, and
message properties on the
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload. The finish line is in sight!
In this lesson, we will:
- Complete our mutation and return data about the
Playlistwe modified
- Learn about resolver chains
- Construct lean datafetcher methods by delegating responsibility for follow-up REST requests
Completing our mutation response
Our mutation runs, but we're still not returning a complete
Playlist object—this is because our mutation datafetcher only knows about a particular playlist's
id. Even though we do have an actual
Playlist instance, most of its properties are currently
null!
To get more details about the
Playlist we've updated, we need to use the
id we have to make a separate call: to the
/playlists/{playlist_id} endpoint we explored earlier. But there's an important reason why we won't make this call from inside the same
addItemsToPlaylist datafetcher method.
Keeping datafetchers lean
Throughout this course, we've praised GraphQL for the ability to fetch exactly the data we ask for: nothing more, nothing less. And as we saw in the last lesson, we could very well choose to submit an operation that asks for just three of the four fields that exist on the
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload type.
mutation AddTracksToPlaylist($input: AddItemsToPlaylistInput!) {addItemsToPlaylist(input: $input) {codesuccessmessage}}
If we ask our
addItemsToPlaylist datafetcher method to make an additional call to the
/playlists/{playlist_id} endpoint, it will run this logic every time it's invoked. This could lead to a lot of unnecessary network requests! An operation like the one above might not ask for any playlist data, yet the datafetcher would still go to all the trouble of fetching those details!
We only want to call out to the
/playlists/{playlist_id} endpoint when our query actually includes the
playlist field and any of its subfields. To make this work, we'll take advantage of a GraphQL concept called resolver chains.
Resolver chains
As we learned in an earlier lesson, datafetcher methods—also called resolver functions in other frameworks and languages—are responsible for fetching data for a field or set of fields.
Up to now, we've written just three datafetcher methods:
featuredPlaylists
playlist
addItemsToPlaylist
These three methods are examples of datafetchers for fields on the
Query and
Mutation type, which is why we annotated them with
@DgsQuery and
@DgsMutation, respectively.
But we can also define datafetchers for fields on other GraphQL object types: types such as
Playlist and
Track. These methods give us more granular control over what to return when a particular field is queried.
The "chain" in "resolver chain" comes from the fact that datafetchers, or resolver functions, are called in a particular order to resolve a query. When resolving fields, the results of one "parent" resolver or datafetcher method can be received by another and used to resolve its data.
Let's use the operation below as an example.
mutation AddTracksToPlaylist($input: AddItemsToPlaylistInput!) {addItemsToPlaylist(input: $input) {codesuccessmessageplaylist {name}}}
The first datafetcher method to be called will be
addItemsToPlaylist, which we defined specifically for the
Mutation.addItemsToPlaylist field. In our schema we said this field returns an
AddItemsToPaylistPayload type, which means we can include any of that type's subfields in our query.
We already know that the
addItemsToPlaylist datafetcher has no trouble returning the scalar values for
code,
success, and
message. But when it reaches
playlist, and its
name subfield, things get a little bit more complicated.
The only playlist data this method has to work with is its
id, and it returns an
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload object with a
Playlist instance that's mostly empty.
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload{code='200',success='true',message='success',playlist='Playlist{id='4qP1j7LvQSAfNxs9iRei0W',name='null',description='null',tracks='null'}'}
We need some other method to be responsible for filling in the
playlist details on the
AddItemsToPaylistPayload type. As we already discussed, this shouldn't be the responsibility of the
addItemsToPlaylist datafetcher, since it will require a whole new network call to fetch all those additional details about a playlist!
So to account for the missing data on the
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.playlist field, we'll define a new datafetcher method that should run anytime this field is included in a query.
This means that our resolver chain will look something like this:
Mutation.addItemsToPlaylist() -> AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.playlist()
This means that the results of calling
Mutation.addItemsToPlaylist() will be available to
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.playlist(). We'll be able to use these results to know which playlist we need to request additional details for.
Let's define this new datafetcher, and explore how we get access to the results of the previous datafetcher.
The
AddItemsToPaylistPayload.playlist datafetcher
In
PlaylistDataFetcher, we'll define a new method. This datafetcher will be called exclusively when a query includes the
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.playlist field. We want it to be able to receive the results of the datafetcher that runs before it, and use that data to make an additional network request.
public void getPayloadPlaylist() {}
This datafetcher is intended for the
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.playlist field, so neither the
@DgsQuery nor
@DgsMutation annotations apply here: instead, we need to introduce a new annotation:
@DgsData.
import com.netflix.graphql.dgs.DgsData;
The annotation needs to know two things: the
parentType (the specific GraphQL object type) and the
field we want the method to be responsible for.
Applied to the
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.playlist field, it looks like this:
@DgsData(parentType="AddItemsToPlaylistPayload", field="playlist")public void getPayloadPlaylist() {}
This basically says: "Anytime you're trying to resolve the
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.playlist field, run me and I'll give you the data you need."
While we're here, let's update the return type for our function, and by default return
null.
@DgsData(parentType="AddItemsToPlaylistPayload", field="playlist")public MappedPlaylist getPayloadPlaylist() {return null;}
Resolver chain in action
This method will come into action just as soon as our server attempts to resolve the
playlist field on
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload. But we get a bonus: passed into this method is a big bundle of information from the
addItemsToPlaylist datafetcher.
Let's take a closer look at this. All datafetcher methods receive an optional argument of type
DgsDataFetchingEnvironment. We'll import this from DGS at the top of the file, and add it as an argument to our method called
dfe.
// other importsimport com.netflix.graphql.dgs.DgsDataFetchingEnvironment;// class and methods@DgsData(parentType="AddItemsToPlaylistPayload", field="playlist")public MappedPlaylist getPayloadPlaylist(DgsDataFetchingEnvironment dfe) {return null;}
At the time that
getPayloadPlaylist is called, the root datafetcher for the
Mutation.addItemsToPlaylist field will have just been called.
We can access the results of this function by reaching into the
DgsDataFetchingEnvironment and calling a method called
getSource. (And because we know what type the
addItemsToPlaylist method returns, we can use that same return type here!)
@DgsData(parentType="AddItemsToPlaylistPayload", field="playlist")public void getPayloadPlaylist(DgsDataFetchingEnvironment dfe) {AddItemsToPlaylistPayload payload = dfe.getSource();return null;}
In this way, we can see the chain at work!
addItemsToPlaylistreturns an instance of
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.
- The next datafetcher in the chain can receive and use this data to resolve its part of the query.
And that's exactly what the
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.playlist datafetcher needs to do; to request data for an individual playlist, its needs access to the playlist's
id. Let's start by accessing the actual
Playlist instance that was returned by the
addItemsToPlaylist datafetcher.
@DgsData(parentType="AddItemsToPlaylistPayload", field="playlist")public void getPayloadPlaylist(DgsDataFetchingEnvironment dfe) {AddItemsToPlaylistPayload payload = dfe.getSource();Playlist playlist = payload.getPlaylist();return null;}
Recall that if the mutation fails, the value of the
playlist property will be
null. So let's add a check here to make sure that it actually exists before we attempt to extract its
id property.
@DgsData(parentType="AddItemsToPlaylistPayload", field="playlist")public void getPayloadPlaylist(DgsDataFetchingEnvironment dfe) {AddItemsToPlaylistPayload payload = dfe.getSource();Playlist playlist = payload.getPlaylist();if (playlist != null) {String playlistId = playlist.getId();}return null;}
The only thing left to do is actually make that call to the
/playlists/{playlist_id} endpoint!
We've encapsulated this logic in the
playlistRequest method in our
SpotifyClient class. So, we can add a single line of code to make this call.
if (playlist != null) {String playlistId = playlist.getId();return spotifyClient.playlistRequest(playlistId);}
Let's recompile one last time, and return to Explorer to run our mutation.
mutation AddTracksToPlaylist($input: AddItemsToPlaylistInput!) {addItemsToPlaylist(input: $input) {codesuccessmessageplaylist {idnamedescriptiontracks {idname}}}}
And in the Variables panel, add:
{"input": {"playlistId": "4qP1j7LvQSAfNxs9iRei0W","uris": ["spotify:track:4iV5W9uYEdYUVa79Axb7Rh","spotify:track:1301WleyT98MSxVHPZCA6M"]}}
And now, we should see the details for our successful mutation—including all of our updated playlist details. Bravo, you've done it!
Key takeaways
- A resolver chain is the order in which resolver functions are called when resolving a particular GraphQL operation.
- Each datafetcher (resolver) called in this chain passes their return value to the next datafetcher in line.
- We should keep datafetchers as lean as possible, and delegate responsibily where possible when follow-up network requests are necessary.
Journey's end
You've built a GraphQL API that can power a simple Spotify app clone. You've got a working GraphQL server jam-packed with playlists and tracks using a REST API as a data source. You've written queries and mutations, and learned some common GraphQL conventions along the way. You've explored how to use GraphQL arguments, variables, and input types in your schema design. Take a moment to celebrate; that's a lot of learning!
Thanks for joining us in this course; we hope to see you in the next one!
