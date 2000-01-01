Overview

Let's actually see our MCP server running in action, with the assistance of a development tool called the MCP Inspector.

In this lesson, we will:

Run the MCP Inspector to test our connection

Create our first tool

The MCP Inspector

To test out our MCP server and ensure everything is working as expected, we can run a special tool provided by the creators of MCP: the MCP Inspector.

We'll use a special command to start up the Inspector process and our MCP server at the same time.

Starting the server with MCP Inspector

Before we even connect our MCP server to an AI assistant like Claude, the MCP Inspector gives us a chance to make sure our tools are showing up the way that we expect, and that there aren't any problems with our connection.

We don't have to install it, but rather can run it directly from the command line using npx . To start, open a new terminal at the root of your apollo-mcp-server directory.

Here's what the command looks like:

apollo-mcp-server npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector \ target/debug/apollo-mcp-server \ --directory <ABSOLUTE_FILE_PATH_TO_YOUR_CLONED_REPO> \ -s graphql/airlock/api.graphql Copy

There are a few things to call out here:

We're passing the inspector the absolute path to the apollo-mcp-server binary. By running this command, we're launching the binary.

We're providing the -s flag, for which we've provided the relative path to our entire API schema 's file.

Before running the command, you'll need to substitute your own path to the binary in your local machine.

Learn more: How do I find the absolute path to the binary? In a terminal window, navigate to the apollo-mcp-server folder. Then, run the command below that suits your local environment. It should print out the absolute file path to the directory. On MacOS / Linux: pwd Copy On Windows: cd Copy

After running the command, we should see the following output.

Starting MCP inspector... ⚙️ Proxy server listening on port 6277 🔍 MCP Inspector is up and running at http://127.0.0.1:6274 🚀

In the browser, let's pull open that port at http://127.0.0.1:6274 and see what's there.

On the left, we'll find some different options. The first lets us specify the Transport Type, which contains a few different options in a dropdown. You can check out what these do specifically on your own, but for now we'll keep it set to STDIO.

Learn more: Transport methods Different transport methods handle the ins and outs of how messages are sent and received between components. There are two primary transports included in the Model Context Protocol, the details of which go beyond the scope of this course. We're going to focus on using the Standard Input/Output (stdio) method, which works well with command-line tools and shell scripts. The alternative is Server-Sent Events(SSE), which is detailed in the MCP documentation.

Further down, we'll see some dropdowns for Environment Variables and Configuration, but what we're really interested in is the Connect button. Let's click it and see what happens.

Oops! There's some error output just below the Connect button. We'll see the message: You must define operations or enable introspection.

And this error message is exactly right: we haven't actually defined any operations in our MCP server that can be represented as tools to pass to our assistant. This means that currently our MCP server isn't exposing anything for an assistant to see.

Creating an operation

Remember that rover dev process we used to start up our API in the last lesson? Well, our graph is still waiting for us on http://localhost:4000 . Let's go there now to design a query we want to include in our server as an operation. On port 4000 we'll find our API running in GraphOS Sandbox Explorer.

Let's consider the question we asked Claude earlier in the course: "What are the featured listings today?"

Right here in Sandbox we can build the optimal query to help our API assistant answer that question. Under the left-hand Documentation panel, we'll find the Query type has an entrypoint called featuredListings . Let's click the plus button (+) beside that field to add it to our Operation panel. For each Listing returned, let's include the following fields: id , description , costPerNight , locationType , numOfBeds , along with the id , name , and category for each of its amenities .

Here's what our finished query operation looks like.

query GetFeaturedListings { featuredListings { id description costPerNight locationType numOfBeds amenities { id name category } } } Copy

Running this query gives us a nice big object in the Response panel.

This is a good first operation we can equip as a tool in our MCP server. Copy the operation, and let's return to our code. We're finally ready to tackle the third step in our server configuration.

Adding an operation as a tool

Navigating now to the graphql/airlock/operations folder (which should be empty), let's create a new file called featuredListings.graphql . Inside, we'll paste the contents of our operation in its entirety.

graphql/airlock/operations/featuredListings.graphql query GetFeaturedListings { featuredListings { id description costPerNight locationType numOfBeds amenities { id name category } } } Copy

That's all our server configuration! We've connected up to our graph, booted up a local router, and created an operation our server is allowed to execute.

But wait... all we've added here is a GraphQL operation. Exactly how does that become a tool an AI assistant will eventually be able to use? Let's return to the MCP Inspector to see what this looks like.

Restarting with operations

Our MCP server is still running, but we haven't equipped the process with any permitted operations. Let's go back to our terminal, and stop that process now.

We're going to restart it, but this time adding a new flag: -o . As the value, we'll provide the path to our new featuredListings.graphql operation file.

npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector \ target/debug/apollo-mcp-server \ --directory <ABSOLUTE_FILE_PATH_TO_YOUR_CLONED_REPO> \ -s graphql/airlock/api.graphql \ -o graphql/airlock/operations/featuredListings.graphql Copy

Take note that the directory argument is preceded by two dashes ( -- ), while both s and o arguments are preceded by a single dash ( - ).

This new argument includes the featuredListings operation in the server process.

Now when we return to http://127.0.0.1:6274/ and click Connect, the center panel of the page updates. We should see a header called Tools, along with a button just beneath that says List Tools.

When we click it... we see a summary of our operation! It has the operation name that we provided, GetFeaturedListings , but in addition there's also a description that we didn't write ourselves.

If we look toward the bottom of the page, we'll see a section entitled History. There should be an item in the list labeled tools/list . When we expand this, we'll see the request that was issued for the MCP server's available tools, along with the response.

There should be one object in the tools array; it has all three properties we mentioned earlier in this course, name , description , and inputSchema . But we didn't have to define any of these ourselves; they were all generated automatically by the Apollo MCP server, using only our provided operation as input.

We should see something like this:

Request { "method" : "tools/list" , "params" : { } }

Response: { "tools" : [ { "name" : "GetFeaturedListings" , "description" : "A curated array of listings to feature on the homepage

The returned value is an array of type `Listing`

---

type Listing {

id: ID!

\"\"\"The listing's description\"\"\"

description: String!

\"\"\"The number of beds available\"\"\"

numOfBeds: Int!

\"\"\"The cost per night\"\"\"

costPerNight: Float!

\"\"\"The location type of the listing\"\"\"

locationType: LocationType!

\"\"\"The amenities available for this listing\"\"\"

amenities: [Amenity]!

}



type Amenity {

id: ID!

category: AmenityCategory!

name: String!

}



enum AmenityCategory {

ACCOMMODATION_DETAILS

SPACE_SURVIVAL

OUTDOORS

}



enum LocationType {

SPACESHIP

HOUSE

CAMPSITE

APARTMENT

ROOM

}

" , "inputSchema" : { "type" : "object" } } ] }

This works seamlessly because of GraphQL's inherent type safety: the schema we've provided to our MCP server is already self-documenting, so all the information about the types of data each field returns has already been provided. It also gives you another good reason to document your schema's types and fields with helpful comments.

No need to type out our tools' JSON properties by hand—we just provide a query operation, and the server takes care of the rest.

Test run!

We can even test our tool right here within the MCP Inspector. On the right-hand side of the page, just below the description of the GetFeaturedListings tool, click the Run tool button.

We'll see a lot of output along with a Success status: it's the data for our featured listings query!

Best of all, we're ready for Claude to connect to the server and make use of this tool. Let's finish up this last step of configuration.

Practice

The MCP Inspector name , description , and The MCP Inspector is a helpfulused toa running MCP server process. We can see and run theexposed by the server, along with their, andfor each. Drag items from this box to the blanks above inspect and debug

development tool

deploy and monitor

inputType

command line interface

inputSchema

AI assistant tool Submit

Key takeaways

We can use the MCP Inspector to test out the functionality in our MCP server.

The Apollo MCP Server provides an operations directory where each permitted query operation can be included in its own file.

The Apollo MCP Server automatically reads in the contents of our operations files, and creates objects with all the required tool properties: name , description , and inputSchema .

The self-documenting nature of GraphQL types and fields provides all the information up front about what parameters each query requires, as well as the types of data it returns.

