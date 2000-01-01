4. The MCP Inspector
Overview

Let's actually see our MCP server running in action, with the assistance of a development tool called the MCP Inspector.

In this lesson, we will:

  • Run the MCP Inspector to test our connection
  • Create our first tool

The MCP Inspector

To test out our MCP server and ensure everything is working as expected, we can run a special tool provided by the creators of MCP: the MCP Inspector.

A screenshot of the MCP Inspector

We'll use a special command to start up the Inspector process and our MCP server at the same time.

Starting the server with MCP Inspector

Before we even connect our MCP server to an AI assistant like Claude, the MCP Inspector gives us a chance to make sure our tools are showing up the way that we expect, and that there aren't any problems with our connection.

We don't have to install it, but rather can run it directly from the command line using npx. To start, open a new terminal at the root of your apollo-mcp-server directory.

Here's what the command looks like:

apollo-mcp-server
npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector \
target/debug/apollo-mcp-server \
--directory <ABSOLUTE_FILE_PATH_TO_YOUR_CLONED_REPO> \
-s graphql/airlock/api.graphql

There are a few things to call out here:

  • We're passing the inspector the absolute path to the apollo-mcp-server binary. By running this command, we're the binary.
  • We're providing the -s flag, for which we've provided the relative path to our entire 's file.

Before running the command, you'll need to substitute your own path to the binary in your local machine.

After running the command, we should see the following output.

Starting MCP inspector...
⚙️ Proxy server listening on port 6277
🔍 MCP Inspector is up and running at http://127.0.0.1:6274 🚀

In the browser, let's pull open that port at http://127.0.0.1:6274 and see what's there.

On the left, we'll find some different options. The first lets us specify the Transport Type, which contains a few different options in a dropdown. You can check out what these do specifically on your own, but for now we'll keep it set to STDIO.

The MCP Inspector, highlighting the options in the left-hand menu

Further down, we'll see some dropdowns for Environment Variables and Configuration, but what we're really interested in is the Connect button. Let's click it and see what happens.

The MCP Inspector, highlighting the Connect button

Oops! There's some error output just below the Connect button. We'll see the message: You must define operations or enable introspection.

The MCP Inspector, showing an error message that we have no operations

And this error message is exactly right: we haven't actually defined any in our MCP server that can be represented as tools to pass to our assistant. This means that currently our MCP server isn't exposing anything for an assistant to see.

Creating an operation

Remember that rover dev process we used to start up our API in the last lesson? Well, our is still waiting for us on http://localhost:4000. Let's go there now to design a we want to include in our server as an . On port 4000 we'll find our API running in Sandbox Explorer.

Let's consider the question we asked Claude earlier in the course: "What are the featured listings today?"

Right here in Sandbox we can build the optimal to help our API assistant answer that question. Under the left-hand Documentation panel, we'll find the Query type has an entrypoint called featuredListings. Let's click the plus button (+) beside that to add it to our Operation panel. For each Listing returned, let's include the following : id, description, costPerNight, locationType, numOfBeds, along with the id, name, and category for each of its amenities.

Here's what our finished looks like.

query GetFeaturedListings {
  featuredListings {
    id
    description
    costPerNight
    locationType
    numOfBeds
    amenities {
      id
      name
      category
    }
  }
}

Running this gives us a nice big object in the Response panel.

This is a good first we can equip as a tool in our MCP server. Copy the operation, and let's return to our code. We're finally ready to tackle the third step in our server configuration.

Adding an operation as a tool

Navigating now to the graphql/airlock/operations folder (which should be empty), let's create a new file called featuredListings.graphql. Inside, we'll paste the contents of our in its entirety.

graphql/airlock/operations/featuredListings.graphql
query GetFeaturedListings {
  featuredListings {
    id
    description
    costPerNight
    locationType
    numOfBeds
    amenities {
      id
      name
      category
    }
  }
}

That's all our server configuration! We've connected up to our , booted up a local , and created an our server is allowed to execute.

But wait... all we've added here is a . Exactly how does that become a tool an AI assistant will eventually be able to use? Let's return to the MCP Inspector to see what this looks like.

Restarting with operations

Our MCP server is still running, but we haven't equipped the process with any permitted . Let's go back to our terminal, and stop that process now.

We're going to restart it, but this time adding a new flag: -o. As the value, we'll provide the path to our new featuredListings.graphql file.

npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector \
target/debug/apollo-mcp-server \
--directory <ABSOLUTE_FILE_PATH_TO_YOUR_CLONED_REPO> \
-s graphql/airlock/api.graphql \
-o graphql/airlock/operations/featuredListings.graphql

Take note that the directory is preceded by two dashes (--), while both s and o are preceded by a single dash (-).

This new includes the featuredListings in the server process.

Now when we return to http://127.0.0.1:6274/ and click Connect, the center panel of the page updates. We should see a header called Tools, along with a button just beneath that says List Tools.

The MCP inspector updated with a successful connection to the server, and List Tools highlighted

When we click it... we see a summary of our ! It has the that we provided, GetFeaturedListings, but in addition there's also a description that we didn't write ourselves.

The MCP inspector with a closer look at the GetFeaturedListings tool

If we look toward the bottom of the page, we'll see a section entitled History. There should be an item in the list labeled tools/list. When we expand this, we'll see the request that was issued for the MCP server's available tools, along with the response.

The MCP inspector with the History panel expanded, to see the request for tools

There should be one object in the tools array; it has all three properties we mentioned earlier in this course, name, description, and inputSchema. But we didn't have to define any of these ourselves; they were all generated automatically by the Apollo MCP server, using only our provided as input.

We should see something like this:

Request
{
  "method": "tools/list",
  "params": {}
}
Response:
{
  "tools": [
    {
      "name": "GetFeaturedListings",
      "description": "A curated array of listings to feature on the homepage\nThe returned value is an array of type `Listing`\n---\ntype Listing {\n  id: ID!\n  \"\"\"The listing's description\"\"\"\n  description: String!\n  \"\"\"The number of beds available\"\"\"\n  numOfBeds: Int!\n  \"\"\"The cost per night\"\"\"\n  costPerNight: Float!\n  \"\"\"The location type of the listing\"\"\"\n  locationType: LocationType!\n  \"\"\"The amenities available for this listing\"\"\"\n  amenities: [Amenity]!\n}\n\ntype Amenity {\n  id: ID!\n  category: AmenityCategory!\n  name: String!\n}\n\nenum AmenityCategory {\n  ACCOMMODATION_DETAILS\n  SPACE_SURVIVAL\n  OUTDOORS\n}\n\nenum LocationType {\n  SPACESHIP\n  HOUSE\n  CAMPSITE\n  APARTMENT\n  ROOM\n}\n",
      "inputSchema": {
        "type": "object"
      }
    }
  ]
}

This works seamlessly because of 's inherent type safety: the schema we've provided to our MCP server is already self-documenting, so all the information about the types of data each returns has already been provided. It also gives you another good reason to document your schema's types and fields with helpful comments.

No need to type out our tools' JSON properties by hand—we just provide a , and the server takes care of the rest.

Test run!

We can even test our tool right here within the MCP Inspector. On the right-hand side of the page, just below the description of the GetFeaturedListings tool, click the Run tool button.

We'll see a lot of output along with a Success status: it's the data for our featured listings !

The MCP inspector with a successful request executed, and the Run Tool button highlighted

Best of all, we're ready for Claude to connect to the server and make use of this tool. Let's finish up this last step of configuration.

Practice

The MCP Inspector
The MCP Inspector is a helpful 
 
 used to 
 
 a running MCP server process. We can see and run the 
 
 exposed by the server, along with their name, description, and 
 
 for each.

Drag items from this box to the blanks above

  • inspect and debug

  • development tool

  • deploy and monitor

  • inputType

  • command line interface

  • tools

  • inputSchema

  • AI assistant tool

Key takeaways

  • We can use the MCP Inspector to test out the functionality in our MCP server.
  • The Apollo MCP Server provides an operations directory where each permitted can be included in its own file.
  • The Apollo MCP Server automatically reads in the contents of our operations files, and creates objects with all the required tool properties: name, description, and inputSchema.
  • The self-documenting nature of types and provides all the information up front about what parameters each requires, as well as the types of data it returns.

Up next

One critical piece of the puzzle hasn't yet entered the conversation: our AI assistant Claude! Let's get that application communicating with our MCP server in the next lesson.

