It's time to introduce the functions that make it possible to fetch data for fields in our schema.

In this lesson, we will:

Explore what resolvers are, and what parameters they accept

Learn how to access data sources from a resolver function

Generate the server-side types for our resolver functions

Introducing resolvers

A resolver's mission is to populate the data for a field in your schema.

What exactly is a resolver? A resolver is a function. It has the same name as the field that it populates data for. It can fetch data from any data source, then transforms that data into the shape your client requires.

In the src directory, we'll start by creating a new resolvers.ts file.

In that file, we'll declare a resolvers constant, assigning it an empty object for now. Let's export it, because we'll need it in our server config options.

src/resolvers.ts export const resolvers = { } ; Copy

Our resolvers object's keys will correspond to our schema's types and fields.

To create a resolver for the featuredPlaylists field, we'll first add a Query key to our resolvers object. The value of that key will be another object that contains the featuredPlaylists key.

resolvers.ts export const resolvers = { Query : { featuredPlaylists : ( ) => { } , } , } ; Copy

Notice how our resolver object follows the structure of our schema? featuredPlaylists is a field on the Query type, so we define it as a property on the Query key.

The shape of a resolver

How will our resolvers interact with our data source? This is where a resolver's parameters come in. Resolver functions have a specific signature with four optional parameters: parent , args , contextValue , and info .

featuredPlaylists : ( parent , args , contextValue , info ) => { } ,

Let's go over each parameter briefly to understand what they're responsible for:

parent:

parent is the returned value of the resolver for this field 's parent. This will be useful when dealing with resolver chains.

args:

args is an object that contains all GraphQL arguments that were provided for the field by the GraphQL operation . When querying for a specific item (such as a specific track instead of all tracks), in client-land we'll make a query with an id argument that will be accessible via this args parameter in server-land.

all contextValue:

contextValue is an object shared across all resolvers that are executing for a particular operation . The resolver needs this argument to share state, like authentication information, a database connection, or in our case the RESTDataSource .

info:

info contains information about the operation 's execution state, including the field name, the path to the field from the root, and more. It's not used as frequently as the others, but it can be useful for more advanced actions like setting cache policies at the resolver level.

We'll explore the first three parameters in this course, starting with contextValue , the third positional parameter.

Accessing datasources in resolvers

As mentioned above, contextValue is an object that is shared across all resolvers. It's how resolvers get access to the same shared state, such as data sources.

Let's see this in action by adding parameters to our featuredPlaylists resolver.

resolvers.ts featuredPlaylists : ( parent , args , contextValue , info ) => { } , Copy

The order of the parameters matters here. If we only added one parameter, then the function would consider it as the first optional parameter: parent . We need the contextValue , which is the third parameter, to access our data sources.

We don't need the first two parameters, so as a convention, we'll name them with underscores: one underscore for the first ( parent ) and two underscores for the second ( args ). For the contextValue , we'll destructure it to access its child object dataSources . And we can omit the fourth parameter, info , as we won't use it.

resolvers.ts featuredPlaylists : ( _ , __ , { dataSources } ) => { } , Copy

The dataSources property is where an instance of our SpotifyAPI class will live.

Accessing spotifyAPI

We'll hook up the SpotifyAPI class to our GraphQL server in the next lesson. For now, we'll assume that dataSources will contain a property called spotifyAPI (written in lowercase by convention, as it's an instance of the SpotifyAPI class.) We can call this instance's getFeaturedPlaylists method right here in our resolver—and the method does the rest of the work for us!

resolvers.ts Query : { featuredPlaylists : ( _ , __ , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . spotifyAPI . getFeaturedPlaylists ( ) ; } , } Copy

Tip: As a best practice, when working on your resolvers and data sources, try to keep resolver functions as focused as possible. By doing so, you make your API more resilient to future changes. You can safely refactor your data fetching code, or change the source entirely from a REST API to a database, without breaking your API. This also keeps your resolvers readable and easier to understand, which comes in handy as you define more and more of them!

Right about now, you're likely seeing some red squiggly errors in your IDE. TypeScript is complaining that we've given a number of parameters to our featuredPlaylists resolver, but we haven't specified what type of data they are. Instead, we see that almost everything is inferred as an any type.

We can actually use the types and fields in our schema to help clarify these data types—but we don't have to write the specific type annotations by hand! The GraphQL Code Generator is here to help.

GraphQL Codegen

The GraphQL Code Generator reads in a GraphQL schema and generates TypeScript types we can use throughout our server. It keeps our TypeScript types from getting outdated as we make changes to the schema—allowing us to focus on developing our schema, rather than constantly updating type definitions! Our schema should be our GraphQL server's source of truth, and the GraphQL Code Generator lets us treat it as such.

Installing dependencies

Let's start by navigating to a terminal in the root of our project, and installing three development dependencies: @graphql-codegen/cli , @graphql-codegen/typescript and @graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers .

npm install -D @graphql-codegen/cli @graphql-codegen/typescript @graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers Copy

Next, let's create a codegen command that we can run from our package.json file. Add a new entry called generate under the scripts object, and set it to graphql-codegen .

package.json "scripts" : { "compile" : "tsc" , "dev" : "ts-node-dev --respawn ./src/index.ts" , "start" : "npm run compile && nodemon ./dist/index.js" , "test" : "jest" , "generate" : "graphql-codegen" } , Copy

To run this command successfully, we need a file that will contain the instructions the GraphQL Code Generator can follow.

The codegen file

Let's create a file called codegen.ts in the root of our project.

📦 intro-typescript ┣ 📂 src ┣ 📄 codegen.ts ┣ 📄 package.json ┣ 📄 README.md ┗ 📄 tsconfig.json

This file will import CodegenConfig from @graphql-codegen/cli , which we'll use to set all of our codegen details.

codegen.ts import type { CodegenConfig } from "@graphql-codegen/cli" ; const config : CodegenConfig = { } ; export default config ; Copy

The first property we can set in the config object is where our schema lives. We'll pass in the file path relative to this current directory.

codegen.ts const config : CodegenConfig = { schema : "./src/schema.graphql" , } ; Copy

Next, we define where the generated types should be outputted. Under a key called generates we'll add an object containing our desired path of src/types.ts . This will create a new file called types.ts in our server's src folder.

codegen.ts const config : CodegenConfig = { schema : "./src/schema.graphql" , generates : { "./src/types.ts" : { } , } , } ; Copy

Lastly, let's tell the Code Generator which plugins to use, under a plugins key. This is an array that contains typescript and typescript-resolvers , to point to our two plugins.

codegen.ts generates : { "./src/types.ts" : { plugins : [ "typescript" , "typescript-resolvers" ] , } , } , Copy

Learn more: What do these plugins do for us? So, what exactly are these plugins responsible for in the code generation process? Well, @graphql-codegen/typescript is the base plugin needed to generate TypeScript types from our schema. And @graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers does something similar - it will review our schema, consider the types and fields we've defined, and output the types we need to accurately describe what data our resolver functions use and return.

See the entire codegen.ts file codegen.ts import type { CodegenConfig } from "@graphql-codegen/cli" ; const config : CodegenConfig = { schema : "./src/schema.graphql" , generates : { "./src/types.ts" : { plugins : [ "typescript" , "typescript-resolvers" ] , } , } , } ; export default config ; Copy

Generating types

We have everything we need to run the codegen command. Open up a terminal in the server directory and run the following command.

npm run generate Copy

After a few moments, we should see that a new file has been added to our server's src directory: types.ts ! Let's take a look.

At the bottom of the file, we'll find type Resolvers . This type is generated from looking at the objects in our schema; we have just two so far, Query and Playlist .

src/types.ts export type Resolvers < ContextType = any > = { Playlist ? : PlaylistResolvers < ContextType > ; Query ? : QueryResolvers < ContextType > ; } ;

The code starts to look a bit complex, but under the hood TypeScript has done all of the validation against our schema to provide us with types we can use to represent the following:

The type of data that enters each of our resolver s The properties on that data that the resolvers have access to The type of data that each resolver function returns

As a result, we can use this Resolvers type to bring type safety—and some helpful code validation—to our resolvers object.

Back in resolvers.ts , we'll import this type and apply it to our resolvers object.

resolvers.ts import { Resolvers } from "./types" ; export const resolvers : Resolvers = { Query : { featuredPlaylists : ( _ , __ , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . spotifyAPI . getFeaturedPlaylists ( ) ; } , } , } ; Copy

This takes care of our red squiggly errors in our resolvers!

Adding type annotations in spotify-api.ts

Our codegen output took care of generating precise TypeScript types for the object types in our schema—giving us a Playlist type that we can use in our server code.

types.ts export type Playlist = { __typename ? : "Playlist" ; description ? : Maybe < Scalars [ "String" ] [ "output" ] > ; id : Scalars [ "ID" ] [ "output" ] ; name : Scalars [ "String" ] [ "output" ] ; } ;

Let's return to our data source file: datasources/spotify-api.ts . At the top of the file, we'll import the Playlist type from types.ts .

datasources/spotify-api.ts import { Playlist } from "../types" ; Copy

Using this type, we can add a little bit more detail to our getFeaturedPlaylists method:

We'll annotate the getFeaturedPlaylists method with a return type of Promise<Playlist[]> . We'll add some additional types to the properties we get from destructuring the response: playlists and items .

spotify-api.ts async getFeaturedPlaylists ( ) : Promise < Playlist [ ] > { const response = await this . get < { playlists : { items : Playlist [ ] ; } ; } > ( "browse/featured-playlists" ) ; return response ?. playlists ?. items ?? [ ] ; } Copy

Great! We're all set with type safety in our spotify-api file as well.

See the entire spotify-api.ts file TypeScript spotify-api.ts import { RESTDataSource } from "@apollo/datasource-rest" ; import { Playlist } from "../types" export class SpotifyAPI extends RESTDataSource { baseURL = "https://spotify-demo-api-fe224840a08c.herokuapp.com/v1/" ; async getFeaturedPlaylists ( ) : Promise < Playlist [ ] > { const response = await this . get < { playlists : { items : Playlist [ ] ; } ; } > ( "browse/featured-playlists" ) ; return response ?. playlists ?. items ?? [ ] ; } } Copy

Now, you might be asking yourself, where does that dataSources property we saw in our resolver function actually come from? How does it find its way into the resolver to begin with?

Fantastic question! The answer is that we actually haven't hooked up that piece of our server just yet. We'll tackle this in the next lesson!

Practice

Which of the following are true about resolvers? A resolver transforms data into the shape a query requires. A resolver is a function that's responsible for populating the data for a single field in your schema. Each resolver corresponds to a different data source. Submit

What is the contextValue parameter useful for? Sharing information across all resolvers for an operation Accessing GraphQL arguments provided for a field Accessing data sources from a resolver Setting cache policies at the resolver level Submit

Key takeaways

Resolvers are functions that can be defined for each field in our schema. They accept four optional parameters, parent , args , contextValue , and info , and they're responsible for returning the data for a particular field when it's queried.

Using the GraphQL Code Generator, we can generate types from our schema fields and use them directly in our resolver functions. Hello, type safety!

