Introducing resolvers
A resolver's mission is to populate the data for a field in your schema.
What exactly is a resolver? A resolver is a function. It has the same name as the field that it populates data for. It can fetch data from any data source, then transforms that data into the shape your client requires.
In the
src directory, we'll start by creating a new
resolvers.ts file.
In that file, we'll declare a
resolvers constant, assigning it an empty object for now. Let's export it, because we'll need it in our server config options.
export const resolvers = {};
Our
resolvers object's keys will correspond to our schema's types and fields.
To create a resolver for the
featuredPlaylists field, we'll first add a
Query key to our
resolvers object. The value of that key will be another object that contains the
featuredPlaylists key.
export const resolvers = {Query: {featuredPlaylists: () => {},},};
Notice how our resolver object follows the structure of our schema?
featuredPlaylists is a field on the
Query type, so we define it as a property on the
Query key.
The shape of a resolver
How will our resolvers interact with our data source? This is where a resolver's parameters come in. Resolver functions have a specific signature with four optional parameters:
parent,
args,
contextValue, and
info.
featuredPlaylists: (parent, args, contextValue, info) => {},
Let's go over each parameter briefly to understand what they're responsible for:
- parent:
parentis the returned value of the resolver for this field's parent. This will be useful when dealing with resolver chains.
- args:
argsis an object that contains all GraphQL arguments that were provided for the field by the GraphQL operation. When querying for a specific item (such as a specific track instead of all tracks), in client-land we'll make a query with an
idargument that will be accessible via this
argsparameter in server-land.
- contextValue:
contextValueis an object shared across all resolvers that are executing for a particular operation. The resolver needs this argument to share state, like authentication information, a database connection, or in our case the
RESTDataSource.
- info:
infocontains information about the operation's execution state, including the field name, the path to the field from the root, and more. It's not used as frequently as the others, but it can be useful for more advanced actions like setting cache policies at the resolver level.
We'll explore the first three parameters in this course, starting with
contextValue, the third positional parameter.
Accessing datasources in resolvers
As mentioned above,
contextValue is an object that is shared across all resolvers. It's how resolvers get access to the same shared state, such as data sources.
Let's see this in action by adding parameters to our
featuredPlaylists resolver.
featuredPlaylists: (parent, args, contextValue, info) => {},
The order of the parameters matters here. If we only added one parameter, then the function would consider it as the first optional parameter:
parent. We need the
contextValue, which is the third parameter, to access our data sources.
We don't need the first two parameters, so as a convention, we'll name them with underscores: one underscore for the first (
parent) and two underscores for the second (
args). For the
contextValue, we'll destructure it to access its child object
dataSources. And we can omit the fourth parameter,
info, as we won't use it.
featuredPlaylists: (_, __, { dataSources }) => {},
The
dataSources property is where an instance of our
SpotifyAPI class will live.
Accessing
spotifyAPI
We'll hook up the
SpotifyAPI class to our GraphQL server in the next lesson. For now, we'll assume that
dataSources will contain a property called
spotifyAPI (written in lowercase by convention, as it's an instance of the
SpotifyAPI class.) We can call this instance's
getFeaturedPlaylists method right here in our resolver—and the method does the rest of the work for us!
Query: {featuredPlaylists: (_, __, { dataSources }) => {return dataSources.spotifyAPI.getFeaturedPlaylists();},}
Tip: As a best practice, when working on your resolvers and data sources, try to keep resolver functions as focused as possible. By doing so, you make your API more resilient to future changes. You can safely refactor your data fetching code, or change the source entirely from a REST API to a database, without breaking your API. This also keeps your resolvers readable and easier to understand, which comes in handy as you define more and more of them!
Right about now, you're likely seeing some red squiggly errors in your IDE. TypeScript is complaining that we've given a number of parameters to our
featuredPlaylists resolver, but we haven't specified what type of data they are. Instead, we see that almost everything is inferred as an
any type.
We can actually use the types and fields in our schema to help clarify these data types—but we don't have to write the specific type annotations by hand! The GraphQL Code Generator is here to help.
GraphQL Codegen
The GraphQL Code Generator reads in a GraphQL schema and generates TypeScript types we can use throughout our server. It keeps our TypeScript types from getting outdated as we make changes to the schema—allowing us to focus on developing our schema, rather than constantly updating type definitions! Our schema should be our GraphQL server's source of truth, and the GraphQL Code Generator lets us treat it as such.
Installing dependencies
Let's start by navigating to a terminal in the root of our project, and installing three development dependencies:
@graphql-codegen/cli,
@graphql-codegen/typescript and
@graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers.
npm install -D @graphql-codegen/cli @graphql-codegen/typescript @graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers
Next, let's create a codegen command that we can run from our
package.json file. Add a new entry called
generate under the
scripts object, and set it to
graphql-codegen.
"scripts": {"compile": "tsc","dev": "ts-node-dev --respawn ./src/index.ts","start": "npm run compile && nodemon ./dist/index.js","test": "jest","generate": "graphql-codegen"},
To run this command successfully, we need a file that will contain the instructions the GraphQL Code Generator can follow.
The
codegen file
Let's create a file called
codegen.ts in the root of our project.
📦 intro-typescript┣ 📂 src┣ 📄 codegen.ts┣ 📄 package.json┣ 📄 README.md┗ 📄 tsconfig.json
This file will import
CodegenConfig from
@graphql-codegen/cli, which we'll use to set all of our codegen details.
import type { CodegenConfig } from "@graphql-codegen/cli";const config: CodegenConfig = {};export default config;
The first property we can set in the
config object is where our schema lives. We'll pass in the file path relative to this current directory.
const config: CodegenConfig = {schema: "./src/schema.graphql",};
Next, we define where the generated types should be outputted. Under a key called
generates we'll add an object containing our desired path of
src/types.ts. This will create a new file called
types.ts in our server's
src folder.
const config: CodegenConfig = {schema: "./src/schema.graphql",generates: {"./src/types.ts": {},},};
Lastly, let's tell the Code Generator which plugins to use, under a
plugins key. This is an array that contains
typescript and
typescript-resolvers, to point to our two plugins.
generates: {"./src/types.ts": {plugins: ["typescript", "typescript-resolvers"],},},
Generating types
We have everything we need to run the codegen command. Open up a terminal in the
server directory and run the following command.
npm run generate
After a few moments, we should see that a new file has been added to our server's
src directory:
types.ts! Let's take a look.
At the bottom of the file, we'll find
type Resolvers. This type is generated from looking at the objects in our schema; we have just two so far,
Query and
Playlist.
export type Resolvers<ContextType = any> = {Playlist?: PlaylistResolvers<ContextType>;Query?: QueryResolvers<ContextType>;};
The code starts to look a bit complex, but under the hood TypeScript has done all of the validation against our schema to provide us with types we can use to represent the following:
- The type of data that enters each of our resolvers
- The properties on that data that the resolvers have access to
- The type of data that each resolver function returns
As a result, we can use this
Resolvers type to bring type safety—and some helpful code validation—to our
resolvers object.
Back in
resolvers.ts, we'll import this type and apply it to our
resolvers object.
import { Resolvers } from "./types";export const resolvers: Resolvers = {Query: {featuredPlaylists: (_, __, { dataSources }) => {return dataSources.spotifyAPI.getFeaturedPlaylists();},},};
This takes care of our red squiggly errors in our resolvers!
Adding type annotations in
spotify-api.ts
Our codegen output took care of generating precise TypeScript types for the object types in our schema—giving us a
Playlist type that we can use in our server code.
/** A curated collection of tracks designed for a specific activity or mood. */export type Playlist = {__typename?: "Playlist";/** Describes the playlist, what to expect and entices the user to listen. */description?: Maybe<Scalars["String"]["output"]>;/** The ID for the playlist. */id: Scalars["ID"]["output"];/** The name of the playlist. */name: Scalars["String"]["output"];};
Let's return to our data source file:
datasources/spotify-api.ts. At the top of the file, we'll import the
Playlist type from
types.ts.
import { Playlist } from "../types";
Using this type, we can add a little bit more detail to our
getFeaturedPlaylists method:
- We'll annotate the
getFeaturedPlaylistsmethod with a return type of
Promise<Playlist[]>.
- We'll add some additional types to the properties we get from destructuring the response:
playlistsand
items.
async getFeaturedPlaylists(): Promise<Playlist[]> {const response = await this.get<{playlists: {items: Playlist[];};}>("browse/featured-playlists");return response?.playlists?.items ?? [];}
Great! We're all set with type safety in our
spotify-api file as well.
Now, you might be asking yourself, where does that
dataSources property we saw in our resolver function actually come from? How does it find its way into the resolver to begin with?
Fantastic question! The answer is that we actually haven't hooked up that piece of our server just yet. We'll tackle this in the next lesson!
Key takeaways
- Resolvers are functions that can be defined for each field in our schema. They accept four optional parameters,
parent,
args,
contextValue, and
info, and they're responsible for returning the data for a particular field when it's queried.
- Using the GraphQL Code Generator, we can generate types from our schema fields and use them directly in our resolver functions. Hello, type safety!
Up next
Schema, datasources, and resolvers? We've got them all. But they're not yet working together. If we ran our server, it would have no clue about
SpotifyAPI—and it also doesn't know about our resolvers! Let's make sure all the pieces know about each other, and send our first queries for real data in the next lesson.
