7. Resolvers and codegen
15m

Overview

It's time to introduce the functions that make it possible to fetch data for in our schema.

In this lesson, we will:

  • Explore what are, and what parameters they accept
  • Learn how to access from a function
  • Generate the server-side types for our functions

Introducing resolvers

A resolver's mission is to populate the data for a in your schema.

What exactly is a ? A resolver is a function. It has the same name as the that it populates data for. It can fetch data from any , then transforms that data into the shape your client requires.

Hand-drawn illustration depicting a resolver function retrieving data from data-land

In the src directory, we'll start by creating a new resolvers.ts file.

In that file, we'll declare a resolvers constant, assigning it an empty object for now. Let's export it, because we'll need it in our server config options.

src/resolvers.ts
export const resolvers = {};

Our resolvers object's keys will correspond to our schema's types and .

To create a for the featuredPlaylists , we'll first add a Query key to our resolvers object. The value of that key will be another object that contains the featuredPlaylists key.

resolvers.ts
export const resolvers = {
  Query: {
    featuredPlaylists: () => {},
  },
};

Notice how our object follows the structure of our schema? featuredPlaylists is a on the Query type, so we define it as a property on the Query key.

The shape of a resolver

How will our interact with our ? This is where a resolver's parameters come in. Resolver functions have a specific signature with four optional parameters: parent, args, contextValue, and info.

Hand-drawn illustration depicting a resolver function signature with its four parameters
featuredPlaylists: (parent, args, contextValue, info) => {},

Let's go over each parameter briefly to understand what they're responsible for:

  • parent:
    parent is the returned value of the for this 's parent. This will be useful when dealing with resolver chains.
  • args:
    args is an object that contains all that were provided for the by the GraphQL . When for a specific item (such as a specific track instead of all tracks), in client-land we'll make a with an id that will be accessible via this args parameter in server-land.
  • contextValue:
    contextValue is an object shared across all that are executing for a particular . The resolver needs this to share state, like authentication information, a database connection, or in our case the RESTDataSource.
  • info:
    info contains information about the 's execution state, including the name, the path to the field from the root, and more. It's not used as frequently as the others, but it can be useful for more advanced actions like setting cache policies at the level.

We'll explore the first three parameters in this course, starting with contextValue, the third positional parameter.

Accessing datasources in resolvers

As mentioned above, contextValue is an object that is shared across all . It's how resolvers get access to the same shared state, such as .

Let's see this in action by adding parameters to our featuredPlaylists .

resolvers.ts
featuredPlaylists: (parent, args, contextValue, info) => {},

The order of the parameters matters here. If we only added one parameter, then the function would consider it as the first optional parameter: parent. We need the contextValue, which is the third parameter, to access our .

We don't need the first two parameters, so as a convention, we'll name them with underscores: one underscore for the first (parent) and two underscores for the second (args). For the contextValue, we'll destructure it to access its child object dataSources. And we can omit the fourth parameter, info, as we won't use it.

resolvers.ts
featuredPlaylists: (_, __, { dataSources }) => {},

The dataSources property is where an instance of our SpotifyAPI class will live.

Accessing spotifyAPI

We'll hook up the SpotifyAPI class to our in the next lesson. For now, we'll assume that dataSources will contain a property called spotifyAPI (written in lowercase by convention, as it's an instance of the SpotifyAPI class.) We can call this instance's getFeaturedPlaylists method right here in our —and the method does the rest of the work for us!

resolvers.ts
Query: {
  featuredPlaylists: (_, __, { dataSources }) => {
    return dataSources.spotifyAPI.getFeaturedPlaylists();
  },
}

Tip: As a best practice, when working on your and , try to keep resolver functions as focused as possible. By doing so, you make your API more resilient to future changes. You can safely refactor your data fetching code, or change the source entirely from a REST API to a database, without breaking your API. This also keeps your resolvers readable and easier to understand, which comes in handy as you define more and more of them!

Right about now, you're likely seeing some red squiggly errors in your IDE. TypeScript is complaining that we've given a number of parameters to our featuredPlaylists , but we haven't specified what type of data they are. Instead, we see that almost everything is inferred as an any type.

We can actually use the types and in our schema to help clarify these data types—but we don't have to write the specific type annotations by hand! The Code Generator is here to help.

GraphQL Codegen

The GraphQL Code Generator reads in a and generates TypeScript types we can use throughout our server. It keeps our TypeScript types from getting outdated as we make changes to the schema—allowing us to focus on developing our schema, rather than constantly updating type definitions! Our schema should be our 's source of truth, and the GraphQL Code Generator lets us treat it as such.

Installing dependencies

Let's start by navigating to a terminal in the root of our project, and installing three development dependencies: @graphql-codegen/cli, @graphql-codegen/typescript and @graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers.

npm install -D @graphql-codegen/cli @graphql-codegen/typescript @graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers

Next, let's create a codegen command that we can run from our package.json file. Add a new entry called generate under the scripts object, and set it to graphql-codegen.

package.json
"scripts": {
  "compile": "tsc",
  "dev": "ts-node-dev --respawn ./src/index.ts",
  "start": "npm run compile && nodemon ./dist/index.js",
  "test": "jest",
  "generate": "graphql-codegen"
},

To run this command successfully, we need a file that will contain the instructions the Code Generator can follow.

The codegen file

Let's create a file called codegen.ts in the root of our project.

📦 intro-typescript
 ┣ 📂 src
 ┣ 📄 codegen.ts
 ┣ 📄 package.json
 ┣ 📄 README.md
 ┗ 📄 tsconfig.json

This file will import CodegenConfig from @graphql-codegen/cli, which we'll use to set all of our codegen details.

codegen.ts
import type { CodegenConfig } from "@graphql-codegen/cli";


const config: CodegenConfig = {};


export default config;

The first property we can set in the config object is where our schema lives. We'll pass in the file path relative to this current directory.

codegen.ts
const config: CodegenConfig = {
  schema: "./src/schema.graphql",
};

Next, we define where the generated types should be outputted. Under a key called generates we'll add an object containing our desired path of src/types.ts. This will create a new file called types.ts in our server's src folder.

codegen.ts
const config: CodegenConfig = {
  schema: "./src/schema.graphql",
  generates: {
    "./src/types.ts": {},
  },
};

Lastly, let's tell the Code Generator which plugins to use, under a plugins key. This is an array that contains typescript and typescript-resolvers, to point to our two plugins.

codegen.ts
generates: {
  "./src/types.ts": {
    plugins: ["typescript", "typescript-resolvers"],
  },
},

Generating types

We have everything we need to run the codegen command. Open up a terminal in the server directory and run the following command.

npm run generate

After a few moments, we should see that a new file has been added to our server's src directory: types.ts! Let's take a look.

At the bottom of the file, we'll find type Resolvers. This type is generated from looking at the objects in our schema; we have just two so far, Query and Playlist.

src/types.ts
export type Resolvers<ContextType = any> = {
  Playlist?: PlaylistResolvers<ContextType>;
  Query?: QueryResolvers<ContextType>;
};

The code starts to look a bit complex, but under the hood TypeScript has done all of the validation against our schema to provide us with types we can use to represent the following:

  1. The type of data that enters each of our s
  2. The properties on that data that the have access to
  3. The type of data that each function returns

As a result, we can use this Resolvers type to bring type safety—and some helpful code validation—to our resolvers object.

Back in resolvers.ts, we'll import this type and apply it to our resolvers object.

resolvers.ts
import { Resolvers } from "./types";


export const resolvers: Resolvers = {
  Query: {
    featuredPlaylists: (_, __, { dataSources }) => {
      return dataSources.spotifyAPI.getFeaturedPlaylists();
    },
  },
};

This takes care of our red squiggly errors in our !

Adding type annotations in spotify-api.ts

Our codegen output took care of generating precise TypeScript types for the in our schema—giving us a Playlist type that we can use in our server code.

types.ts
/** A curated collection of tracks designed for a specific activity or mood. */
export type Playlist = {
  __typename?: "Playlist";
  /** Describes the playlist, what to expect and entices the user to listen. */
  description?: Maybe<Scalars["String"]["output"]>;
  /** The ID for the playlist. */
  id: Scalars["ID"]["output"];
  /** The name of the playlist. */
  name: Scalars["String"]["output"];
};

Let's return to our file: datasources/spotify-api.ts. At the top of the file, we'll import the Playlist type from types.ts.

datasources/spotify-api.ts
import { Playlist } from "../types";

Using this type, we can add a little bit more detail to our getFeaturedPlaylists method:

  1. We'll annotate the getFeaturedPlaylists method with a return type of Promise<Playlist[]>.
  2. We'll add some additional types to the properties we get from destructuring the response: playlists and items.
spotify-api.ts
async getFeaturedPlaylists(): Promise<Playlist[]> {
 const response = await this.get<{
   playlists: {
     items: Playlist[];
   };
 }>("browse/featured-playlists");


 return response?.playlists?.items ?? [];
}

Great! We're all set with type safety in our spotify-api file as well.

Now, you might be asking yourself, where does that dataSources property we saw in our function actually come from? How does it find its way into the to begin with?

Fantastic question! The answer is that we actually haven't hooked up that piece of our server just yet. We'll tackle this in the next lesson!

Practice

Which of the following are true about resolvers?
What is the contextValue parameter useful for?

Key takeaways

  • are functions that can be defined for each in our schema. They accept four optional parameters, parent, args, contextValue, and info, and they're responsible for returning the data for a particular when it's queried.
  • Using the Code Generator, we can generate types from our schema and use them directly in our functions. Hello, type safety!

Up next

Schema, datasources, and ? We've got them all. But they're not yet working together. If we ran our server, it would have no clue about SpotifyAPI—and it also doesn't know about our ! Let's make sure all the pieces know about each other, and send our first queries for real data in the next lesson.

Previous

Share your questions and comments about this lesson

This course is currently in

beta
. Your feedback helps us improve! If you're stuck or confused, let us know and we'll help you out. All comments are public and must follow the Apollo Code of Conduct. Note that comments that have been resolved or addressed may be removed.

You'll need a GitHub account to post below. Don't have one? Post in our Odyssey forum instead.