Overview
We've got our resolvers and data source ready, but they don't know yet how to work together.
Apollo Server is where all the elements we've built previously (the schema, the resolvers, and the data sources) come together in perfect coordination.
In this lesson, we will:
- Bring together all the pieces of our GraphQL server: the schema, resolvers, and datasource
- Update our codegen config file to include our server's datasource
Replacing our mocks
In
src/index.ts, we can now replace our mocks with resolvers.
Let's remove the
mocks object, as well as all the mocks setup in the
ApolloServer constructor and the imports for the mock functions.
import { ApolloServer } from "@apollo/server";import { startStandaloneServer } from "@apollo/server/standalone";import { readFileSync } from "fs";import path from "path";import { gql } from "graphql-tag";- import { addMocksToSchema } from "@graphql-tools/mock";- import { makeExecutableSchema } from "@graphql-tools/schema";const typeDefs = gql(readFileSync(path.resolve(__dirname, './schema.graphql'), {encoding: 'utf-8'}));- const mocks = {- Query: () => ({- featuredPlaylists: () => [...new Array(6)],- }),- Playlist: () => ({- id: () => "playlist_01",- name: () => "Groovin' with GraphQL",- description: () =>- "Serving up the hottest development hits, Groovin' with GraphQL has everything you need to get into the coding mindspace... and stay there!",- }),-};async function startApolloServer() {const server = new ApolloServer({- schema: addMocksToSchema({- schema: makeExecutableSchema({ typeDefs }),- mocks,- }),});const { url } = await startStandaloneServer(server);console.log(`🚀 Server is running📭 Query at ${url}`);}startApolloServer();
We'll end up with a file that looks like this:
import { ApolloServer } from "@apollo/server";import { startStandaloneServer } from "@apollo/server/standalone";import { readFileSync } from "fs";import path from "path";import { gql } from "graphql-tag";const typeDefs = gql(readFileSync(path.resolve(__dirname, "./schema.graphql"), {encoding: "utf-8",}));async function startApolloServer() {const server = new ApolloServer({});const { url } = await startStandaloneServer(server);console.log(`🚀 Server is running!📭 Query at ${url}`);}startApolloServer();
Next, let's import our
resolvers at the top.
import { resolvers } from "./resolvers";
And then add
typeDefs and
resolvers to the
ApolloServer options.
const server = new ApolloServer({typeDefs,resolvers,});
Next, just below our
resolvers import, we'll import
SpotifyAPI from the
datasources/spotify-api file. (Note the PascalCase convention, as we're dealing with the class name here).
import { SpotifyAPI } from "./datasources/spotify-api";
To connect our server with our
SpotifyAPI, we'll jump down to the
startStandaloneServer function. This function takes a second argument, which is an object for configuring your server's options.
const { url } = await startStandaloneServer(server, {// TODO: configure server options});
This is where we'll define a
context function that returns an object that all our resolvers will share:
contextValue (that third positional argument we talked about earlier!).
Let's set a
context property as an async function, which returns an object.
const { url } = await startStandaloneServer(server, {context: async () => {// this object becomes our resolver's contextValue, the third positional argumentreturn {// TODO};},});
Remember, we want to access the
dataSources.spotifyAPI (and its methods) from the
contextValue parameter of our resolvers. So let's return an object that allows us to do just that!
We'll set a
dataSources property inside the object, which is set to another object. This object will have a
spotifyAPI key (lowercase), which returns an instance of the
SpotifyAPI data source class we imported earlier.
const { url } = await startStandaloneServer(server, {context: async () => {return {dataSources: {spotifyAPI: new SpotifyAPI(),},};},});
Our resolver functions expect to find
dataSources.spotifyAPI on their
contextValue, which is why we've defined a property called
dataSources here, with another property called
spotifyAPI. Naming the property
dataSources isn't a requirement—we chose
dataSources as a matter of convention. You can give this property whatever name you'd like, but be sure that you update your resolver functions to access the same property.
One last thing! To take advantage of the
RESTDataSource's caching capabilities, we need to pass in the server's cache to our
SpotifyAPI.
Just before we return the
contextValue object, let's destructure the
cache property from the
server. Then, we'll pass in an object to the
SpotifyAPI class, containing that
cache property.
const { url } = await startStandaloneServer(server, {context: async () => {const { cache } = server;return {dataSources: {spotifyAPI: new SpotifyAPI({ cache }),},};},});
To learn more about the options that
ApolloServer can receive, check out the documentation.
Updating codegen
Technically, all the pieces of our server are now in place! We've instantiated our data source on our server, which takes care of passing it to our resolver functions as
contextValue, their third positional parameter.
There's just one little problem: if we return to
resolvers.ts and hover over our
featuredPlaylists resolver's
dataSources parameter, we'll see that it still has an implicit type of
any!
(parameter) dataSources: any
Let's review that
Resolvers type in
types.ts again. Here, we can see that it actually accepts a type parameter called
ContextType. Whatever we define as this
ContextType is received by our resolver functions.
export type Resolvers<ContextType = any> = {Playlist?: PlaylistResolvers<ContextType>;Query?: QueryResolvers<ContextType>;};
This parameter represents the type of data we set on the server's
context property. It lets us describe more accurately what kind of data our resolver functions have access to on their third positional parameter,
contextValue; we can determine the methods that are available for them to call, and what kinds of data those methods will return.
We know what kind of data is set on our server's
context (an instance of
SpotifyAPI), but we haven't told TypeScript about it—let's give it a bit more information about our class so it can help us as we code.
In the
src directory, we'll create a new file called
context.ts. This is where we'll define the type that describes the context we pass to our server.
📂 src┣ 📂 datasources┣ 📄 context.ts┣ 📄 index.ts┣ 📄 resolvers.ts┣ 📄 schema.graphql┗ 📄 types.ts
Inside, we'll define and export a type called
DataSourceContext. Inside of
DataSourceContext we'll define a property called
dataSources, which is an object.
export type DataSourceContext = {dataSources: {};};
We want to give the
dataSources object the same property that we set on our server, so we can add a
spotifyAPI key, along with the
SpotifyAPI class. Be sure to import this class as well!
import { SpotifyAPI } from "./datasources/spotify-api";export type DataSourceContext = {dataSources: {spotifyAPI: SpotifyAPI;};};
Note: We don't need to instantiate the
SpotifyAPI class here—this is enough to give our type definition the information it needs about the methods and properties available on the datasource class.
Updating the codegen config
With our
DataSourceContext type defined, we can update our
codegen.ts file to take it into consideration.
Just below the
plugins key, we can add a new
config property. This is an object that specifies a
contextType.
const config: CodegenConfig = {schema: "./src/schema.graphql",generates: {"./src/types.ts": {plugins: ["typescript", "typescript-resolvers"],config: {contextType:},},},};
As the value of
contextType, we'll pass the filepath to our
context.ts file, relative to the
./src/types.ts file. Our
context.ts file is located in the same
src folder, so our path is
"./context". Finally, to point to the type we defined in the file, we can tack on
#DataSourceContext to the end of the file path.
config: {contextType: "./context#DataSourceContext",},
Note: Make sure that there is NOT a forward slash (
/) separating
./context and
#DataSourceContext in the file path you specify.
Finally, let's run our codegen command again!
npm run generate
Now when we reopen the
types.ts file and scroll down to our
Resolvers type, we'll see that the
ContextType defaults to
DataSourceContext!
export type Resolvers<ContextType = DataSourceContext> = {Playlist?: PlaylistResolvers<ContextType>;Query?: QueryResolvers<ContextType>;};
And back in
resolvers.ts, we can hover over
dataSources to see that our type has been inferred correctly. It's an object with a
spotifyAPI property!
(parameter) dataSources: {spotifyAPI: SpotifyAPI;}
(This means if we try to use a method that our resolvers don't have access to, we'll get an error telling us!)
Querying data
With our server still running, let's jump back to the Explorer at http://localhost:4000.
Let's try the same query again.
query FeaturedPlaylists {featuredPlaylists {idnamedescription}}
And now... we've got real data! 🎉
Key takeaways
- We can use the Apollo Server's
contextproperty to define the datasources our resolvers need to access.
- The GraphQL Code Generator allows us to specify the type of context our resolvers get access to, so we can benefit from type safety throughout our project.
Up next
Amazing! We've translated the REST API response to the types that we defined in the schema, and we have a seamless querying experience. But right now, our list of playlists is pretty limited. Based on our mockups, we need to start exploring some additional functionality—such as querying for additional playlist properties (hello, tracks!) or asking for a particular playlist. Let's uplevel our GraphQL API in the next lesson.
Share your questions and comments about this lesson
This course is currently in
You'll need a GitHub account to post below. Don't have one? Post in our Odyssey forum instead.