Overview
We're getting our playlist data back from the REST API, but we haven't met the needs of our mockup. Our playlist objects—as far as we can see—don't actually contain any music! Let's fix that.
In this lesson, we will:
- Introduce the
Tracktype to our schema
- Query for playlist and track details in a single operation
Building the
Track type
As we learned in the lesson on SDL syntax, fields on GraphQL types don't have to return a basic scalar type—they can also return other object types!
For instance, we can add a
tracks field to our
Playlist type—but what's the appropriate return type?
"A curated collection of tracks designed for a specific activity or mood."type Playlist {"The ID for the playlist."id: ID!"The name of the playlist."name: String!"Describes the playlist, what to expect and entices the user to listen."description: Stringtracks: # What type should this be?}
Putting our business glasses on, we can see how details for a track object—such as name, duration, and whether or not it's explicit—would come in handy. Multiple tracks could appear in multiple playlists, and we might want different views that show us all of the tracks in a single playlist. For these reasons, we need to think of a "track" as a standalone entity—in other words, we should make it its own GraphQL type called
Track.
Open up the
schema.graphql file.
We'll update the
Playlist type to include a
tracks field that returns a non-nullable list of
Track types. We'll also add a description for the field while we're here.
"A curated collection of tracks designed for a specific activity or mood."type Playlist {"The ID for the playlist."id: ID!"The name of the playlist."name: String!"Describes the playlist, what to expect and entices the user to listen."description: String"The tracks of the playlist."tracks: [Track!]!}
Now, let's actually define what a
Track looks like.
We'll concern ourselves with just a few properties:
id,
name,
durationMs,
explicit, and
uri. In the
schema.graphql file, add the new
Track type shown below:
"A single audio file, usually a song."type Track {"The ID for the track."id: ID!"The name of the track"name: String!"The track length in milliseconds."durationMs: Int!"Whether or not the track has explicit lyrics (true = yes it does; false = no it does not OR unknown)"explicit: Boolean!"The URI for the track, usually a Spotify link."uri: String!}
And from the schema's perspective, our work is done!
After saving our changes, the codegen process should have run automatically. We can check
types.ts to make sure that our new
Track type has been added!
/** A single audio file, usually a song. */export type Track = {__typename?: "Track";/** The track length in milliseconds. */durationMs: Scalars["Int"]["output"];/** Whether or not the track has explicit lyrics (true = yes it does; false = no it does not OR unknown) */explicit: Scalars["Boolean"]["output"];/** The ID for the track. */id: Scalars["ID"]["output"];/** The name of the track */name: Scalars["String"]["output"];/** The URI for the track, usually a Spotify link. */uri: Scalars["String"]["output"];};
Testing the
Track type
Jump back into the Explorer. We'll try running a query that calls for a playlist's
tracks details.
query Playlist($playlistId: ID!) {playlist(id: $playlistId) {namedescriptiontracks {idname}}}
And make sure that in the Variables panel, our
$playlistId variable is still set.
{ "playlistId": "6LB6g7S5nc1uVVfj00Kh6Z" }
But when we run the query... kaboom! A big error appears in the Response panel rather than the data we want. But what's the problem?
Our server's terminal holds a clue:
"Expected Iterable, but did not find one for field \"Playlist.tracks\"."
Revisiting the JSON response
To solve this mystery, we need to return to our REST API and take a closer look at the shape of our playlist object. Let's inspect that
/playlists/{playlist_id} endpoint, passing in the following ID to get our response.
6LB6g7S5nc1uVVfj00Kh6Z
What properties do you see on the playlist object?
{"collaborative": false,"description": "Infuse flavor into your kitchen. This playlist merges zesty tunes with culinary vibes, creating a harmonious background for your cooking escapades. Feel the synergy between music and the zest of your creations.","id": "6LB6g7S5nc1uVVfj00Kh6Z","name": "Zesty Culinary Harmony",// ... other properties"tracks": { ... }}
At first glance, it looks like everything we need is there—
id,
name,
description, and even
tracks. But when we drill into the
tracks property, we'll see something we don't expect—it's not an array of track objects at all, but another object!
{"tracks": {"href": "https://...","limit": 100,"next": null,"items": [{"track": {"id": "2epbL7s3RFV81K5UhTgZje","name": "Lemon Tree","uri": "spotify:track:2epbL7s3RFV81K5UhTgZje"// other track properties}}/* additional track objects */]}}
We don't find our actual track objects (or at least the data we want!) until we drill even further into this object's
items property.
Furthermore, each object contained in
items has a
track property we need to delve into. How do we get around this mismatch between our REST API responses, and the shape of the data we specified in our schema?
Retrieving
tracks data
It's clear that we need to do some digging through our JSON response to grab the
tracks for a particular playlist. The only question is: where should that extra logic live?
One option would be to add quite a bit more code to our
Query.playlist resolver function. Instead of returning the response from the REST API directly, we'd need to iterate through all of the individual
track details, finally returning them on a new object that contained all of the
playlist properties we need:
id,
name,
description, and
tracks!
// Original implementation// playlist: (_, { id }, { dataSources }) => {// return dataSources.spotifyAPI.getPlaylist(id);// },playlist: async (_, { id }, { dataSources }) => {const {id: playlistId,name,description,tracks: { items = [] } = {},} = await dataSources.spotifyAPI.getPlaylist(id);const newTrackItems = items.map(({ track }: { track: Track }) => {const { id, name, duration_ms, explicit, uri } = track;return { id, name, durationMs: duration_ms, explicit, uri };});return { id: playlistId, name, description, tracks: newTrackItems };},
This technically works. But with this approach, our
playlist resolver is burdened with a lot of extra logic it might not always require. Take, for instance, a query that doesn't ask for a playlist's
tracks.
query Playlist($playlistId: ID!) {playlist(id: $playlistId) {namedescription}}
Even though this query doesn't include the
playlist.tracks field, our resolver function would still go to all the trouble of locating that data, plucking it from nested JSON objects, and returning it.
Furthermore, what happens when we try to query
featuredPlaylists and all of their tracks? We'd have to duplicate all of the track-specific logic to the
featuredPlaylists resolver as well!
query FeaturedPlaylists {featuredPlaylists {nametracks {name}}}
Now we're duplicating code, and worse, we're executing code even when it's not required.
Fortunately, there's a better approach. It lets us keep our resolvers thin and concerned exclusively with the data they need to provide. Let's talk about resolver chains.
Resolver chains
A resolver chain is the order in which resolver functions are called when resolving a particular GraphQL operation. It can contain a sequential path as well as parallel branches.
Let's take an example from our project. This
GetPlaylist operation retrieves the name of a playlist.
query GetPlaylist($playlistId: ID!) {playlist(id: $playlistId) {name}}
When resolving this operation, the GraphQL server will first call the
Query.playlist() resolver function, then the
Playlist.name() function, which returns a
string type and ends the chain.
Each resolver passes the value it returns to the next function down, using the resolver's
parent argument. Hence: the resolver chain!
Remember, a resolver has access to a number of parameters. So far, we've used
contextValue (to access our
SpotifyAPI data source) and
arg (to get the
id for a playlist).
parent is another such parameter!
In the example above,
Query.playlist() returns a
Playlist object, which the
Playlist.name() resolver function would receive as its
parent argument.
Let's look at another GraphQL operation.
query GetPlaylistTracks($playlistId: ID!) {playlist(id: $playlistId) {nametracks {uri}}}
This time, we've added more fields and asked for each playlist's list of tracks, specifically their
uri values.
Our resolver chain grows, adding a parallel branch.
Note that since
Playlist.tracks returns a list of potentially multiple tracks, this resolver might run more than once to retrieve each track's URI.
Following the trail of the resolver,
Playlist.tracks() would have access to
Playlist as the
parent,
Track.uri() would have access to the
Track object as the
parent.
If our operation didn't include the
tracks field (like the first example we showed), then the
Playlist.tracks() function would never be called!
Implementing the
Playlist.tracks resolver
So far, we've defined resolver functions exclusively for fields that exist on our
Query type. But we can actually define a resolver function for any field in our schema. Then, when a query attempts to execute that field, it will consult the resolver function that we've defined for it to understand exactly how to find that data.
To create a resolver function whose sole responsibility it is to return
tracks data for a given
Playlist object, we can create a new entry in our
resolvers object.
Jump into
resolvers.ts. Here, we'll add a new entry, just below the
Query object, called
Playlist.
export const resolvers: Resolvers = {Query: {// query resolvers, featuredPlaylists and playlist},Playlist: {// TODO},};
Inside of the
Playlist object, we'll define a new resolver function called
tracks. Right away we'll return
null so that TypeScript continues to compile as we explore our function's parameters.
Playlist: {tracks: (parent, args, contextValue, info) => {return null;}},
We know the value of the
parent argument—by following the resolver chain, we know that this resolver will receive the
Playlist object that it's attempting to return
tracks for. (We won't need the
args,
contextValue, or
info parameters here, so we'll remove them from the function signature.)
Let's log out the value of
parent.
Playlist: {tracks: (parent) => {console.log(parent);return null;}},
Then we'll return to Sandbox to run a query that will call this resolver function.
query Playlist($playlistId: ID!) {playlist(id: $playlistId) {namedescriptiontracks {name}}}
And in the Variables panel:
{ "playlistId": "6LB6g7S5nc1uVVfj00Kh6Z" }
We can see from the value we logged out in the terminal that
parent is the
Playlist object that we queried for—along with all of its properties. Now within the
Playlist.tracks resolver, let's clean up our log and return statements, and destructure
parent for its
tracks property.
Playlist: {tracks: ({tracks}) => {// TODO}},
Next, we can include the logic that digs into the JSON and plucks out the properties we want.
Playlist: {tracks: ({ tracks }) => {const { items = [] } = tracks;return items.map(({ track }) => track);},},
Unfortunately, we'll see another error!
Property 'items' does not exist on type 'Track[]'.
TypeScript is mad about something we've done here. Let's take a closer look in the next lesson.
Key takeaways
- An object type's fields can return scalar types or other object types.
- When a field on an object type returns another object type, we can write complex queries that traverse from one object to another—no follow-up queries necessary!
- A resolver chain is the order in which resolver functions are called when resolving a particular GraphQL operation.
Up next
Our
Track type exists in our schema, but differences between our GraphQL types and our backend data objects are causing TypeScript to throw some errors. Let's see how we can get around this, and inform TypeScript about what our backend data looks like, in the next lesson.
