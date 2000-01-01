Overview

It's clear that our REST API's mutation response doesn't give us everything we need to satisfy the AddItemsToPlaylistPayload return type immediately. We've got a playlist's id value, but we actually need to return the entire playlist object in order to match the return type in our schema.

In this lesson, we will:

Delegate responsibility for the AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.playlist field to its own resolver function

own Apply the concept of resolver chains to use data from the parent argument in follow-up requests

Update our TypeScript mappers to keep our resolvers type definitions accurate

Revisiting resolver chains

As it is right now, the Mutation.addItemsToPlaylist resolver returns the code , success , and message properties as outlined in our schema.

type AddItemsToPlaylistPayload { " Similar to HTTP status code, represents the status of the mutation " code : Int ! " Indicates whether the mutation was successful " success : Boolean ! " Human-readable message for the UI " message : String ! " The playlist that contains the newly added items " playlist : Playlist }

To return an actual playlist object, we could have this same resolver make an additional call to our SpotifyAPI 's getPlaylist method, passing in the playlist ID that we have.

For fun, (don't copy this) here's what that might look like:

Mutation : { async addItemsToPlaylist ( _ , { input } , { dataSources } ) { try { const response = await dataSources . spotifyAPI . addItemsToPlaylist ( input ) ; if ( response . snapshot_id ) { const playlist = await dataSources . spotifyAPI . getPlaylist ( response . snapshot_id ) ; return { code : 200 , success : true , message : "Tracks added to playlist!" , playlist } ; } else { throw Error ( "snapshot_id property not found" ) ; } } catch ( e ) { return { code : 500 , success : false , message : ` Something went wrong: ${ e } ` , playlist : null } ; } } , } ,

But doing so would actually overburden this resolver; it would always fetch additional playlist information, even if the query did not ask for it.

Instead, this is a great opportunity to put our knowledge of resolver chains to work. We can separate the logic we need to fetch a playlist object by its ID into a new resolver: one that takes responsibility specifically for the AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.playlist field!

Resolving the AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.playlist field

Here's the plan.

We'll first define a new resolver function, specific to the AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.playlist field . We'll ensure that the Mutation.addItemsToPlaylist resolver passes the updated playlistId to the next resolver in the chain, rather than a null playlist property. Following the resolver chain, the AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.playlist resolver will receive this playlistId on its parent argument . Using the playlistId , the AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.playlist resolver can handle all the special logic needed to reach out to the REST API and retrieve additional playlist details!

Let's get to it!

Step 1: The new AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.playlist resolver

Let's add a new AddItemsToPlaylistPayload entry to our resolvers object, with a property called playlist .

resolvers.ts AddItemsToPlaylistPayload : { playlist : ( parent , args , contextValue , info ) => { return null ; } , } , Copy

By defining this function, we've told our server that it's no longer the Mutation.addItemsToPlaylist resolver's responsibility to resolve the playlist field on the AddItemsToPlaylistPayload object it returns.

Step 2: Passing playlistId to the next resolver

We need to access the playlist's id in the AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.playlist resolver. How do we do that? Using the parent argument!

The Mutation.addItemsToPlaylist resolver returns the following AddItemsToPlaylistPayload object, which means the AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.playlist resolver can access these properties from its parent argument.

Mutation.addItemsToPlaylist return object return { code : 200 , success : true , message : "Tracks added to playlist!" , playlist : null , } ;

Right now, that playlist property the resolver returns is pretty useless. And because it's no longer the responsibility of this resolver to resolve the playlist field, let's pass along some data that the next resolver in the chain can use instead: the playlistId .

Replace the playlist property with playlistId . The response.snapshot_id holds the ID of the playlist we updated, so we'll pass that in here.

resolvers.ts return { code: 200, success: true, message: "Tracks added to playlist!", - playlist: null, + playlistId: response.snapshot_id }; Copy

Down in our catch block, we'll also change the playlist property to playlistId instead.

resolvers.ts return { code: 500, success: false, message: `Something went wrong: ${e}`, - playlist: null, + playlistId: null }; Copy

Now, the playlistId value will be passed on into the next resolver in the chain. Here's how our Mutation.addItemsToPlaylist resolver should look now.

See the full Mutation.addItemsToPlaylist resolver TypeScript resolvers.ts Mutation : { addItemsToPlaylist : async ( _ , { input } , { dataSources } ) => { try { const response = await dataSources . spotifyAPI . addItemsToPlaylist ( input ) ; if ( response . snapshot_id ) { return { code : 200 , success : true , message : "Tracks added to playlist!" , playlistId : response . snapshot_id , } ; } else { throw Error ( "snapshot_id property not found" ) ; } } catch ( e ) { return { code : 500 , success : false , message : ` Something went wrong: ${ e } ` , playlistId : null , } ; } } , } , Copy

Step 3: Retrieving playlistId from parent

Now, inside of our AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.playlist resolver, we can log out the parent argument to see if all of our values have arrived from the previous resolver in the chain.

resolvers.ts AddItemsToPlaylistPayload : { playlist : ( parent , args , contextValue , info ) { console . log ( parent ) ; return null ; } } Copy

Let's try our mutation operation again, this time adding playlist and a few of its subfields: id , name , and description . Jump back into Sandbox and run the following mutation.

mutation AddTracksToPlaylist ( $input : AddItemsToPlaylistInput ! ) { addItemsToPlaylist ( input : $input ) { code message success playlist { id name tracks { id name } } } } Copy

And in the Variables panel:

{ "input" : { "playlistId" : "6LB6g7S5nc1uVVfj00Kh6Z" , "uris" : [ "spotify:track:4iV5W9uYEdYUVa79Axb7Rh" , "spotify:track:1301WleyT98MSxVHPZCA6M" ] } } Copy

Back in our terminal, we'll see that the parent argument we logged out now contains all the values that were returned from the previous resolver in the chain!

{ code : 200 , success : true , message : 'Tracks added to playlist!' , playlistId : '6LB6g7S5nc1uVVfj00Kh6Z' }

Step 4: Retrieve playlist data using playlistId

The playlistId property is just what we need. Inside of our AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.playlist resolver, we'll pluck off the playlistId key from the parent argument. We can also replace args with _ , since we won't be using it, and destructure contextValue for its dataSources property. (We can also safely remove the info parameter!)

resolvers.ts playlist : ( { playlistId } , _ , { dataSources } ) => { return null ; } , Copy

We've already defined a method in our SpotifyAPI class that accepts a playlist's ID, and returns a playlist, so we can make a new call to our data source's getPlaylist method, passing in the playlistId .

resolvers.ts playlist : ( { playlistId } , _ , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . spotifyAPI . getPlaylist ( playlistId ) ; } , Copy

When we try to run our code, however, we'll see a TypeScript error.

Property 'playlistId' does not exist on type 'Omit<AddItemsToPlaylistPayload, "playlist"> & { playlist?: PlaylistModel; }'

Resolving the type errors

TypeScript knows from our schema that the Mutation.addItemsToPlaylist field returns a AddItemsToPlaylistPayload type. So, it expects the Mutation.addItemsToPlaylist resolver function to return exactly that!

type Mutation { " Add one or more items to a user's playlist. " addItemsToPlaylist ( input : AddItemsToPlaylistInput ! ) : AddItemsToPlaylistPayload ! }

Following the resolver chain logic, that means it expects the next resolver in the chain— AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.playlist —to receive that same AddItemsToPlaylistPayload as its parent argument.

So, it's a rude shock for TypeScript to discover that we're not actually returning an object that matches its expectations. Instead of a playlist field, it finds playlistId .

{ code : 200 , success : true , message : 'Tracks added to playlist!' , playlistId : '6LB6g7S5nc1uVVfj00Kh6Z' }

The Mutation.addItemsToPlaylist resolver is no longer responsible for returning the AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.playlist field in our schema, but TypeScript doesn't know this. From its perspective, we're making a big mistake: referencing a property that doesn't actually exist.

We ran into this issue earlier when working with playlist and track objects from our REST API that didn't exactly align with the shape the types took in our schema. We can solve the problem here the same way as before: by adding a new mapper for the AddItemsToPlaylistPayload type!

Let's jump back into models.ts . We'll add a new definition, called AddItemsToPlaylistPayloadModel .

models.ts export type AddItemsToPlaylistPayloadModel = { } ; Copy

We'll give it the three properties that it has in common with the AddItemsToPlaylistPayload type in our schema— code , success , and message —along with the playlistId string.

models.ts export type AddItemsToPlaylistPayloadModel = { code : number ; success : boolean ; message : string ; playlistId : string ; } ; Copy

Now we can update our codegen.ts file's mappers property to use this type.

codegen.ts config : { contextType : "./context#DataSourceContext" , mappers : { Playlist : "./models#PlaylistModel" , Track : "./models#TrackModel" , AddItemsToPlaylistPayload : "./models#AddItemsToPlaylistPayloadModel" , } , } , Copy

Phew! Let's restart our server so we can start completely fresh.

npm run dev Copy

Back in Sandbox, we'll run that same mutation again.

mutation AddTracksToPlaylist ( $input : AddItemsToPlaylistInput ! ) { addItemsToPlaylist ( input : $input ) { code message success playlist { id name tracks { id name } } } } Copy

{ "input" : { "playlistId" : "6LB6g7S5nc1uVVfj00Kh6Z" , "uris" : [ "spotify:track:4iV5W9uYEdYUVa79Axb7Rh" , "spotify:track:1301WleyT98MSxVHPZCA6M" ] } } Copy

See complete JSON response JSON { "data" : { "addItemsToPlaylist" : { "code" : 200 , "success" : true , "message" : "Tracks added to playlist!" , "playlist" : { "id" : "6LB6g7S5nc1uVVfj00Kh6Z" , "name" : "Zesty Culinary Harmony" , "description" : "Infuse flavor into your kitchen. This playlist merges zesty tunes with culinary vibes, creating a harmonious background for your cooking escapades. Feel the synergy between music and the zest of your creations." "tracks" : [ { ... } ] } } } }

And with that, we've got all of the data we expect! We can see the same code , success and message fields from before, along with the new playlist-specific fields.

Key takeaways

We can define an individual resolver function for any field in our schema. This allows us to execute additional data-fetching logic only when a field is included in a query or mutation .

By using mappers, we can equip TypeScript with a picture of what the data our resolvers are working with actually looks like. This is helpful when response from data sources need manipulation or traversal, or we need to pass objects between resolvers that don't match the types in our schema.

Journey's end

Task! I made it to the finish line!

You've built a GraphQL API! You've got a working GraphQL server jam-packed with playlists and tracks using a REST API as a data source. You've written queries and mutations, and learned some common GraphQL conventions along the way. You've explored how to use GraphQL arguments, variables, and input types in your schema design. Take a moment to celebrate; that's a lot of learning!

But the journey doesn't end here! When you're ready to take your GraphQL API even further, jump into the next course in this series: Federation with TypeScript.

Thanks for joining us in this course; we hope to see you in the next one!