4. Resolvers & data sources
5m

🎯  Your goal is to build a single query for the Module page and confirm that it’s returning live data using the Explorer.

To achieve this goal, you’ll be implementing new resolvers and updating the data source.

The REST API for our data is located here: https://odyssey-lift-off-rest-api.herokuapp.com/

Data source Tasks

Data Source Solution

In datasources/track-api.js, add the following method inside the TrackAPI class:

getModule(moduleId) {
  return this.get(`module/${moduleId}`);
}

Resolver Tasks

Resolver Solution

In resolvers.js, inside the Query object:

// get a single module by ID, for the module detail page
module: (_, {id}, {dataSources}) => {
  return dataSources.trackAPI.getModule(id);
};
Design mockup of the Module page

Testing on Studio

Query Solution

This query should be working on Studio:

query getModuleAndParentTrack($moduleId: ID!, $trackId: ID!) {
  module(id: $moduleId) {
    id
    title
    content
    videoUrl
  }
  track(id: $trackId) {
    id
    title
    modules {
      id
      title
      length
    }
  }
}

Test these values in the Variables panel:

{
  "trackId": "c_0",
  "moduleId": "l_0"
}

Check your work!

After running the query in Studio, I can see that the title of module with id l_0 is
 
, and its videoUrl’s last 2 characters are
 
. The module’s parent track id c_0 has the title
 
and it has
 
modules.

Drag items from the box to the blanks above

8
Cat-stronomy, an introduction
The Night Sky
Ab
Ox
Xo
10
Kitty space suit, all you need to know
Exploring Time and Space
4
