3. Schema
3m

Design mockup of the Module page

🎯  Your goal for this step is to update the schema with the correct fields to query for the module page.
Have a look at the mockup and project requirements to find out what's needed.

Schema Tasks

Schema Solution

In schema.js, inside the Query type, add:

"Fetch a specific module, provided a module's ID"
module(id: ID!): Module!

In schema.js, inside the Module type, add:

"The module's text-based description, can be in markdown format. In case of a video, it will be the enriched transcript"
content: String
"The module's video url, for video-based modules"
videoUrl: String

With that, your schema is good to go!

