🪝 Setting up the
useQuery hook
To make a call from our client to the GraphQL server, as you'll remember from Lift-off I, we need to make use of
ApolloClient's
useQuery hook.
We'll be using this hook inside the
Track component. Open up the
track.js file in the
client/src/pages folder.
Before the
return line, we can declare our usual
loading,
error and
data object that we'll receive from our
useQuery hook.
const {loading, error, data} = useQuery();
We pass the
GET_TRACK query as the hook's first argument, and now the big difference from our previous query is the addition of a second argument - an
options object.
This object will hold a
variables key, note variables, with an S because it can have multiple variables. This
variables key takes an object as a value, and here is where we'll pass our
trackId.
const {loading, error, data} = useQuery(GET_TRACK, { variables: {trackId}});
📑 Filling up the track page
We can now start to add more to our blank Track page by adding more components inside the
Layout. Similar to the homepage, we'll use the pre-built
QueryResult component to handle any errors and display the loading state properly.
Inside the
<Layout> component in the
return line:
<QueryResult error={error} loading={loading} data={data}> {/* this is where our component displaying the data will go */}</QueryResult>
When the query is finished loading and there are no errors, the
QueryResult component will render its children, passing them the data they need.
We have conveniently provided a
TrackDetail component, ready to use to display that data. It's located in the
client/src/components folder, so feel free to take a minute to look at it and see how the UI elements are organized if you're curious.
Let's import the
TrackDetail component at the top of our
track.js file.
import TrackDetail from '../components/track-detail';
Now inside
QueryResult, we can render the
TrackDetail component and set the
track prop to
data?.track, using optional chaining here since the data won't be available until the query is finished loading.
<TrackDetail track={data?.track} />
And we're good for the track page! Here's what the
track.js file should look like after all our changes:
import React from 'react';import {useQuery, gql} from '@apollo/client';import {Layout, QueryResult} from '../components';import TrackDetail from '../components/track-detail';/** GET_TRACK gql query to retrieve a specific track by its ID */export const GET_TRACK = gql` query getTrack($trackId: ID!) { track(id: $trackId) { id title author { id name photo } thumbnail length modulesCount numberOfViews modules { id title length } description } }`;/** * Track Page fetches a track's data from the gql query GET_TRACK * and provides it to the TrackDetail component to display */const Track = ({trackId}) => { const {loading, error, data} = useQuery(GET_TRACK, { variables: {trackId} }); return ( <Layout> <QueryResult error={error} loading={loading} data={data}> <TrackDetail track={data?.track} /> </QueryResult> </Layout> );};export default Track;
💻 Browser check!
If we navigate back to the browser to localhost:3000/track/c_0, we should see the track page with all its details showing up! We see the nice large thumbnail of our space kitties, the title, track details, author, module details, and description below! If we change the URL to show different track IDs, such as
c_1 or
c_2, the page updates with the correct data.
Great, we're on the right track! 🥁
Do you see the track page when you change the URL in the browser? What is the first module title on the list of modules when you go to http://localhost:3000/track/c_2?
Only one final detail remains to complete our feature: we need to set the action that will trigger the navigation from the home page to the track page with the correct track ID. We'll get that ready in the next lesson!