Overview

Our starter code is all set up, and we're ready to design FlyBy's supergraph!

We'll use a schema-first approach, where we collaborate with the frontend team to agree on FlyBy's data requirements. With that schema agreement in place, the lovely frontend team can go off and do their thing on the client side while we focus on building the supergraph.

In this lesson, we will:

Examine the FlyBy frontend requirements to identify the data needs of our application

Decide how to split up those data needs across multiple subgraphs

Meeting with the frontend

Let's get to the planning meeting with the frontend team. They've put together mock-ups for a few different pages, and everyone's excited to work together to make them a reality. Let's jump right into the data requirements.

The homepage

We've learned that FlyBy's homepage should display a list of interplanetary locations. In addition to each location's name and photo, we'd also like to show its overall review rating and a snippet of its latest review.

The team also wants to show a selection of the most recently submitted reviews across all locations, to highlight recent positive experiences. More space travel is good for business.

We can annotate the mock-up from the frontend team to show the different pieces of data required by the UI:

Our gears are already turning! Together, we write an example query for this page, so that the frontend team has something to code against while we build out the backend.

query GetHomePageLocationsAndReviews { latestReviews { id comment rating location { name } } locations { id name overallRating photo reviewsForLocation { id comment rating } } }

This query has two discrete parts: one for the latest reviews and one for the list of locations.

We're already beginning to see how we might draw subgraph boundaries around our data. But let's continue with the other view our frontend team has planned.

The location details page

The next mock-up is for the location details page, which shows information about the destination, as well as all of its reviews.

The location details page needs data for one particular location, as well as other details and reviews for the location.

query GetLocationDetails ( $locationId : ID ! ) { location ( id : $locationId ) { id name description photo overallRating reviewsForLocation { id comment rating } } }

This page also needs a way for users to submit new reviews. We'll write a mutation that allows us to do just that.

mutation SubmitReview ( $locationReview : LocationReviewInput ) { submitReview ( locationReview : $locationReview ) { code success message locationReview { id comment rating } } }

Learn more: A closer look at the SubmitReview mutation Let's break down what's going on in this mutation. (For more on mutations, check out Lift-off IV: Mutations.) To submit a new review, we need some input from the user. We decide our mutation will receive a $locationReview parameter of a type we'll call LocationReviewInput , which will include the comment and rating for the new review, as well as the associated locationId : LocationReviewInput { comment : String ! rating : Int ! locationId : String ! } With that in mind, here's what our example mutation for the frontend team looks like so far: mutation SubmitReview ( $locationReview : LocationReviewInput ) { submitReview ( locationReview : $locationReview ) { } } After a user submits a new location review, we decide we'll return all of the data for that new review, along with a status code , a success boolean, and an optional message to describe any errors that might occur. (Following the convention we learned in Lift-off IV, we'll create a new type for these fields called SubmitReviewResponse .) mutation SubmitReview ( $locationReview : LocationReviewInput ) { submitReview ( locationReview : $locationReview ) { code success message locationReview { id comment rating } } }

The schema agreement

Putting together all the data requirements from both the homepage and the location details page, we can draw up the schema we've agreed on with the frontend team.

Expand for detailed description Schema agreement for the FlyBy graph: type Query { latestReviews : [ Review ! ] ! locations : [ Location ! ] ! location ( id : ID ! ) : Location } type Mutation { submitReview ( locationReview : LocationReviewInput ) : SubmitReviewResponse } type Location { id : ID ! name : String ! description : String ! photo : String ! reviewsForLocation : [ Review ] ! overallRating : Float } type Review { id : ID ! comment : String rating : Int location : Location } type LocationReviewInput { comment : String ! rating : Int ! locationId : String ! } type SubmitReviewResponse { code : Int ! success : Boolean ! message : String ! locationReview : Review }

We'll use this as a checklist throughout the course, to track our progress as we build out the supergraph.

Now it's time to say goodbye to the frontend team and get to work on the backend.

We can see that the types and fields focus on two main objects: locations and reviews. We'll separate each of these concerns into its own subgraph, which can be built and maintained by its own team.

Let's say hello to our two subgraph teams!

Separating our concerns

The locations subgraph team deals with all of the data about what space locations we have to offer. The locations subgraph will handle the Query entry points for location and locations , and it will supply details for a specific location's id, name, photo, and description.

The reviews subgraph team is in charge of data for what explorers share about their visits. The reviews subgraph will provide the latest reviews, handle new review submissions, and supply data about a specific review.

Let's annotate our schema agreement to show whether each field will be resolved by the locations subgraph or the reviews subgraph:

Expand for detailed description Schema agreement for the FlyBy graph, updated with comments to show which subgraph will be responsible for resolving each field: type Query { latestReviews : [ Review ! ] ! locations : [ Location ! ] ! location ( id : ID ! ) : Location } type Mutation { submitReview ( locationReview : LocationReviewInput ) : SubmitReviewResponse } type Location { id : ID ! name : String ! description : String ! photo : String ! reviewsForLocation : [ Review ] ! overallRating : Float } type Review { id : ID ! comment : String rating : Int location : Location } type LocationReviewInput { comment : String ! rating : Int ! locationId : String ! } type SubmitReviewResponse { code : Int ! success : Boolean ! message : String ! locationReview : Review }

Did you notice?

Wait - what about these two other fields? reviewsForLocation and overallRating are fields on the Location type, but do they really belong in the locations subgraph?

Well... we can do whatever we want here. But in our case, if we think about our different subgraphs and their separation of concerns, it makes more sense for overallRating and reviewsForLocation to live in the reviews subgraph. After all, these fields have more to do with reviews than they do with locations, even though they happen to be fields on the Location type.

But this separation raises a question: how do we connect the fields of a single object when they're resolved by multiple subgraphs?

This is an important question that's at the very heart of Apollo Federation, and it's what we'll spend the rest of this course trying to answer.

Practice

Which of the following statements about subgraph schemas are true? One team should always be responsible for maintaining all of a graph's subgraph schemas. Subgraph schemas help divide a graph's surface area according to different concerns. All the fields for a given type must be resolved by the same subgraph. Each subgraph schema must define the exact same set of types and fields. A subgraph schema should contain the types and fields it is responsible for populating. Submit

Key takeaways

Annotating UI mock-ups is one way to collaborate with the frontend team and implement a schema-first design process.

Agreeing on your schema structure at the start of a new project means your frontend and backend teams can work in parallel.

To decide how to split your schema into multiple subgraphs, you can group types and fields related to similar concerns.

Each subgraph schema contains only the types and fields that particular subgraph is responsible for resolving.

