Overview
Let's continue building our
accounts subgraph! The
accounts subgraph is responsible for all things user profile-related, and we listed out all of the types and fields we wanted to migrate over to this subgraph. In this list, we have the
User interface and its corresponding implementing types (
Host and
Guest). That's where we'll start!
Tip: First time seeing GraphQL interfaces? Check out the Intermediate Schema Design side quest for more details on what they are and how they work.
In this lesson, we will:
- Learn how to define an interface across multiple subgraphs
- Review what an entity is and how to define entities
- Review how to contribute fields to an entity
The
User interface
Let's start with the
User interface. We can find its definition in the
monolith/schema.graphql file.
"Represents an Airlock user's common properties"interface User {id: ID!"The user's first and last name"name: String!"The user's profile photo URL"profilePicture: String!}
We know that the interface needs to exist in the
accounts subgraph, since it's related to accounts and users. So let's go ahead and copy the definition, and paste it into the
accounts subgraph schema.
"Represents an Airlock user's common properties"interface User {id: ID!"The user's first and last name"name: String!"The user's profile photo URL"profilePicture: String!}
What about in the
monolith subgraph? Well, we still need to keep the
User interface defined there. We reference it as a return type for the
Review.author field, and we also implement the interface for the
Host and
Guest types.
However, we don't need to keep all the extra fields that are the responsibility of the
accounts subgraph! We can remove both
name and
profilePicture.
"Represents an Airlock user's common properties"interface User {id: ID!- "The user's first and last name"- name: String!- "The user's profile photo URL"- profilePicture: String!}
We do still need to keep the
id field, because that's the bare minimum we need to identify a specific instance of a user. Like a stub, similar to when we reference an entity in Voyage I.
Make no mistake though! The
User interface is not an entity. An interface is actually an example of a value type. Value types are types that are reused and shared across multiple subgraphs. These types can be object types, enums, unions, or interfaces (like our case!).
In Federation 2, interface definitions can be shared between subgraphs by default, and those definitions can differ in each subgraph. This is how we can remove the
name and
profilePicture fields from the
User interface definition in the
monolith subgraph!
Now that we're got our
User interface squared away in both subgraphs, let's move on to the implementing types,
Host and
Guest.
Creating entities for
Host and
Guest
In the previous course (Voyage I), we talked about how entities are object types that can resolve their fields across multiple subgraphs. Let's review what else we learned about entities:
- We can define entities in subgraphs, and these subgraphs can contribute fields to the entity and resolve these fields independently.
- An entity can be referenced by using it as the return type for a field.
The
Host and
Guest types are perfect candidates for entities! They each have fields that different subgraphs can contribute to.
✏️ The
Host entity
Let's first take a look at the
Host type and its fields. For each field, we've added a comment on which subgraph should be responsible for that field, based on the separation of concerns principle.
type Host implements User {id: ID! # this will be the key field, a unique identifier for a particular instance of a Hostname: String! # accounts subgraphprofilePicture: String! # accounts subgraphprofileDescription: String! # accounts subgraphoverallRating: Float # reviews subgraph, eventually}
Using the plan above, we'll need to do the following:
- Define the
Hosttype as an entity in both subgraphs, using the
idfield as the
@keyfield.
- Move three fields (
name,
profilePictureand
profileDescription) over to the
accountssubgraph, which will be responsible for contributing those fields to the
Hostentity.
- The
monolithsubgraph will contribute the
overallRatingfield (eventually, the
reviewssubgraph will, but let's take it one step at a time!).
Let's get to it!
Tip: Try using side-by-side windows for this process and throughout the course. We'll be splitting off types and fields from the
monolith subgraph schema (on the left), and moving or duplicating them over to the
accounts subgraph schema (on the right).
In the
accountssubgraph, let's create the
Hosttype as an entity. Remember that it needs to implement the
Userinterface.
To make it an entity, we'll add the
@keydirective, with the
idas its primary key.subgraph-accounts/schema.graphqltype Host implements User @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!}
From the
monolithsubgraph schema, let's move the three fields over to the
accountssubgraph schema:
name,
profilePictureand
profileDescription.subgraph-accounts/schema.graphqltype Host implements User @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!"The user's first and last name"name: String!"The user's profile photo URL"profilePicture: String!"The host's profile bio description, will be shown in the listing"profileDescription: String!}
We're moving these fields over, so don't forget to remove them from the
monolithsubgraph schema!monolith/schema.graphqltype Host implements User {id: ID!- "The user's first and last name"- name: String!- "The user's profile photo URL"- profilePicture: String!- "The host's profile bio description, will be shown in the listing"- profileDescription: String!"The overall calculated rating for the host"overallRating: Float}
Lastly, we'll need to define the
Hosttype in the
monolithsubgraph schema as an entity as well.monolith/schema.graphql"A host is a type of Airlock user. They own listings."type Host implements User @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!"The overall calculated rating for the host"overallRating: Float}
That's it for the
Host entity!
✏️ The
Guest entity
Let's use the same process for the
Guest entity, labelling each field with which subgraph should be responsible for it.
"A guest is a type of Airlock user. They book places to stay."type Guest implements User {id: ID! # this will be the key field, a unique identifier for a particular instance of a Guestname: String! # accounts subgraphprofilePicture: String! # accounts subgraphfunds: Float! # payments subgraph, eventually}
We can see that it's very similar to what we did for the
Host entity!
- Define the
Guesttype as an entity in both subgraphs, using the
idfield as the
@keyfield.
- Move two fields (
nameand
profilePicture) over to the
accountssubgraph, which will be responsible for contributing those fields to the
Guestentity.
- The
monolithsubgraph will contribute the
fundsfield (eventually, the
paymentssubgraph will, but let's take it one step at a time!).
By the end of those steps, our subgraph schemas for the
Guest entity should look like this:
"A guest is a type of Airlock user. They book places to stay."type Guest implements User @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!"The user's first and last name"name: String!"The user's profile photo URL"profilePicture: String!}
"A guest is a type of Airlock user. They book places to stay."type Guest implements User @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!"Amount of money in the guest's wallet"funds: Float!}
Reviewing the schema plan
Going back to our schema plan, we can check off the
User,
Host and
Guest types that we've added to the
accounts subgraph!
Practice
Key takeaways
- Value types are types that are reused and shared across multiple subgraphs. Interfaces are an example of a value type.
- Value type schema definitions can differ across subgraphs, in Federation 2.
Up next
Phew! We've seen value types in action, and made a bunch of changes to both of our schema files. In the next lesson, we'll publish our changes and test out our updated supergraph.