Overview

Let's continue building our accounts subgraph! The accounts subgraph is responsible for all things user profile-related, and we listed out all of the types and fields we wanted to migrate over to this subgraph. In this list, we have the User interface and its corresponding implementing types ( Host and Guest ). That's where we'll start!

Tip: First time seeing GraphQL interfaces? Check out the Intermediate Schema Design side quest for more details on what they are and how they work.

In this lesson, we will:

Learn how to define an interface across multiple subgraphs

Review what an entity is and how to define entities

Review how to contribute fields to an entity

The User interface

Let's start with the User interface. We can find its definition in the monolith/schema.graphql file.

monolith/schema.graphql " Represents an Airlock user's common properties " interface User { id : ID ! " The user's first and last name " name : String ! " The user's profile photo URL " profilePicture : String ! }

We know that the interface needs to exist in the accounts subgraph, since it's related to accounts and users. So let's go ahead and copy the definition, and paste it into the accounts subgraph schema.

subgraph-accounts/schema.graphql " Represents an Airlock user's common properties " interface User { id : ID ! " The user's first and last name " name : String ! " The user's profile photo URL " profilePicture : String ! } Copy

What about in the monolith subgraph? Well, we still need to keep the User interface defined there. We reference it as a return type for the Review.author field, and we also implement the interface for the Host and Guest types.

However, we don't need to keep all the extra fields that are the responsibility of the accounts subgraph! We can remove both name and profilePicture .

monolith/schema.graphql "Represents an Airlock user's common properties" interface User { id: ID! - "The user's first and last name" - name: String! - "The user's profile photo URL" - profilePicture: String! }

We do still need to keep the id field, because that's the bare minimum we need to identify a specific instance of a user. Like a stub, similar to when we reference an entity in Voyage I.

Make no mistake though! The User interface is not an entity. An interface is actually an example of a value type. Value types are types that are reused and shared across multiple subgraphs. These types can be object types, enums, unions, or interfaces (like our case!).

In Federation 2, interface definitions can be shared between subgraphs by default, and those definitions can differ in each subgraph. This is how we can remove the name and profilePicture fields from the User interface definition in the monolith subgraph!

Learn more: Why aren't we using the @key directive for the interface? As we saw earlier in this series, when a subgraph uses an entity as a reference (a return type for a field) and doesn't contribute any new fields to the entity, we use the @key directive along with its resolvable: false option. For an interface used as a reference however, we can omit the @key directive along with its resolvable: false option. This is because interfaces are never resolvable. Instead, the fields of object types that implement the interface are resolved. (In our case, User is the interface. Host and Guest are the object types that implement it, and as such, their fields get resolved.)

Now that we're got our User interface squared away in both subgraphs, let's move on to the implementing types, Host and Guest .

Creating entities for Host and Guest

In the previous course (Voyage I), we talked about how entities are object types that can resolve their fields across multiple subgraphs. Let's review what else we learned about entities:

We can define entities in subgraphs, and these subgraphs can contribute fields to the entity and resolve these fields independently.

An entity can be referenced by using it as the return type for a field.

The Host and Guest types are perfect candidates for entities! They each have fields that different subgraphs can contribute to.

✏️ The Host entity

Let's first take a look at the Host type and its fields. For each field, we've added a comment on which subgraph should be responsible for that field, based on the separation of concerns principle.

monolith/schema.graphql type Host implements User { id : ID ! name : String ! profilePicture : String ! profileDescription : String ! overallRating : Float }

Using the plan above, we'll need to do the following:

Define the Host type as an entity in both subgraphs, using the id field as the @key field.

type as an entity in both subgraphs, using the field as the field. Move three fields ( name , profilePicture and profileDescription ) over to the accounts subgraph, which will be responsible for contributing those fields to the Host entity.

, and ) over to the subgraph, which will be responsible for contributing those fields to the entity. The monolith subgraph will contribute the overallRating field (eventually, the reviews subgraph will, but let's take it one step at a time!).

Let's get to it!

Tip: Try using side-by-side windows for this process and throughout the course. We'll be splitting off types and fields from the monolith subgraph schema (on the left), and moving or duplicating them over to the accounts subgraph schema (on the right).

See the side-by-side windows in action

In the accounts subgraph, let's create the Host type as an entity. Remember that it needs to implement the User interface. To make it an entity, we'll add the @key directive, with the id as its primary key. subgraph-accounts/schema.graphql type Host implements User @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! } Copy From the monolith subgraph schema, let's move the three fields over to the accounts subgraph schema: name , profilePicture and profileDescription . subgraph-accounts/schema.graphql type Host implements User @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " The user's first and last name " name : String ! " The user's profile photo URL " profilePicture : String ! " The host's profile bio description, will be shown in the listing " profileDescription : String ! } Copy We're moving these fields over, so don't forget to remove them from the monolith subgraph schema! monolith/schema.graphql type Host implements User { id: ID! - "The user's first and last name" - name: String! - "The user's profile photo URL" - profilePicture: String! - "The host's profile bio description, will be shown in the listing" - profileDescription: String! "The overall calculated rating for the host" overallRating: Float } Lastly, we'll need to define the Host type in the monolith subgraph schema as an entity as well. monolith/schema.graphql " A host is a type of Airlock user. They own listings. " type Host implements User @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " The overall calculated rating for the host " overallRating : Float } Copy

That's it for the Host entity!

✏️ The Guest entity

Let's use the same process for the Guest entity, labelling each field with which subgraph should be responsible for it.

monolith/schema.graphql " A guest is a type of Airlock user. They book places to stay. " type Guest implements User { id : ID ! name : String ! profilePicture : String ! funds : Float ! }

We can see that it's very similar to what we did for the Host entity!

Define the Guest type as an entity in both subgraphs, using the id field as the @key field.

type as an entity in both subgraphs, using the field as the field. Move two fields ( name and profilePicture ) over to the accounts subgraph, which will be responsible for contributing those fields to the Guest entity.

and ) over to the subgraph, which will be responsible for contributing those fields to the entity. The monolith subgraph will contribute the funds field (eventually, the payments subgraph will, but let's take it one step at a time!).

By the end of those steps, our subgraph schemas for the Guest entity should look like this:

subgraph-accounts/schema.graphql " A guest is a type of Airlock user. They book places to stay. " type Guest implements User @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " The user's first and last name " name : String ! " The user's profile photo URL " profilePicture : String ! } Copy

monolith/schema.graphql " A guest is a type of Airlock user. They book places to stay. " type Guest implements User @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " Amount of money in the guest's wallet " funds : Float ! } Copy

Reviewing the schema plan

Going back to our schema plan, we can check off the User , Host and Guest types that we've added to the accounts subgraph!

Check your work in the accounts subgraph GraphQL subgraph-accounts/schema.graphql extend schema @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.0" , import : [ "@key" ] ) type Query { example : String } " Represents an Airlock user's common properties " interface User { id : ID ! " The user's first and last name " name : String ! " The user's profile photo URL " profilePicture : String ! } " A host is a type of Airlock user. They own listings. " type Host implements User @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " The user's first and last name " name : String ! " The user's profile photo URL " profilePicture : String ! " The host's profile bio description, will be shown in the listing " profileDescription : String ! } " A guest is a type of Airlock user. They book places to stay. " type Guest implements User @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " The user's first and last name " name : String ! " The user's profile photo URL " profilePicture : String ! } Copy

Check your work in the monolith subgraph GraphQL monolith/schema.graphql " Represents an Airlock user's common properties " interface User { id : ID ! } " A host is a type of Airlock user. They own listings. " type Host implements User @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " The overall calculated rating for the host " overallRating : Float } " A guest is a type of Airlock user. They book places to stay. " type Guest implements User @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " Amount of money in the guest's wallet " funds : Float ! } Copy

Practice

Which of the following statements are true about value types? Value type schema definitions can differ across subgraphs (in Federation 2) All value types are also entities Value types are shared across multiple subgraphs Interfaces are considered a value type Submit

Key takeaways

Value types are types that are reused and shared across multiple subgraphs. Interfaces are an example of a value type.

Value type schema definitions can differ across subgraphs, in Federation 2.

Up next