Overview
We added the
User interface as well as the
Host and
Guest entities to the
accounts subgraph schema, but they need accompanying resolvers! In this lesson, we will:
- Implement the
__resolveReferenceresolver functions for the entities
- Migrate over the interface's
__resolveTyperesolver
- Copy over the relevant data sources
- Return a representation of the entity from the
monolithsubgraph
✏️ Resolving entities
As we covered in Voyage I, subgraphs that contribute fields to an entity use a special resolver called a reference resolver to resolve entities. This function enables the router to directly access entity fields that each subgraph contributes.
We'll implement reference resolvers for the
Host and
Guest entities in the
accounts subgraph.
Open up the
resolvers.jsfile in the
accountssubgraph, and delete the default query that came with the template, along with its
exampleresolver function.const resolvers = {- Query: {- example: () => 'Hello World!',- },};
Inside the
resolversobject, add a reference resolver for the
Hosttype:subgraph-accounts/resolvers.jsHost: {__resolveReference: (user, { dataSources }) => {return dataSources.accountsAPI.getUser(user.id);},},
We're using the
accountsAPIdata source's
getUsermethod and passing it the
idof the user to retrieve that user's information.
We haven't connected the
accountsAPIyet, but we will later on in the lesson!
Let's add a similar reference resolver for the
Guesttype.subgraph-accounts/resolvers.jsGuest: {__resolveReference: (user, { dataSources }) => {return dataSources.accountsAPI.getUser(user.id);},},
The full
resolversmap should now look like this:subgraph-accounts/resolvers.jsconst resolvers = {Host: {__resolveReference: (user, { dataSources }) => {return dataSources.accountsAPI.getUser(user.id);},},Guest: {__resolveReference: (user, { dataSources }) => {return dataSources.accountsAPI.getUser(user.id);},},};
Perfect, the entities have their reference resolvers! These resolvers are used when the router sends this subgraph an entity representation. Now, let's jump over to the
monolith subgraph and check out where we can return representations of these entities.
Returning entity representations
There are a few fields in the
monolith subgraph that will need to reference the
Host and
Guest entities. For these fields, we're going to jump to their corresponding resolvers and have them return an entity representation.
If you recall from Voyage I, an entity representation is an object that the router uses to represent a specific entity from another subgraph. It contains a
__typename property and values for the entity's primary key fields. In our case, the primary key field for both
Host and
Guest is
id.
We'll return an entity representation for each the following resolvers in the
monolith subgraph:
Listing.host, which returns a
Hosttype
Booking.guest, which returns a
Guesttype
Review.author, which returns a
Usertype
To get started, open the
resolvers.js file in the
monolith directory.
✏️
Listing.host
Let's find the
Listing.host resolver. We'll remove the body of the function, where it currently calls the
accountsAPI data source. We now want this resolver to return a representation of the
Host entity.
Listing: {host: ({ hostId }) => {return { id: hostId };},}
Here we've destructured the
parent argument (which is a
Listing object) to retrieve the
hostId property. This
hostId is used as the value for the primary key field
id.
Note: We don't need to include the
__typename field in this entity representation. The router automatically knows how to get the
__typename field (because
__typename is a meta-field that's included on all objects, per the GraphQL specification).
✏️
Booking.guest
Let's do the same for the
Booking.guest resolver. Find the resolver in the
resolvers.js file and replace the body of the function so that it returns an object as the entity representation.
Booking: {// other Booking resolversguest: ({ guestId }) => {return { id: guestId };},}
Similar to the
Listing.host resolver, here we've destructured the
parent argument (a
Booking object) to retrieve the
guestId property. This
guestId is used as the value for the primary key field
id.
✏️
Review.author
Finally, we have the
Review.author resolver, which we'll handle slightly differently.
In the schema, the
Review.author field returns a
User interface, which is an abstract type. So the
Review.author resolver will need to specify whether the returned type will be a
Host or a
Guest, and include it as the
__typename in its entity representation.
To determine the type, we'll need to look at business-domain-specific logic. We know that only guests can write reviews for listings and hosts. Similarly, only hosts can write reviews for guests. Knowing that, we can investigate the shape of a
Review object and determine what property might be able to help us with that logic. Here's what a review looks like:
{"id": "review-1","authorId": "user-2","targetId": "listing-1","bookingId": "booking-1","targetType": "LISTING","text": "Wow, what an experience! I've never stayed in a cave before, so I was a little unprepared. Luckily, this listing had all the amenities I needed to feel safe and prepared for anything.","rating": 4}
We can use the review's
targetType property (which will either be
LISTING,
GUEST or
HOST) to determine what the review author's type is. If a user is writing a review about a Listing or a Host, we can safely assume that user is a Guest!
Find the
Review.author resolver in the
resolvers.js file and replace it with the following:
Review: {author: (review) => {let role = '';if (review.targetType === 'LISTING' || review.targetType === 'HOST') {role = 'Guest';} else {role = 'Host';}return { __typename: role, id: review.authorId };},},
Note: We've renamed the first argument of the resolver (
parent) to
review to clarify the argument's type.
And that's it for all the resolvers that return representations of entities! There's just one more resolver we need:
__resolveType.
Resolving the interface
We need a
resolveType resolver for the
User interface! We actually already have one defined in the
monolith subgraph, so all we need to do is move that function over to the
accounts subgraph. This resolver should only belong in the
accounts resolvers, so delete it from the
monolith resolvers.
User: {__resolveType(user) {return user.role;}},
Note: Make sure you delete the
__resolveType function from the
monolith resolvers.
- User: {- __resolveType(user) {- return user.role;- }- },
That's all the resolvers we need for our subgraphs to handle our schema changes!
Creating data sources
Currently, our
accounts subgraph doesn't have any data sources connected yet. However, we know that it needs the
accountsAPI data source, because we've been using it in our resolvers. Let's tackle that next.
Let's look at the
datasources/accounts.jsfile in the
monolithdirectory. This is the data source we want to use in the
accountssubgraph!
Copy the
datasources/accounts.jsfile and paste it into the
subgraph-accounts/datasourcesdirectory. This lets us access the data source in the
accountssubgraph!
You can also delete the placeholder
datasources.jsfile in the
subgraph-accounts/datasourcesdirectory while you're here.
Open up
subgraph-accounts/index.jsand add the import at the top:subgraph-accounts/index.jsconst AccountsAPI = require("./datasources/accounts");
Then, find the line where we return the
contextobject for resolvers to use. We'll set up the
AccountsAPIinside the
dataSourcesobject.subgraph-accounts/index.jsreturn {...userInfo,dataSources: {accountsAPI: new AccountsAPI(),},};
Testing our changes
Let's test whether our reference resolvers our working! Try out this query in the Explorer:
query GetListing {listing(id: "listing-1") {host {nameprofilePictureprofileDescription}reviews {ratingauthor {idname}}}}
This query retrieves a listing's host information (testing out our
Listing.host resolver) and a listing's reviews. For each review, it asks for the review's rating, author's id and name (testing out our
Review.author resolver).
When you run the query, you should get back real data! Awesome! 🎉
One more thing, let's try out the query from last lesson:
query GetMyProfile {me {idnameprofilePicture}}
Make sure your
Headers are set to:
Authorization: Bearer user-1
When you run the query... uh-oh! We still get an error, but it's a new one:
Abstract type "User" must resolve to an Object type at runtime for field "Query.me".
Hmm, you might be thinking: "Didn't we implement a
__resolveType resolver to take care of this?"
Well, we did, but that resolver belonged to the
accounts subgraph. And right now, the
me field in our
GetMyProfile query above still belongs to the
monolith subgraph! The router is asking the
monolith subgraph to resolve the field, when really it should be asking the
accounts subgraph.
We'll fix this in the next lesson.
Practice
Use this schema for the following code challenge:
interface Book {isbn: ID!title: String!genre: String!}type PictureBook implements Book @key(fields: "isbn") {isbn: ID!title: String!genre: String!numberOfPictures: IntisInColor: Boolean}type YoungAdultNovel implements Book {isbn: ID!title: String!genre: String!wordCount: IntnumberOfChapters: Int}type LibraryMember @key(fields: "id") {id: ID! @externalfaveBook: Book!}
Write a resolver for LibraryMember.faveBook to return a representation of the entity. You can use the book's
hasPictures property to determine if it's a
PictureBook or a
YoungAdultNovel.
Key takeaways
- Any subgraph that contributes fields to an entity needs to define a
__resolveReferenceresolver function for that entity.
- An entity representation is an object that includes the entity's
__typenameand
@keyfields.
- An interface needs a
__resolveTyperesolver.
Up next
Let's finish up the
accounts subgraph by moving over the remaining
Query and
Mutation fields it's responsible for.