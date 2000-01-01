Debugging your business with GraphOS Router advanced telemetry

Learn how to debug and fix performance issues using telemetry and GraphOS Router without having to write a line of code. You'll get hands-on experience investigating logs, traces and metrics using tools like Jaeger, Grafana and Dozzle and customize your GraphOS Router configuration to make your API more performant.
What you'll learn:
- How to use telemetry to diagnose typical infrastructural issues
- How to use advanced telemetry to:
- Customize standard spans and instruments
- Add custom instruments
- Add custom events.
- How to use telemetry to give business insights via the supergraph
- How to customize the GraphOS Router config
Who this workshop is for
- Participants should have a basic understanding of GraphQL.
- Participants should know what an APM (Application Performance Monitoring) tool is.
⚠️ Before the workshop...
If you have any questions or run into any issues with the workshop prep, send us an email at summit@apollographql.com. You can also hop on to the Apollo Discord group in the #summit-workshops channel, or scroll to the end of the page to leave a comment. We're here to help!
You will need the following:
You will also need:
Clone the repo locally
Clone the repogit clone TODO
Open it up in your code editor.
Run
npm installin a terminal.
Run
npm run dev. This starts up the server in development mode, which means changes you make in your files will automatically restart the server. If all goes well, when you open up http://localhost:4001, you should see Sandbox Explorer! Feel free to play around with the schema if you're curious, but we'll go over it at the workshop!
