Give your graph a REST

Are you tired of writing plumbing code and hosting yet another subgraph server just to add a few fields to your graph from a REST API? Or maybe you already have an existing REST API that's working perfectly fine and want to get started on a new graph. We've got you covered! In this workshop, you'll learn how to give your graph some REST, without breaking a sweat.
What you'll learn:
- How to use Apollo's latest feature enabling easier REST usage in your graphs
Who this workshop is for:
- API developers with basic knowledge of GraphQL.
⚠️ Before the workshop...
If you have any questions or run into any issues with the workshop prep, send us an email at summit@apollographql.com. You can also hop on to the Apollo Discord group in the #summit-workshops channel, or scroll to the end of the page to leave a comment. We're here to help!
You will need the following:
You will also need:
Clone the repo locally
Clone the repo. TODO LINK.
Open it up in your code editor.
Run
npm installin a terminal.
Run
npm run dev. This starts up the server in development mode, which means changes you make in your files will automatically restart the server. If all goes well, when you open up http://localhost:4001, you should see Sandbox Explorer! Feel free to play around with the schema if you're curious, but we'll go over it at the workshop!
