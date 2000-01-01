Give your graph a REST

Are you tired of writing plumbing code and hosting yet another subgraph server just to add a few fields to your graph from a REST API? Or maybe you already have an existing REST API that's working perfectly fine and want to get started on a new graph. We've got you covered! In this workshop, you'll learn how to give your graph some REST, without breaking a sweat.

What you'll learn:

How to use Apollo's latest feature enabling easier REST usage in your graph s

Who this workshop is for:

API developers with basic knowledge of GraphQL .

⚠️ Before the workshop...

If you have any questions or run into any issues with the workshop prep, send us an email at summit@apollographql.com. You can also hop on to the Apollo Discord group in the #summit-workshops channel, or scroll to the end of the page to leave a comment. We're here to help!

You will need the following:

Pre-requisites list A code editor (we use VS Code

You will also need:

Clone the repo locally

Clone the repo. TODO LINK. Open it up in your code editor. Run npm install in a terminal. Run npm run dev . This starts up the server in development mode, which means changes you make in your files will automatically restart the server. If all goes well, when you open up http://localhost:4001, you should see Sandbox Explorer! Feel free to play around with the schema if you're curious, but we'll go over it at the workshop!