GraphQL for mobile: Going hands-on with the Apollo iOS Client

I have completed the tutorial, or I am already familiar with Apollo iOS.

You can find the tutorial in the Apollo documentation here .

If you're new to Apollo iOS it would be helpful to walk through the iOS tutorial before the workshop so you are familiar with the content.

Open it up in XCode and run the application.

MacOS Sonoma to support the latest Xcode Xcode 15.4 or later with an iOS Simulator installed

You will need the following:

If you have any questions or run into any issues with the workshop prep, send us an email at summit@apollographql.com. You can also hop on to the Apollo Discord group in the #summit-workshops channel, or scroll to the end of the page to leave a comment. We're here to help!

Apollo CSEs, SAs, PSEs, and any other technical practitioners in the field

iOS client developers looking to go beyond the basics of

iOS client developers looking to go beyond the basics of Apollo iOS

How and when to use @defer for asynchronous data

Developers will enhance their GraphQL skills and gain hands-on experience with Apollo iOS's most modern features. By the end of the workshop, participants will have a deep understanding of how to use GraphQL clients to build robust and scalable client-side applications, troubleshoot common issues, and optimize their applications for performance.

