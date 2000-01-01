GraphQL for mobile: Going hands-on with the Apollo iOS Client

Developers will enhance their GraphQL skills and gain hands-on experience with Apollo iOS's most modern features. By the end of the workshop, participants will have a deep understanding of how to use GraphQL clients to build robust and scalable client-side applications, troubleshoot common issues, and optimize their applications for performance.
What you'll learn
- Using the latest stable version of Apollo iOS (currently 1.14.1):
- Using query watchers
- How to use caching policies (normalization)
- Optimistic updates using local cache mutations
- How to use persisted queries
- How and when to use @defer for asynchronous data
Who this workshop is for
- iOS client developers looking to go beyond the basics of Apollo iOS
- Any developer who's completed the Apollo iOS Tutorial (non-Swift developers are welcome!)
- Apollo CSEs, SAs, PSEs, and any other technical practitioners in the field
⚠️ Before the workshop...
If you have any questions or run into any issues with the workshop prep, send us an email at summit@apollographql.com. You can also hop on to the Apollo Discord group in the #summit-workshops channel, or scroll to the end of the page to leave a comment. We're here to help!
You will need the following:
You will also need:
Clone the repo locally
Clone the repogit clone -b ios-workshop git@github.com:apollographql/iOSTutorial.git
Open it up in XCode and run the application.
You should see: TODO
(Optional) Complete the Apollo iOS tutorial
If you're new to Apollo iOS it would be helpful to walk through the iOS tutorial before the workshop so you are familiar with the content.
Share your questions and comments about this lesson
Your feedback helps us improve! If you're stuck or confused, let us know and we'll help you out. All comments are public and must follow the Apollo Code of Conduct. Note that comments that have been resolved or addressed may be removed.
You'll need a GitHub account to post below. Don't have one? Post in our Odyssey forum instead.