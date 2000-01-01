9. GraphQL for mobile: Going hands-on with the Apollo iOS Client
Developers will enhance their skills and gain hands-on experience with 's most modern features. By the end of the workshop, participants will have a deep understanding of how to use to build robust and scalable client-side applications, troubleshoot common issues, and optimize their applications for performance.

What you'll learn

  • Using the latest stable version of (currently 1.14.1):
  • Using watchers
  • How to use caching policies ()
  • Optimistic updates using local cache s
  • How to use
  • How and when to use @defer for asynchronous data

Who this workshop is for

  • iOS client developers looking to go beyond the basics of
  • Any developer who's completed the Tutorial (non-Swift developers are welcome!)
  • Apollo CSEs, SAs, PSEs, and any other technical practitioners in the

⚠️ Before the workshop...

If you have any questions or run into any issues with the workshop prep, send us an email at summit@apollographql.com. You can also hop on to the Apollo Discord group in the #summit-workshops channel, or scroll to the end of the page to leave a comment. We're here to help!

You will need the following:

Pre-requisites list

You will also need:

Clone the repo locally

  1. Clone the repo

    git clone -b ios-workshop git@github.com:apollographql/iOSTutorial.git

  2. Open it up in XCode and run the application.

  3. You should see: TODO

Task!

(Optional) Complete the Apollo iOS tutorial

If you're new to it would be helpful to walk through the iOS tutorial before the workshop so you are familiar with the content.

You can find the tutorial in the Apollo documentation here.

