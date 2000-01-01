Greenfield API development with GraphOS

Let's walk the path of a successful greenfield API architecture project with GraphOS from inception to production. We'll explore implementation steps, collaboration flows, governance principles, and internal enablement strategies for widespread adoption of the graph in your organization.
What you'll learn
- What you need to implement the graph with your first use case
- How to work together with stakeholders and collaborate on the graph
- Governance principles for operating your graph
- Strategies to get graph contributors and consumers on your graph
Who this workshop is for
- Anyone looking to implement the graph in their organization.
⚠️ Before the workshop...
If you have any questions or run into any issues with the workshop prep, send us an email at summit@apollographql.com. You can also hop on to the Apollo Discord group in the #summit-workshops channel, or scroll to the end of the page to leave a comment. We're here to help!
You will need the following:
You will also need:
Clone the repo locally
Clone the repogit clone TODO
Open it up in your code editor.
Run
npm installin a terminal.
Run
npm run dev. This starts up the server in development mode, which means changes you make in your files will automatically restart the server. If all goes well, when you open up http://localhost:4001, you should see Sandbox Explorer! Feel free to play around with the schema if you're curious, but we'll go over it at the workshop!
