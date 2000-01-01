Scaling your graph: Drive efficiency and collaboration with GraphOS

Grow your supergraph safely and collaboratively with the newest tools from Apollo GraphOS. We'll play with schema proposals, schema checks, and some brand-new features; all through the lens of working within a large team.

What you'll learn

The importance of a graph README for onboarding

How to propose schema changes to an existing graph

How to anticipate and analyze the impact of schema changes

The supergraph development workflow, locally and within the context of working with a large team

Federation-specific directives for schema evolution (@override, @shareable, @inaccessible) and team collaboration (@contact)

Who this workshop is for

Anyone looking to contribute to their organization's graph.

⚠️ Before the workshop...

If you have any questions or run into any issues with the workshop prep, send us an email at summit@apollographql.com. You can also hop on to the Apollo Discord group in the #summit-workshops channel, or scroll to the end of the page to leave a comment. We're here to help!

You will need the following:

Pre-requisites list TODO

You will also need:

Clone the repo locally

Clone the repo git clone TODO Copy Open it up in your code editor. Run npm install in a terminal. Run npm run dev . This starts up the server in development mode, which means changes you make in your files will automatically restart the server. If all goes well, when you open up http://localhost:4001, you should see Sandbox Explorer! Feel free to play around with the schema if you're curious, but we'll go over it at the workshop!