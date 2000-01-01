Securing your graph: A defense-in-depth strategy

Harden your supergraph with GraphOS and the GraphOS Router's latest security features. We'll cover best practices for securing your graph using the defense-in-depth strategy, including field protection, operation complexity, authentication, query validation, and more.

⚠️ Before the workshop...

If you have any questions or run into any issues with the workshop prep, send us an email at summit@apollographql.com. You can also hop on to the Apollo Discord group in the #summit-workshops channel, or scroll to the end of the page to leave a comment. We're here to help!