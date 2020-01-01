Building for visibility, flexibility, and control
Wednesday, March 24 | 10:00am - 11:00am PT
Description
Join us to get a first-hand look at what the Apollo GraphQL product team has recently shipped. Nathan Dintenfass, Director of Product Management at Apollo, will be discussing improvements to Apollo Studio, including making it easier to get started in development, enhanced governance, and better visibility for teams.
What you'll learn
Learn about our recent updates to Apollo Studio
See why teams are migrating from monolithic GraphQL servers and schema stitching to Apollo Federation
You'll have the chance to let us know what you'd like to see from us in the future
Meet the Speakers
Nathan Dintenfass
Director of Product, Apollo GraphQL