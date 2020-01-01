REGISTRATION

Best Practices for Designing Federated GraphQL Schemas

Thursday, June 10| 10:00am PT

Description

Join Mandi Wise, Solutions Architect at Apollo, for a tech talk on designing federated GraphQL schemas. Whether you're just getting started with Apollo Federation or live in production, you'll learn best practices for designing schemas that will scale across teams and future use cases.

Meet the Speakers

Mandi Wise Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL

What you'll learn