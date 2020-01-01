Sign up for Workshop

Target GraphQL Workshop
Build faster with a common data graph
Join us for a GraphQL workshop for just the Target engineering team. Dan Boerner, Enterprise Graph Champion at Apollo and formerly a Distinguished Product Manager at Expedia, will be discussing how Expedia used a data graph to accelerate software delivery and improve developer experience. Michael Watson, Solutions Architect, will be demonstrating how engineering teams can build distributed GraphQL schemas.
Why attend:
Speakers
Michael Watson - Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL
Dan Boerner, Enterprise Graph Champion at Apollo GraphQL. Previously, Distinguished Product Manager at Expedia
Date: Tuesday, March 16th
Time: 11:00AM PT/2:00PM ET