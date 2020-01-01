Apollo Webinar

Transform Product Delivery with a Federated Experience Graph

Join us to discover how a leader in the travel industry is using a common graph and Apollo Federation to transform the way they build and deliver user experiences to millions of travelers.

Jim Gust and Dan Boerner (now at Apollo) presented part one of the Expedia graph story at the 2019 GraphQL Summit. In this update, Jim will catch us up on what has happened since. Learn how and why Expedia spent the last year leaning hard into a “server-driven-ui” oriented around their internal design system and graph-bound “shared-ui” components.

What you'll learn

Lessons and pitfalls learned scaling their graph How to drive adoption of a large data graph through internal education and community building Best practices for agilely managing a federated schema How to stay laser focused on delivering customer and business value

Speakers

Jim Gust, Sr Program Developer, Expedia Group

Dan Boerner, Enterprise Graph Champion, Apollo GraphQL

Date: Wednesday, February 24th

Time: 10am - 11am PST