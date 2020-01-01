WORKSHOP

SCALING GRAPHQL

with Apollo Federation

Wednesday, June 23rd | 9:00am PST

Description

Calling developers with GraphQL experience who are looking to take the next step into scaling their applications. Join Eve Porcello and Alex Banks of Moon Highway for this 3 hour workshop sponsored by Apollo GraphQL.

What you'll learn

Overview of Microservice Architecture (The scale cube and GraphQL Microservices)

Federated Services with Apollo Server

GraphQL Gateway and Managed Federation

Resolving Types, Auth Strategies and Entities

