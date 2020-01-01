with Apollo Federation
Wednesday, June 23rd | 9:00am PST
Description
Calling developers with GraphQL experience who are looking to take the next step into scaling their applications. Join Eve Porcello and Alex Banks of Moon Highway for this 3 hour workshop sponsored by Apollo GraphQL.
What you'll learn
Overview of Microservice Architecture (The scale cube and GraphQL Microservices)
Federated Services with Apollo Server
GraphQL Gateway and Managed Federation
Resolving Types, Auth Strategies and Entities