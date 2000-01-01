Connectors: Mapping & transforms

Working with REST APIs comes with its own set of challenges. We can end up with more data than we need, less data than we need, or even data that's just messy or difficult to parse. Though we strive to build clear and intuitive APIs that make sense to our consumers, the size and complexity of our endpoints' responses can slow us down.

This is where Apollo Connectors come in. With connectors, we can connect to REST data sources and map the properties we want to the types and fields in our API—and all the work takes place in the GraphQL schema.

In this course, we'll take a deeper dive into the mapping syntax used within the @connect directive in Apollo Connectors. We'll use the Connectors Mapping Playground to explore REST endpoints' JSON responses and write the precise mapping to transform our data.

We'll start with the basics of the mapping syntax before diving into more advanced use cases, applying transform methods to automatically convert JSON properties into a shape that suits our schema.

Ready to jump in?

Prerequisites

Before taking this course, you will need:

Basic familiarity with Apollo Connectors , such as implementing a connector in a schema with simple mapping

Basic knowledge of GraphQL and Schema Definition Language ( SDL )

If you need a refresher on the prerequisite topics, we recommend the following:

Where we're going

Our goal for this course is to get you more familiar with the mapping syntax for writing connectors, applying them in your schemas, and using your REST API endpoints to return exactly the response your clients need.

In the lessons ahead, we'll:

Access nested values

Use aliases to rename properties

Apply transform methods such as entries , first , and match

Cover the use cases for special symbols $ and @ in your mapping

Let's get to know the playground where we'll be writing our mapping.

Introducing the Playground

To get familiar with the mapping syntax we'll explore throughout the course, let's jump into the Connectors Mapping Playground.

https://www.apollographql.com/connectors-mapping-playground

Let's break down what we're looking at.

JSON Input

The first panel, labeled Input, is where we'll paste the JSON response data from a REST API endpoint. Here we see that a default array of data has already been provided: it contains several objects with additional nested properties.

Learn more: What about Variables? Below the Input panel, we'll find a section for Variables. This is an object with two keys: $args and $this . When working in the Mapping Playground, you can put whatever data you want in this panel and access it in your mapping using $args and $this . In practice, the variables you have access to in your mapping will depend on where the @connect directive has been applied in your schema. To learn more about variables and how to use them in connectors, check out our official documentation.

Mapping

In the center panel, we'll find the workspace where we can define our mapping. And there's already some mapping syntax here: applied to the JSON input, the mapping selects several properties ( id , name ), and renames others ( email from the JSON response becomes emailAddress in the results). Our default mapping also includes a selection from one of the nested objects in the JSON: address , from which we select two properties ( street and postalCode , renamed from zipcode ). For the purposes of this course, we'll use this section to build out the mapping that corresponds to the selection argument in an @connect directive.

Problems

At the bottom of the screen, we'll find the Problems panel. This will reflect any errors that occur as we work on our mapping. We can collapse and expand this section as needed.

Results

The result of our mapping is reflected in the Results panel on the right. Here we'll see how our JSON input data changes when the mapping is applied. In this case, we have only a subset of data compared to the original response. For each object included, we're selecting just a few of the original properties that appeared in the JSON response. This is the panel we can use to validate that our mapping results in data that matches our GraphQL schema.

When we modify the contents of the Mapping panel, we'll see the Results update. Let's add another property to our address object: city .

Generate

In the top-right corner of the Mapping panel, we'll find a couple buttons. The first lets us copy the mapping syntax that we've written. The second button is a bit more magical: it reads in the JSON input and automatically generates a 1:1 mapping. Let's click that button now.

We'll see our Mapping panel update with the direct 1:1 mapping we could apply in our schema to return the JSON object exactly as is.

The results of this mapping are also reflected immediately in the Results panel; and what we'll see is that our JSON Input object matches the Results exactly.

This is a handy option when we need to quickly generate the 1:1 mapping for a JSON response. It also gives us a great starting point when our schema mostly matches the shape of the JSON response, with just a few tweaks necessary.

Examples

The playground comes equipped with a few examples for us to explore. At the top of the screen you'll find a dropdown labeled Example: Basic. Clicking this reveals a number of other options we can explore—complete with the mapping syntax that applies transformations or accesses nested properties.

We can use these options when exploring different use cases for our JSON responses, particularly when we need to apply more complex transformations.

Practice

Which panel in the Connectors Mapping Playground represents a REST API endpoint's response? Mapping Input Results Variables Submit

Which panel in the Connectors Mapping Playground represents the selection parameter in the @connect directive? Variables Input Results Mapping Submit

Key takeaways

The Connectors Mapping Playground gives us a space to explore an endpoint's JSON response and write the mapping we can then apply in our schema.

The Input , Mapping , and Results panels work together to show how a particular mapping will transform a REST API's JSON response.

Input Mapping Results A series of examples are included in the Playground to give you quick reference to different use cases of the mapping syntax.

Up next