Odyssey is Apollo's official learning platform that offers free hands-on GraphQL tutorials. It's the perfect place to start your GraphQL journey. Odyssey courses are collections of short and snappy lessons you can complete on your own schedule. Each lesson comes with a video and its written counterpart. Additionally, our GraphQL tutorials are enriched with code challenges, tasks, and quick quizzes to make the experience interactive and reinforce your knowledge.
Each GraphQL tutorial comes with a real-life application that you'll be building along with the instructor, step by step. You'll also get many opportunities to practice with in-lesson code challenges to keep things concrete and hands-on. When you pass a challenge, you get wonderful colorful digital confetti celebrating your success 🎉! If something's not quite right, read the failed tests to help guide you toward the correct solution.
If you ever need extra guidance or want to talk about what you just learned, join the Apollo community forums! Our team and community members will be happy to help. And in case you're looking for more targeted information on one of our Apollo libraries, you can always check out our documentation.
Mar 29, 2022
Get started with Apollo
Mar 29, 2022
Live data, resolvers, and data sources
Mar 29, 2022
Getting specific with GraphQL query arguments
In addition to helping you ramp up on GraphQL at your own pace, Apollo Odyssey will let you validate this newly acquired knowledge and make it a recognizable skill to share with the world. After completing the 5 Lift-off courses and each of their assessments, you will be granted the Apollo Graph Developer - Associate Certification. Stay tuned for more advanced certifications coming soon!
With an average course quality rating of 9.4/10, developers seem to really appreciate the care and attention to detail we put into crafting each of our tutorials! Below is a selection of the feedback we gathered from people who took our courses:
"More courses like this! By far the best set of tutorials for getting used to a new technology I've used in a long time."
"I really enjoyed this course, the new interactive question with drag and drop are cool, the performance of the instructors were cool too!"
"I LOVE that you can skim through quickly, or dive deep. This is one of the best UX's I've seen for a course structure."
"Honestly, you put together an unreal tutorial so far. Nothing but gratitude here."
"Probably the best course out there to learn GraphQL"
"I just wanted to say a huge thank you to all who worked to make this course so detailed an nice to follow. The way you structured the questions an videos inside the flow is amazing!"