Overview
In the Odyssey Lift-off series, we learned how to write a schema with fields that returned scalar or object types.
With a scalar type like
Int or
String, a field could have a huge number of possible values. But sometimes, you want to limit a field's return value to just a few options. It's like using a dropdown selector and selecting from a list of pre-validated values instead of using an empty text input and typing in whatever comes to mind!
This is where the
enum type comes in handy!
In this lesson, we will:
- Learn what an enum is, and how to define one in a GraphQL schema
- See an example of how enums are used in the Airlock codebase
What is an
enum?
An enum is a GraphQL schema type that represents a predefined list of possible values.
For example, in Airlock, listings can be a certain type of location: a spaceship, house, campsite, apartment, or room. We represent this in our schema through a
locationType field.
Using what we know so far, we could define the
locationType field as a
String. But then we might run into consistency problems with our data. For example, what happens if a user accidentally types "space ship" instead of "spaceship"? Or what if they enter a value that isn't a valid location type, like "narwhal" or "pickle chips"? We might end up with unnecessary complications when filtering or organizing our listings.
To keep our data clean and consistent, it would be helpful to restrict the
locationType field to a smaller set of possible values. We define this constraint in the schema through an enum.
Defining an
enum
To define an enum, we start with the
enum keyword, followed by the name of the enum in PascalCase, then curly braces (
{}). Inside the curly braces, we add the list of possible values. By convention, these values are listed in all caps.
Here's an example of how we define an enum for the possible location types in Airlock:
enum LocationType {SPACESHIPHOUSECAMPSITEAPARTMENTROOM}
Using the
enum
Once an enum has been defined, we can use it as a field's return type, the same way we would with any other scalar or object type.
Here's how the
LocationType enum gets used for the
Listing type's
locationType field:
type Listing {# ..."The location type of the listing"locationType: LocationType!# ...}
This means that when we query for a particular listing's
locationType, it will return one of the options listed under the
LocationType enum.
query GetListingType {listing(id: "listing-1") {locationType # returns CAMPSITE}}
Practice
Code Challenge!
OrderStatus with the following possible values:
SUBMITTED,
CONFIRMED,
SHIPPED,
DELIVERED, or
CANCELLED. Then add a new field called
orderStatus to the
Order type, and make it resolve to a (non-null) value from the new enum.
Key takeaways
- An
enumtype defines a preset list of options in our GraphQL schema.
- Enums are useful for keeping data values consistent.
Up next
In the next lesson, we'll take a look at the
input type: another tool for keeping schemas consistent.